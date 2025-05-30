Dior Just Opened a New U.S. Flagship Store, and It's Every Beauty Lover's Dream Come True
Historically, you'd have to hop a flight to Paris if you wanted to immerse yourself in a world of luxurious French beauty and fragrance...but now? Not so much. That's because Dior just opened a new U.S. flagship boutique in Costa Mesa, California. It's located in the South Coast Plaza shopping center, and it's every beauty lover's dream come true.
There's a fragrance discovery experience designed by Dior's Perfume Creation Director, Francis Kurkdjian (as in Maison Francis Kurkdjian...the expert behind Baccarat Rouge 540 and many of Dior's iconic perfumes). There's a dedicated skincare consultation alcove. There's even a makeup bar, stocked with the exact products models wear down the Dior runway. Keep scrolling to get an inside look at Dior's new U.S. beauty and fragrance flagship boutique.
The boutique intertwines fashion and fragrance by offering customizable La Collection Privée accessories, including fragrance trunks, cases, and caps, as well as sunglasses, scarves, and jewelry. Here, you can see some of its luxurious details.
Here's a look at the fragrance discovery section of the boutique. J'Adore and Miss Dior campaign images featuring Rihanna and Natalie Portman are spotlighted.
The dedicated skincare consultation alcove couldn't be any more sophisticated.
Dior's first Paris boutique opened in 1946, and this new boutique reflects its original opulence with a sleek marble and gilded metal design. This new U.S. flagship boutique is the latest chapter in the haute couture house's long history of being a pioneer in the fashion and beauty spaces.
Until you can see the new flagship IRL, shop a selection of iconic Dior products.
Iconic Dior Beauty & Fragrance
Dior just updated its iconic Backstage collection, including this internet-famous blush.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
