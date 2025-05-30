Dior Just Opened a New U.S. Flagship Store, and It's Every Beauty Lover's Dream Come True

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums)

Historically, you'd have to hop a flight to Paris if you wanted to immerse yourself in a world of luxurious French beauty and fragrance...but now? Not so much. That's because Dior just opened a new U.S. flagship boutique in Costa Mesa, California. It's located in the South Coast Plaza shopping center, and it's every beauty lover's dream come true.

There's a fragrance discovery experience designed by Dior's Perfume Creation Director, Francis Kurkdjian (as in Maison Francis Kurkdjian...the expert behind Baccarat Rouge 540 and many of Dior's iconic perfumes). There's a dedicated skincare consultation alcove. There's even a makeup bar, stocked with the exact products models wear down the Dior runway. Keep scrolling to get an inside look at Dior's new U.S. beauty and fragrance flagship boutique.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums)

The boutique intertwines fashion and fragrance by offering customizable La Collection Privée accessories, including fragrance trunks, cases, and caps, as well as sunglasses, scarves, and jewelry. Here, you can see some of its luxurious details.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums)

Here's a look at the fragrance discovery section of the boutique. J'Adore and Miss Dior campaign images featuring Rihanna and Natalie Portman are spotlighted.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums)

The dedicated skincare consultation alcove couldn't be any more sophisticated.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums)

Dior's first Paris boutique opened in 1946, and this new boutique reflects its original opulence with a sleek marble and gilded metal design. This new U.S. flagship boutique is the latest chapter in the haute couture house's long history of being a pioneer in the fashion and beauty spaces.

Until you can see the new flagship IRL, shop a selection of iconic Dior products.

Iconic Dior Beauty & Fragrance