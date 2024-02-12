I Asked 5 Editors to Share Their Valentine's Day Starter Packs—They Delivered

I love Valentine's Day. There, I said it. It's not about being in a relationship; in fact, I've spent the majority of them as a single person. It's about leaning into the spirit of it—even when it's kitschy. I make a point to show some extra love to the people around me, engage in some serious self-care, and buy chocolates and flowers if my heart so desires.

I also like to treat myself to a few new beauty and wellness products. Even if I'm spending my night watching a rom-com on the couch (most likely My Best Friend's Wedding) it brings me joy to do so in style. New candle? Burning. Nails? Painted. Perfume? Spritzed. There's just something about it that elevates the experience and brings me joy.

While prepping for this year's Valentine's Day, I got to thinking: what do my fellow beauty editors do to prepare for February 14? Do they have any special products on their wishlists? I decided to ask them...and let me tell you, they delivered. Ahead, 5 beauty editors share their Valentine's Day starter packs (including yours truly).

Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Original collage by Mira Thekdi)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick $35 SHOP NOW "This lipstick was love at first swipe. The blue-red color is bold and bright. To me, it's the perfect classic Hollywood red à la Marilyn Monroe. Plus, it contains antioxidants and hydrating ingredients, which makes it comfortable to wear for long periods (without constantly applying lip balm over the top)." — McLintock

Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum $250 SHOP NOW "My new favorite fragrance, this combines notes of vanilla tincture with vanilla absolute and sandalwood. The result is something that smells warm and sultry. It's so alluring, and every time I wear it, I get compliments." — McLintock

PHLUR Not Your Baby Scented Candle $45 SHOP NOW "I love Phlur's Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum ($99), so when I found out it had a matching candle, I knew I needed it on my coffee table ASAP. With notes of cardamom, mimosa, and vanilla milk, it smells soft, sweet, and traditionally feminine. Burn it on Valentine's Day to set a coquette-ish mood." — McLintock

INSIDE THEN OUT Dig Deeper Journal $35 SHOP NOW "This lipstick was love at first swipe. The blue-red color is bold and bright. To me, it's the perfect classic Hollywood red à la Marilyn Monroe. Plus, it contains antioxidants and hydrating ingredients, which makes it comfortable to wear for long periods (without constantly applying lip balm over the top)." — McLintock

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pirate $32 SHOP NOW "While bright red nail polish might seem on-the-nose for Valentine's Day, this is truly one of my favorite shades...ever. I use any excuse to reach for it, and while I wear it often, it feels particularly special on February 14." — McLintock

PAT McGRATH LABS ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment in Nude Euphoria $35 SHOP NOW "I take holiday makeup seriously, and Valentine's Day is no exception. This year, I'm reaching for this stunning, soft-pink shimmer from Pat McGrath for look-at-me eyes." — McLintock

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette in Cherry Blossom $38 SHOP NOW "I live in Skims bras. I don't want to stray far from them, even on Valentine's Day. For me, this bra strikes the perfect balance; it's nice to look at and it feels comfortable to wear. There's no digging underwire or weird bulges (IYKYK)." — McLintock

Maya Thomas, Assistant Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Original collage by Mira Thekdi)

Diptyque Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Baies & Roses Duo Candle Set $155 SHOP NOW "This Diptyque duo combines the tangy green notes of their classic Baie fragrance with the soft floral notes of Roses. Burned together, these two set the perfect romantic ambience." — Thomas

Jo Malone London Rose Blush Cologne $112 SHOP NOW "You can never have too many rose fragrances. The Jo Malone Blush Cologne blends the delicate note with vibrant basil, juicy lychee, and soft musk in a limited-edition glass bottle." — Thomas

L'Occitane Smoothing and Firming Almond Supple Skin Body Oil $52 SHOP NOW "L'Occitane's award-winning body oil is crafted with 50% sweet almond oil from Provence that works to nourish the skin while improving the appearance of stretch marks and visibly firming the skin. I'm completely in love with it!" — Thomas

LANEIGE Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set $26 SHOP NOW "I'm already planning on gifting my beloved galentines this limited edition duo set by Laneige that features the Berry Lip Glowy Balm and Chocolate Lip Sleeping Mask." — Thomas

Kulfi Mehndi Moment Long-Lasting Radiant Cream Blush in Sandalwood Swirls $28 SHOP NOW "This highly pigmented cream blush blends and builds like a dream! It gives the perfect radiant flush of color for a date night." — Thomas

Emma Hughes, Associate Social Media Editor

(Image credit: Original collage by Mira Thekdi)

Skims Valentine's Slipper in Ruby and Marble Heart $48 SHOP NOW "These look like a warm hug for your feet." — Hughes

CHANEL Paris-Paris Les Eaux Des Chanel Body Lotion $70 SHOP NOW "The most luxurious post-shower body lotion." — Hughes

Diptyque Roses Large Scented Candle $220 SHOP NOW "I’ll treasure it always." — Hughes

Parachute Home Waffle Robe $129 SHOP NOW "I can just see myself getting ready for Galentine’s Day in this. " — Hughes

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm $22 SHOP NOW "A nightly lip treat." — Hughes

Emi Jay Angel Pouch in Rose Milk $32 SHOP NOW "This is the world’s cutest makeup bag." — Hughes

Shawna Hudson, Associate Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Original collage by Mira Thekdi)

Blume Blume Rose London Fog Latte $23 SHOP NOW " I significantly cut back on my caffeine intake a few months ago and never looked back! Now, I love drinking tea and adaptogenic drink blends in the morning to start my day. I'm a huge fan of Blume's Matcha Coconut Blend ($28) so it's only right that this superfood-boosted rose blend would be on my wishlist. I practice reiki and consider myself a huge herbal enthusiast. Rose is one of the best gentle anti-inflammatories and it really helps open the heart chakra—a perfect V-Day treat for yourself or a friend." — Hudson

ZIIP HALO $399 SHOP NOW "I'm a huge ZIIP fan and loved the original device, but the Halo is new, improved, and high on my wishlist right now. It's a nanocurrent and microcurrent device in one pioneered by legendary electrical esthetician Melanie Simon. ZIIP's microcurrent gels are also, IMHO, the best on the market. They give your skin an incredible glow and provide the perfect amount of long-lasting glide for any device. Yes, it's a splurge-y item, but you will not regret investing in this for yourself." — Hudson

AYOND Rock Rose Eau de Parfum $160 SHOP NOW "This desert-inspired perfume is rich, earthy, and infused with meditative botanicals that provide you with a serious sense of calm. My fellow beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock got me intrigued about this brand and I think it would be the perfect scent to gift a friend for Galentine's or to wear on a V-Day date!" — Hudson

The Whitney Collection Rose Pepper Candle $39 SHOP NOW "I have a serious candle obsession and that's not going to change any time soon. This candle from the Whitney Collection has a bit of a spicy kick to it, but also features the soft scent of rose petals." — Hudson

Rinna Beauty Sasha Lip Kit $49 SHOP NOW "This lip color kit features a bold, vampy wine shade with a hint of a chocolate undertone. I'm completely in love with it. It contains all your lip essentials from a pencil and gloss to a lipstick. I might snag this for a friend, but will definitely be buying for myself, too." — Hudson

Erin Jahns, Beauty Director

(Image credit: Original collage by Mira Thekdi)

Hermès Rouge Hermès - Refillable Matte Lipstick in Rouge Cinetique $79 SHOP NOW "Some might say a red lip is too on the nose for Valentine's Day, but I strongly disagree. Plus, it doesn't get chicer than Hermès' limited-edition Spring-Summer collection which just launched. Fun fact: the signature refillable and color-blocked tubes were designed by fashion designer Pierre Hardy." — Jahns

Merit Beauty Flush Balm in Rouge $30 SHOP NOW "If I'm wearing makeup, it's pretty much a guarantee that Merit's cult-loved Flush Balm is on my face. Right in time for Valentine's Day, the brand debuted the new shade Rouge (the prettiest sheer wash of Red!) and naturally I'm obsessed." — Jahns

Truly Glazed Donut After Shave Glow Cream $33 SHOP NOW "I am obsessed with Truly and would quite literally stock the entire brand in my bathroom if I had the space. I love the Glazed Donut collection, in particular (the smell is so effing yummy), and this post-shave lotion never fails to give me glowing and smooth skin with nary a bump or ingrown in site." — Jahns

Balmain Hair Hair Perfume Cardamom 1974, 100mL $177 SHOP NOW "Recently, I've been in a bit of a hair perfume phase and have been forgoing my regular perfumes altogether. (I mean, what's better than when someone nuzzles into your head and says your hair smells amazing?!) Balmain's scents are gorgeous—I recommend Cardamom 1974 for this time of season as it's warm and lightly sweet thanks to black pepper, cardamom oil, vanilla, rose, blackcurrant, ambroxan, and white musks." — Jahns

Savannah Viper Lip Oil $98 SHOP NOW "How cool is the apothecary-like packaging of Kindred Black's collection of slow beauty products. Environmentally focused, the brand makes natural, artisan skincare, cosmetics, and botanical perfumes (plus other goodies for your vanity and home) sans plastic. Start with this ultra-repairative lip treatment which not only cures chap practically instantaneously but also delivers the prettiest glossy shine." — Jahns

Intimately Midweek Bralette $38 SHOP NOW "I have this bralette in every color, I kid you not. They're pretty, super-comfy, and affordable. And really, that's all I ask for in a bra!" — Jahns