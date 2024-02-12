I Asked 5 Editors to Share Their Valentine's Day Starter Packs—They Delivered

I love Valentine's Day. There, I said it. It's not about being in a relationship; in fact, I've spent the majority of them as a single person. It's about leaning into the spirit of it—even when it's kitschy. I make a point to show some extra love to the people around me, engage in some serious self-care, and buy chocolates and flowers if my heart so desires.

I also like to treat myself to a few new beauty and wellness products. Even if I'm spending my night watching a rom-com on the couch (most likely My Best Friend's Wedding) it brings me joy to do so in style. New candle? Burning. Nails? Painted. Perfume? Spritzed. There's just something about it that elevates the experience and brings me joy.

While prepping for this year's Valentine's Day, I got to thinking: what do my fellow beauty editors do to prepare for February 14? Do they have any special products on their wishlists? I decided to ask them...and let me tell you, they delivered. Ahead, 5 beauty editors share their Valentine's Day starter packs (including yours truly).

Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

Beauty editor product picks for Valentine's Day: Kaitlyn McLintock

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick

"This lipstick was love at first swipe. The blue-red color is bold and bright. To me, it's the perfect classic Hollywood red à la Marilyn Monroe. Plus, it contains antioxidants and hydrating ingredients, which makes it comfortable to wear for long periods (without constantly applying lip balm over the top)." — McLintock

Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford
Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum

"My new favorite fragrance, this combines notes of vanilla tincture with vanilla absolute and sandalwood. The result is something that smells warm and sultry. It's so alluring, and every time I wear it, I get compliments." — McLintock

Not Your Baby Scented Candle
PHLUR
Not Your Baby Scented Candle

"I love Phlur's Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum ($99), so when I found out it had a matching candle, I knew I needed it on my coffee table ASAP. With notes of cardamom, mimosa, and vanilla milk, it smells soft, sweet, and traditionally feminine. Burn it on Valentine's Day to set a coquette-ish mood." — McLintock

Dig Deeper Journal
INSIDE THEN OUT
Dig Deeper Journal

LE VERNIS Nail Polish in Pirate
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pirate

"While bright red nail polish might seem on-the-nose for Valentine's Day, this is truly one of my favorite shades...ever. I use any excuse to reach for it, and while I wear it often, it feels particularly special on February 14." — McLintock

ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment
PAT McGRATH LABS
ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment in Nude Euphoria

"I take holiday makeup seriously, and Valentine's Day is no exception. This year, I'm reaching for this stunning, soft-pink shimmer from Pat McGrath for look-at-me eyes." — McLintock

Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette in Cherry Blossom

"I live in Skims bras. I don't want to stray far from them, even on Valentine's Day. For me, this bra strikes the perfect balance; it's nice to look at and it feels comfortable to wear. There's no digging underwire or weird bulges (IYKYK)." — McLintock

Maya Thomas, Assistant Beauty Editor

Beauty editor product picks for Valentine's Day: Maya Thomas

Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Baies & Roses Duo Candle Set
Diptyque
Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Baies & Roses Duo Candle Set

"This Diptyque duo combines the tangy green notes of their classic Baie fragrance with the soft floral notes of Roses. Burned together, these two set the perfect romantic ambience." — Thomas

Rose Blush Cologne
Jo Malone London
Rose Blush Cologne

"You can never have too many rose fragrances. The Jo Malone Blush Cologne blends the delicate note with vibrant basil, juicy lychee, and soft musk in a limited-edition glass bottle." — Thomas

Smoothing and Firming Almond Supple Skin Body Oil
L'Occitane
Smoothing and Firming Almond Supple Skin Body Oil

"L'Occitane's award-winning body oil is crafted with 50% sweet almond oil from Provence that works to nourish the skin while improving the appearance of stretch marks and visibly firming the skin. I'm completely in love with it!" — Thomas

Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set
LANEIGE
Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set

"I'm already planning on gifting my beloved galentines this limited edition duo set by Laneige that features the Berry Lip Glowy Balm and Chocolate Lip Sleeping Mask." — Thomas

Mehndi Moment Long-Lasting Radiant Cream Blush
Kulfi
Mehndi Moment Long-Lasting Radiant Cream Blush in Sandalwood Swirls

"This highly pigmented cream blush blends and builds like a dream! It gives the perfect radiant flush of color for a date night." — Thomas

Emma Hughes, Associate Social Media Editor

Beauty editor product picks for Valentine's Day: Emma Hughes

Skims, VALENTINE'S SLIPPER | RUBY AND MARBLE HEART
Skims
Valentine's Slipper in Ruby and Marble Heart

"These look like a warm hug for your feet." — Hughes

CHANEL, PARIS-PARIS LES EAUX DE CHANEL Body Lotion
CHANEL
Paris-Paris Les Eaux Des Chanel Body Lotion

"The most luxurious post-shower body lotion." — Hughes

Diptyque, Roses Large Scented Candle
Diptyque
Roses Large Scented Candle

"I’ll treasure it always." — Hughes

Parachute Home, Waffle Robe
Parachute Home
Waffle Robe

"I can just see myself getting ready for Galentine’s Day in this. " — Hughes

Glow Recipe, Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm

"A nightly lip treat." — Hughes

Emi Jay, Angel Pouch in Rose Milk
Emi Jay
Angel Pouch in Rose Milk

"This is the world’s cutest makeup bag." — Hughes

Shawna Hudson, Associate Beauty Editor

Beauty editor product picks for Valentine's Day: Shawna Hudson

Blume Rose London Fog Latte - Decafe with Zero Sugar or - Certified Organic, Vegan and Gluten-Free - Tart Cherry & Rosehips blend Rich in Antioxidant - 30 Servings
Blume
Blume Rose London Fog Latte

"I significantly cut back on my caffeine intake a few months ago and never looked back! Now, I love drinking tea and adaptogenic drink blends in the morning to start my day. I'm a huge fan of Blume's Matcha Coconut Blend ($28) so it's only right that this superfood-boosted rose blend would be on my wishlist. I practice reiki and consider myself a huge herbal enthusiast. Rose is one of the best gentle anti-inflammatories and it really helps open the heart chakra—a perfect V-Day treat for yourself or a friend." — Hudson

ZIIP HALO
ZIIP
HALO

"I'm a huge ZIIP fan and loved the original device, but the Halo is new, improved, and high on my wishlist right now. It's a nanocurrent and microcurrent device in one pioneered by legendary electrical esthetician Melanie Simon. ZIIP's microcurrent gels are also, IMHO, the best on the market. They give your skin an incredible glow and provide the perfect amount of long-lasting glide for any device. Yes, it's a splurge-y item, but you will not regret investing in this for yourself." — Hudson

Rock Rose Eau de Parfum
AYOND
Rock Rose Eau de Parfum

"This desert-inspired perfume is rich, earthy, and infused with meditative botanicals that provide you with a serious sense of calm. My fellow beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock got me intrigued about this brand and I think it would be the perfect scent to gift a friend for Galentine's or to wear on a V-Day date!" — Hudson

ROSE PEPPER
The Whitney Collection
Rose Pepper Candle

"I have a serious candle obsession and that's not going to change any time soon. This candle from the Whitney Collection has a bit of a spicy kick to it, but also features the soft scent of rose petals." — Hudson

Rinna Beauty Sasha Lip Kit
Rinna Beauty
Sasha Lip Kit

"This lip color kit features a bold, vampy wine shade with a hint of a chocolate undertone. I'm completely in love with it. It contains all your lip essentials from a pencil and gloss to a lipstick. I might snag this for a friend, but will definitely be buying for myself, too." — Hudson

Erin Jahns, Beauty Director

Beauty editor product picks for Valentine's Day: Erin Jahns

Rouge Hermès Refillable Matte Lipstick in Rouge Cinetique
Hermès
Rouge Hermès - Refillable Matte Lipstick in Rouge Cinetique

"Some might say a red lip is too on the nose for Valentine's Day, but I strongly disagree. Plus, it doesn't get chicer than Hermès' limited-edition Spring-Summer collection which just launched. Fun fact: the signature refillable and color-blocked tubes were designed by fashion designer Pierre Hardy." — Jahns

Flush Balm
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm in Rouge

"If I'm wearing makeup, it's pretty much a guarantee that Merit's cult-loved Flush Balm is on my face. Right in time for Valentine's Day, the brand debuted the new shade Rouge (the prettiest sheer wash of Red!) and naturally I'm obsessed." — Jahns

Truly, Glazed Donut After Shave Glow Cream
Truly
Glazed Donut After Shave Glow Cream

"I am obsessed with Truly and would quite literally stock the entire brand in my bathroom if I had the space. I love the Glazed Donut collection, in particular (the smell is so effing yummy), and this post-shave lotion never fails to give me glowing and smooth skin with nary a bump or ingrown in site." — Jahns

Hair Perfume Cardamom 1974, 100mL
Balmain Hair
Hair Perfume Cardamom 1974, 100mL

"Recently, I've been in a bit of a hair perfume phase and have been forgoing my regular perfumes altogether. (I mean, what's better than when someone nuzzles into your head and says your hair smells amazing?!) Balmain's scents are gorgeous—I recommend Cardamom 1974 for this time of season as it's warm and lightly sweet thanks to black pepper, cardamom oil, vanilla, rose, blackcurrant, ambroxan, and white musks." — Jahns

Savannah Viper Lip Oil
Savannah Viper Lip Oil

"How cool is the apothecary-like packaging of Kindred Black's collection of slow beauty products. Environmentally focused, the brand makes natural, artisan skincare, cosmetics, and botanical perfumes (plus other goodies for your vanity and home) sans plastic. Start with this ultra-repairative lip treatment which not only cures chap practically instantaneously but also delivers the prettiest glossy shine." — Jahns

Midweek Bralette
Intimately
Midweek Bralette

"I have this bralette in every color, I kid you not. They're pretty, super-comfy, and affordable. And really, that's all I ask for in a bra!" — Jahns

01 “Taunt” Massage Candle
Dedcool
01 “Taunt” Massage Candle

"'Taunt' is my favorite DedCool scent, and this candle is a lot of fun. I think that's all I need to say!" — Jahns

Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a multitude of topics across myriad categories, she specializes in feature writing and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely.

Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie.com.

When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

