My Favorite Holiday Is Valentine's Day—31 Little Luxuries I'm Treating Myself to This Year

For as long as I can remember, Valentine’s Day has been one of my favorite holidays. Growing up, my dad would always give me a heart-shaped box of candy and a chocolate rose, which was something I looked forward to every single year. It felt like Halloween, but better: sweets without having to dress up.
As an adult, I still love Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect excuse to slow down and indulge a little. Whether that means a spa day, a movie night, a really good dinner, or a decadent dessert. I like to treat myself to a gift, too.
Whether you’re shopping for someone else or yourself, I've compiled a list of little luxuries from my own. For instance, a $35 Chanel lip liner feels like the perfect indulgence, especially in Nude Brun, the shade allegedly behind celebrity makeup artist Nina Park’s signature lip combo. I’m always tempted by a Dior lip as well or a niche fragrance, and I’m perpetually trying to find the perfect sunglasses, like Celine’s classic Triomphe 52mm oval frames. Lingerie may be a Valentine’s cliché, but I’d be excited to receive the incredibly chic satin bra from Araks. I also love upgrading something so simple to its most elevated form, like a pair of cashmere socks (such as the J.Crew pair below).