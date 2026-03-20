Fashion month has officially wrapped. From New York to London, Paris, and Milan, it was a four-week whirlwind of long days, late nights, and hurrying from one show to the next. We were there and reporting on it all—from the A-list attendees to the backstage hubbub and otherworldly collections.
Now, it's time to talk about the biggest beauty moments that came out of it because editors know that fashion month doesn't predict the following fall and winter's biggest beauty trends; it directly dictates them. In fact, fashion month is essentially a crystal ball, delivering spot-on insight into the hair and makeup looks that will soon dominate IG and TikTok. This year? Expect dreamy and dramatic looks, ranging from rich oxblood-colored lips to romantic windswept hair, blooming pink blush, and stony gray eye shadow. Yep, based on fashion month, we can tell it's going to be a major year for beauty, and we can't wait. Ahead, see the nine major hair and makeup trends we spotted during fashion month.
Oxblood Lips
Sorry, but sheer tints, clear glosses, and other minimalist lip products might be falling by the wayside. (Don't shoot the messenger!) If fashion month taught us anything, it's that the "clean girl" aesthetic is gathering dust, and the stylish crowd is embracing a darker, more dramatic take on makeup. It all starts with lipstick.
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Oxblood lipstick reigned on high-fashion runways, including at Elie Saab, Carven, and Saint Laurent, to name a few. The finish doesn't matter—choose a velvety matte one or a high-shine vinyl effect—it all comes down to the color. Oxblood is a rich red with brown and purple undertones (think burgundy or maroon). In low light, it verges on black, resembling the color of dried blood (hence the name). It's moody, mysterious, and bold. And undeniably cool.
Shop the Trend:
Westman Atelier
Lip Suede Hydrating Matte Lipstick - Lou Lou
Hourglass
Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick - Currant 362
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - Plum Madness
Windswept Strands
Blame it on Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, but it seems like designers aren't ready to resist the thralls of the windswept Yorkshire moors… at least not yet. Last year's most popular high-fashion hairstyles (namely the slicked-back bun and wet-look hairstyle) seem to have fallen out of favor for softer, more romantic, and less done 'dos.
Windswept hair was particularly popular on the Italian runways. Giorgio Armani, Fendi, and Missoni all embraced the effortless look, whether it was an undone low ponytail or the internet-favorite "Olsen tuck." The latter refers to keeping hair tucked into a sweater, jacket, or scarf à la Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Regardless, this is your sign to let your natural texture shine.
Shop the Trend:
JVN
Complete Hydrating Air Dry Cream
Crown Affair
The Smoothing Air Dry Cream
Dae
Fairy Blaster Dry Texturizing Spray
Inky Accents
The most experimental, editorial, and, at times, edgy makeup trend to come out of fashion month was what we're coining "inky accents." These were small, yet impactful details that designers like Harris Reed, Toga, Proenza Schouler, and Dries Van Noten incorporated into their shows and presentations. Think a thick pen stroke of onyx eyeliner edging up toward the hairline, smudgy and ink-blotted eyelashes, or a sharp, calligraphy-inspired stroke of black running through the arch of the eyebrow. Unexpected? Yes. Inexplicably chic? Absolutely.