Blue Eyeshadow is Officially Back—Here's How We're Wearing It Now

Ever since the '80s, blue eyeshadow has been the preserve of fashion shows and photoshoots—because (let's face it) what looks good on the runways certainly doesn't always translate into real life... That is, until now.

Take a short scroll through your TikTok FYP or Instagram feed and you'll notice that blue eyeshadow looks really are having a moment. Indeed, celebs such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have already cosigned the trend—wearing it in a way that feels fresh, cool, modern, and decidedly not 1985.

If you're wondering how the words 'cool', 'fresh', and 'modern' could possibly apply to blue eyeshadow looks, I totally get that. I've dabbled with everything from matte pink eyeshadow to glitter eyeliner, but blue has always felt a little intimidating. The thing is, it doesn't have to be. There are plenty of soft and subtle ways to wear blue eyeshadow for everyday, as well as more bold and fun looks to try if you're feeling creative.

Simply put, there are many many ways to embrace blue eyeshadow—it's all about finding the right shade, texture, and finish for you. To give you some inspiration, I've rounded up an edit of some of my favourite blue eyeshadow looks—plus, the best blue eyeshadows to shop this year.

The Best Blue Eyeshadow Looks:

1. Grey Blue

Soften a blue eyeshadow look by mixing in a little grey shadow to make it feel more neutral and wearable.

2. '60s Blue

If you do want to go bold and bright, build pigment all over the lid and define the crease for a '60s-inspired effect.

3. Baby Blue

A light dusting of pale blue eyeshadow always looks so, so pretty.

4. Blue Shift

Create a colour shift effect by blending in some purple shimmer.

5. Blue Liner

Eyeshadow doesn't need to cover the full lid—try applying it along your lash line instead.

6. Dusty Blue

This dusty, denim-like blue feels so cool and modern.

7. Blue Smoky Eye

Why not add some colour to your classic smoky eye?

8. Blue Shimmer

Heading out out? Apply a layer of shimmer over your blue eyeshadow.

9. Blue Glitter Liner

This bold blue glitter look is perfect for party season.

10. Pale Blue Wash

A pale blue like this one will make darker eyes pop.

11. Blue Under-Liner

Lining the lower lash line is the ultimate 'cool girl' makeup look.

12. Bright Blue Wing

This bright blue winged liner look is one to bookmark for summer.

13. Mermaid Blue

If you have green eyes, opt for a more green-toned blue eyeshadow, such as teal or turquoise.

14. Icy Blue

I'm obsessed with this icy blue glitter makeup look.

15. Matte Blue

The matte finish, the winged shape, and the defined lower lashes—*chef's kiss*.

16. Powdery Blue

This cool lavender blue shade pairs perfectly with lashings of mascara and a peach-pink lip.

17. Ocean Blue

This green-blue glitter look with smoky liner is ideal for an evening event.

Shop Blue Eyeshadows:

Glossier Skywash £18 SHOP NOW This pale matte blue is perfect for soft and subtle blue eyeshadow looks.

MERIT Beauty Solo Shadow in Midnight £26 SHOP NOW Not into bright blue? A deep navy is a chic alternative.

Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shots Cosmic Rocks £25 SHOP NOW Whether worn alone or used to add a pop of blue to a smoky eyeshadow look, this delivers a powerful punch of pigment.

Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs £58 SHOP NOW This palette of deep blue shadows would look amazing applied all over the lid, or used to line the lash line.

Byredo Colour Stick Vienna £35 SHOP NOW Thanks to its green undertone, this blue would be perfect for green or brown eyes.

Natasha Denona Mini Triochrome Eyeshadow Palette £24 SHOP NOW Want options? You can craft multiple blue eyeshadow looks using the range of textures and finishes in this miniature palette.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide on Eye Pencil £20 SHOP NOW Urban Decay's eye pencils are so soft and creamy, you can scribble and blend this all over your lid or use it to create a more precise look.