Some of the best hair trends demand precision, patience and a whole stash of hair tools, which, if you’re as unskilled as I am in the hair styling department, means I can admire them from afar but will never try them myself. However, this year I’ve noticed a shift away from intricate updos and complicated cuts (yes, even on the red carpet) and a step towards more quietly chic hairstyles. Twisted hairstyles, in particular, are dominating right now.
Endlessly wearable and genuinely easy to recreate, they’re a go-to style for anyone who wants their hair to look polished and considered without feeling overstyled. In fact, simply adding a twist of hair around a simple ponytail or swapping a simple slicked-back bun for a well-placed twisted strands can add shape, texture and intention to even the most low-maintenance of hairstyles.
So whether you’re heading to a party, a wedding, or simply want to start the new year with a few new hairstyles in your arsenal, consider this your permission to skip the complicated styling and opt for one of these twisted hairstyles instead.
Twisted Hairstyle Inspiration
1. Twisted Ponytail
Who knew that twisting a section of hair around your ponytail could make Hoyeon's style look so much more chic and polished? Simple but so effective.
2. Half-Up, Half-Down
An unexpected twist at the top of Amanda Seyfried's voluminous half-up, half-down style adds instant glam.
3. Halo Braid
I love how these twisted rope braids add colour contrast to Margaret Qualley's swishy waves.
4. Knotted Bun
Elevate a slicked-back bun by knotting the hair into this sophisticated twisted style.
5. Slicked Plait
Make like Maya Jama and try braiding your sleek high ponytail for the coolest results.
6. Glam Twists
More is more with Rita Ora's glam red carpet style. A knotted bun plus micro plaits make for a dreamy twisted style.
7. Wrapped Bun
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's ultra-sleek wrapped bun really delivers when it comes to megawatt shine. Flyaways? We don't know them.
8. Twisted Tendrils
A modern take on an updo, Jade Thirlwall's ultra-high top knot and loose tendrils are so impactful.
9. Textured Pixie
Short hair often gets forgotten when it comes to styling inspiration, but Jessie Buckley's subtly twisted pixie cut proves that a simple tweak can transform a style.
10. Braided Top Knot
Chase Infiniti's micro braids look so incredible twisted high up in this easy but head-turning top knot.
11. Double Dutch
Why go for one plait when you can have two? Lilli Kay's double twisted braids are so fun.
12. French Twist 2.0
A French twist makes for a great special occasion style, but can feel quite formal. Enter: Hunter Schafer's modern twist on this classic look.
13. High Ponytail
Keep hair ties out of sight by twisting your hair around your ponytail band like Gabrielle Union for this playful Y2K style.
14. Tiara Twists
Admittedly, this might not be the easiest to recreate but Tessa Mae Thompson's intricate twists look fit for a princess.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.