The One Eternally Stylish Hairstyle I Always See Sophisticated Parisians Wearing

As a beauty editor, I've written about a lot of stylish hairstyles. Seasonal hair trends may come and go, but there are certain hairstyles that remain eternally stylish. As a general rule of thumb, you can guarantee that French hairstyles never lose their appeal. They are timeless, elegant, chic effortless (or at least look it) and transcend trends. One hairstyle that I'm seeing a lot more of on my social feeds and the red carpet is the French bun.

What Is a French Bun?

Sometimes referred to as a French twist or French roll-up, the French bun hairstyle is an up-do where the hair is gathered and then twisted up at the back of the head before being secured with hair pins.

How to Do a French Bun

There are a couple of steps involved with a French bun or twist. But trust us, once you have the hang of it, it's really simple. Scroll below for our step-by-step guide on how to do a French bun.



Step 1: Gather all of your hair and sweep it over to one side of your head. If you have slippery hair, you may want to spritz through some texturising spray or hairspray to help with grip.



Step 2: Secure the hair in place by adding a row of bobby pins along the back of your head.



Step 3: Starting at the nape of the neck, use two fingers to begin twisting the gathered hair upward along the back of your head.



Step 4: Press the twisted hair against your head and tuck any loose ends neatly into the twist and secure along the edge with U-shaped bobby pins.



Step 5: Fix with hairspray, and you're done!

Ready for some French bun hairstyle inspiration? Scroll ahead for 11 more stylish French twists and buns we've saved.

French Bun Hairstyles to Try

1. French Twist Bob

If you've got short hair, you can still embrace the timeless style. Simply twist the top section of a half-up, half-down hairstyle and secure with a pretty barrette.

2. French Bun With Tendrils

I'm obsessed with Laura Harrier's French bun hairstyle, finished beautifully with face-framing tendrils.

3. French Bun Hairstyle With Side Fringe

A fringe and French twist hairstyle are a match made in heaven.

4. Messy French Bun Hairstyle

The beauty of a French bun is that it doesn't have to be super sleek. In fact, I'm really into an undone French twist, which looks so good on Jasmine Tookes here. Just leave a few strands free.

5. French Bun Hairstyle With Statement Hair Clip

You could always use a beautiful hair accessory to secure your French twist in place for a little extra something.

6. French Twist Hairstyle With Wispy Fringe

Lily Collins has co-signed two French girl trends: a wispy fringe and a French twist.

7. French Twist With French Pin

A French pin is a stylish way to secure a French twist. See our guide on how to use a French pin here.

8. French Bun With Curled Tendrils

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley makes a strong case for a French bun hairstyle, finished with curled tendrils to frame her face.

9. Off-Duty French Bun Hairstyle

Hailey Bieber demonstrates how an undone French twist can look effortlessly chic.

10. French Twist Hairstyle With Single Strand

Letting a single strand frame your face elevates the French twist even futher.

11. French Twist With Beehive

Adding some slight backcombing can add extra height to the hairstyle, as shown on Coco Jones.

