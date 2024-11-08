The One Eternally Stylish Hairstyle I Always See Sophisticated Parisians Wearing

As a beauty editor, I've written about a lot of stylish hairstyles. Seasonal hair trends may come and go, but there are certain hairstyles that remain eternally stylish. As a general rule of thumb, you can guarantee that French hairstyles never lose their appeal. They are timeless, elegant, chic effortless (or at least look it) and transcend trends. One hairstyle that I'm seeing a lot more of on my social feeds and the red carpet is the French bun.

What Is a French Bun?

Hailey Bieber with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Sometimes referred to as a French twist or French roll-up, the French bun hairstyle is an up-do where the hair is gathered and then twisted up at the back of the head before being secured with hair pins.

How to Do a French Bun

with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @kaiagerber)

There are a couple of steps involved with a French bun or twist. But trust us, once you have the hang of it, it's really simple. Scroll below for our step-by-step guide on how to do a French bun.

Step 1: Gather all of your hair and sweep it over to one side of your head. If you have slippery hair, you may want to spritz through some texturising spray or hairspray to help with grip.

Step 2: Secure the hair in place by adding a row of bobby pins along the back of your head.

Step 3: Starting at the nape of the neck, use two fingers to begin twisting the gathered hair upward along the back of your head.

Step 4: Press the twisted hair against your head and tuck any loose ends neatly into the twist and secure along the edge with U-shaped bobby pins.

Step 5: Fix with hairspray, and you're done!

Ready for some French bun hairstyle inspiration? Scroll ahead for 11 more stylish French twists and buns we've saved.

French Bun Hairstyles to Try

1. French Twist Bob

French bun hairstyle with barette

(Image credit: @leletny)

If you've got short hair, you can still embrace the timeless style. Simply twist the top section of a half-up, half-down hairstyle and secure with a pretty barrette.

2. French Bun With Tendrils

Laura Harrier with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I'm obsessed with Laura Harrier's French bun hairstyle, finished beautifully with face-framing tendrils.

3. French Bun Hairstyle With Side Fringe

Jillian with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @trecholopis)

A fringe and French twist hairstyle are a match made in heaven.

4. Messy French Bun Hairstyle

Jasmine Tookes with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @jastookes)

The beauty of a French bun is that it doesn't have to be super sleek. In fact, I'm really into an undone French twist, which looks so good on Jasmine Tookes here. Just leave a few strands free.

5. French Bun Hairstyle With Statement Hair Clip

French bun hairstyle with barette

(Image credit: @leletny)

You could always use a beautiful hair accessory to secure your French twist in place for a little extra something.

6. French Twist Hairstyle With Wispy Fringe

Lily Collins with French bun hairstyle and fringe

(Image credit: @leletny)

Lily Collins has co-signed two French girl trends: a wispy fringe and a French twist.

7. French Twist With French Pin

French bun hairstyle with French Pin

(Image credit: @leletny)

A French pin is a stylish way to secure a French twist. See our guide on how to use a French pin here.

8. French Bun With Curled Tendrils

Rosie Huntington Whiteley with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @nikki_makeup)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley makes a strong case for a French bun hairstyle, finished with curled tendrils to frame her face.

9. Off-Duty French Bun Hairstyle

Hailey Bieber with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber demonstrates how an undone French twist can look effortlessly chic.

10. French Twist Hairstyle With Single Strand

Victoria Monet with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Letting a single strand frame your face elevates the French twist even futher.

11. French Twist With Beehive

Coco Jones with French bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @iamdavontae)

Adding some slight backcombing can add extra height to the hairstyle, as shown on Coco Jones.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

