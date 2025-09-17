"Socialite Blonde" Is Making Moves to Become the Dominating Hair Colour of the Season

Trust me, this is the blonde hair colour trend to know about this autumn.

A collage of stylish women with bright blonde hair
(Image credit: @mv.tiangue, @thecarolinelin, @hoskelsa)
Another day, another hair colour trend to obsess over. This autumn has been serving up plenty of looks, from boho blonde to nineties blonde and even tobacco brunette, but I'm here to talk about a certain autumnal blonde hue that I predict will be everywhere during fashion month. Say hello to the "socialite blonde" hair trend.

A woman with bright blonde, wavy hair wearing a black headband and glasses

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

What Is the Socialite Blonde Hair Trend?

So, what is this trend? Coined by leading colour specialist and style innovation salon STIL, socialite blonde is a carefree, cool-girl colour trend that has become increasingly popular on the global fashion scene.

"Evolving from the old money aesthetic, this new luminous blonde is all about effortless, off-duty luxe with 'it girl' energy," says Christel Barron-Hough, award-winning colourist and founder of STIL. "Spun with sunlit, pale gold and crème blonde hues, it says understated elegance but with a brighter, fresher twist for the new season."

To achieve this laid-back yet luxurious blonde, Barron-Hough recommends using an all-over colour or saturating the hair with back-to-back highlights. "Ultimately, the goal with socialite blonde is to create a colour that is bright and impactful, but which feels effortless and relaxed."

Socialite Blonde Hair Inspiration

A woman wearing cream jeans and a white shirt with creamy blonde hair

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

As summarised by STIL salon on Instagram, this hair colour is bright, creamy and full of personality.

A woman taking a selfie wearing a thick white headband with creamy, bright blonde hair

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

The ultimate cool-girl look for autumn.

A woman sitting outside Cafe Kitsune with creamy bright blonde hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

The bold hue instantly elevates any outfit.

Elsa Hosk sitting in the back of a car with bright blonde hair

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Add a glossy, high-shine finish to immediately take this trend to the next level.

A woman wearing a backless top with a blunt bob and creamy blonde hair

(Image credit: @thefashionbugblog)

You'll be pleased to know that this hair colour works perfectly with a bob hairstyle.

The Best Products for Socialite Blonde Hair

