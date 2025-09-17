"Socialite Blonde" Is Making Moves to Become the Dominating Hair Colour of the Season

So, what is this trend? Coined by leading colour specialist and style innovation salon STIL, socialite blonde is a carefree, cool-girl colour trend that has become increasingly popular on the global fashion scene.
"Evolving from the old money aesthetic, this new luminous blonde is all about effortless, off-duty luxe with 'it girl' energy," says Christel Barron-Hough, award-winning colourist and founder of STIL. "Spun with sunlit, pale gold and crème blonde hues, it says understated elegance but with a brighter, fresher twist for the new season."
To achieve this laid-back yet luxurious blonde, Barron-Hough recommends using an all-over colour or saturating the hair with back-to-back highlights. "Ultimately, the goal with socialite blonde is to create a colour that is bright and impactful, but which feels effortless and relaxed."
Socialite Blonde Hair Inspiration
As summarised by STIL salon on Instagram, this hair colour is bright, creamy and full of personality.
The ultimate cool-girl look for autumn.
The bold hue instantly elevates any outfit.
Add a glossy, high-shine finish to immediately take this trend to the next level.
You'll be pleased to know that this hair colour works perfectly with a bob hairstyle.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.