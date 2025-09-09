London's Chicest Hairstylists Say These 5 Hair Colours Will Dominate Autumn

As a beauty editor who has written about beauty trends for a decade, there's a key observation you'll find amongst hairstylists. Many don't subscribe to the notion of "hair trends". Instead, when I speak with hairstylists, they'll often nod to a wider mood or movement rather than specific cookie-cutter hair trends that we should follow. And when it comes to autumn hair trends for 2025, that notion holds—more so than ever. Rather than following specific hair colour trends, the best hair colourists will work with you to create a colour that's truly bespoke to you.
"I view hair colour as a way to make you look subtly better without your hair looking coloured," says Luke Hersheson, founder of Hershesons. "The idea of good colour is that you shouldn't be able to tell that someone has had colour," he says, referring to the wider "no-makeup" makeup movement happening within the beauty space. For autumn 2025, our hair colour should look like your own, with subtle tweaks that make it look elevated.
Similarly, your hair colour and your haircut or style should also go hand-in-hand. "You can't look at colour on its own, it has to be in conjunction with the total look," says Hersheson. For example, if you're someone who likes wearing their hair with beachy waves, then balayage and highlights can bring a lightness that matches the undone mood. Similarly, if you have a statement short haircut like a bob, or you like wearing your hair straight, then block colours often work better to highlight the silhouette and shine. "It's rare that you get a colour trend that works on its own without it belonging to a total look," he says.
Having spoken to three different hair colourists for this story, it seems they're all in agreement. Rather than statement colours or bold techniques, every hair colour is more subdued, pared-back and natural-looking than ever before. But if you're still in need of some inspiration for your autumn hair colour for 2025, scroll ahead for the key moods to take note of.
Autumn Hair Colour Trends 2025
1. Marbled Blonde
"We're stepping away from high-contrast colours and are now seeing a movement of more blended colouring," says Jordanna Cobella, Wella ambassador and owner of Cobella, who shared her marbling technique that she uses on her clients for a bespoke hair colour. "Instead of doing highlights or slices with just bleach, we're using colour, which gives a softer result—you have to really look for it in the light to see it," she says. For blondes, Cobella uses different woven strands of blonde to create a marbling effect. The trick to this look is the placement of both warm and cool-toned blonde, which, together, achieve a multi-tonal, bespoke look that's as original as a piece of marble itself. Plus, it's low-maintenance, and the use of less bleach means there is less damage to your hair.
Shop the Trend:
Wella Professionals
Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum
A glossy shine enhances the tones in your hair colour, so choose a nourishing hair oil to keep your lengths looking glossy.
Glaze
Supergloss in Vanilla Lights
Keep your colour looking fresh in between salon visits with a toning hair gloss. This one contains blue tones to counteract brassiness.
Olaplex
No.4P and No.5P Toning Bundle
A good purple shampoo and conditioner will also help to keep your blonde looking vibrant and healthy.
2. Clay Copper
Much like we're seeing moody terracotta tones within interiors trends, the same goes for hair colour for autumn 2025. We're stepping away from the vibrant coppers and cherry reds, and instead leaning towards muted reds and coppers. "With copper hair colours, I'm seeing more terracotta and clay tones for autumn," says Cobella. "They might have a tiny bit of pink or violet in them, which makes them more of a cool-toned clay rather than a true bright copper," she says. Not sure if red will suit you? "If you naturally have those red tones, it will feel like it belongs," says Hersheson. "Julianne Moore is a redhead, so it feels like that makes sense, and you also have to be confident wearing this colour—it has to come from you."
Shop the Trend:
Hello Klean
Shower Head Filter
If you're going red, you need to know that it's prone to fading very quickly. Installing a shower filter such as this one will help remove impurities in the water that can leach your hair colour prematurely.
Dphue
Gloss in Auburn
Want to try a terracotta tone without the commitment? This hair gloss bestows a semi-permanent hue upon your lengths that washes out.
John Frieda
Radiant Red Boosting Shampoo
Look for dedicated red shampoos and conditioners to help keep your hair colour looking its best.
3. Tobacco Brunette
Over the past year or so, we've seen brunettes take on deeper, icy tones, and it's a movement we're seeing trickle into autumn 2025, too, with smoky tones coming into the fore. "I'm seeing a lot more cooler tones in hair gloss," says Cobella, who tells me that she is seeing a big shift from the warm, coppery tones we've seen over the past few years. "Instead of glossing with coppers, we're glossing with violet and taupe, which give a smoky hue to brunettes," she says. Because this look is achieved with a gloss, rather than all-over block colour, the result is low-maintenance and more natural-looking, as you don't get noticeable root regrowth.
Shop the Trend:
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Mask in Cool Espresso
Whenever I want to switch up from my brunette balayage, I use this cool-toned brunette hair gloss that lends hair a deep espresso hue and amazing shine.
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day™ High-Shine Gloss Treatment
Enhance the glossy shine that naturally comes with this deep hue with a hair gloss.
Josh Wood Colour
Hair Gloss in Smoky Brunette
The smoky tones of this toning gloss leave brunette hair with a cool-toned effect.
4. Heritage Blonde
Heritage blonde is a continuation of the shift we've seen from bright blondes to warmer, toasted tones. "[This is] a honeyed but muted blonde that feels retro and nostalgic but still fresh," notes Tom Smith, hairstylist and founder of Aveum. "This season, we are exploring the most neutral and earthed versions of the warm tones that have been so popular for the last year," he says, explaining that this hair colour is best for natural blondes or brunettes who want to add warmth in an elegant way that retains depth. "Ask for muted golden balayage or gloss after foil highlights, and maintain with caramel or beige tone," he says.
Shop the Trend:
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Mask in Golden Gloss
This colour-depositing mask is a great way for current blondes to experiment with warmer tones without a visit to the salon.
Schwarzkopf
Hair Gloss Shine Treatment in Beige Blonde
Similarly, this adds honeyed tones to blondes for a more muted blonde colour.
This hair conditioner leaves your lengths silky and glossy to enhance the warm tones in your hair.
5. Muted Mid
It's not copper, it's not blonde and it's not brunette—instead, Smith calls the muted mid the soft, neutral shade that sits between the three, which we've seen on Hailey Bieber of late. "[This is ] the fusion of all the recent trends, but is intentionally subtle and noncommittal," says Smith. "It's a quiet refusal of extremes and is low-maintenance, versatile, and chic. Ask for a natural earthy undertone to your shade of choice and maintain with glossing treatments to keep the finish refined and the hard-to-describe shade looking shiny and intentional," he says.
Shop the Trend:
Dphue
Gloss in Dark Blonde
To achieve this muted hue on blonde hair, try this colour-depositing hair gloss that brings a dark blonde depth to your lengths.
Glaze
Supergloss in Brilliant Blonde
Ideal for blondes and light brunettes, this helps to add an understated dark blonde shade.
Color Wow
Dreaming Hair Mask
This nourishing hair mask leaves hair glossy without weighing it down, making your hair colour look even more expensive.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.