We have spent a lot of time discussing autumn hair trends on the Who What Wear beauty desk over the past few weeks. As a team, we have committed what feels like every waking hour to identifying the upcoming season's biggest beauty trends—and let's face it, our hair is the thing we all really get into at this time of the year. Yes, change is on the horizon. I'm talking autumn hair colour shifts and even contemplation of dabbling in a short autumn haircut.
And while the rest of the beauty team are the first to give the next bubbling trend a go, I'll be honest—after nearly 12 years of working in this industry, I stick to what I know works when it comes to my hair. I have, for the most part, sported the same middle-parted, blonde balayaged look since I was 17, so I tend to approach my trend forecasting from a place of distanced adoration rather than personal research. But this autumn, one particular hair colour trend has caught my eye. As a woman who takes most of her beauty inspiration from the hazy, bohemian years of the late '60s and early '70s, I'm thrilled to report that an autumn hair trend exists that I can absolutely get on board with—introducing, boho blonde.
What Is Boho Blonde?
Although most often associated with the summer months, 2025's worn blonde (that's the sort that looks somewhat dirty and grown-out in the best sort of way) has had an update going into autumn. Boho blonde is now making major waves amongst some of the coolest women I know of.
The defining traits of boho blonde are as such: ribbons of both cool- and warm-toned blonde running throughout the lengths, a dark root smudge, notably caramel hues that contrast with icier tones and, most importantly, the colour must possess a slightly dishevelled grace to it. What do I mean by this?
Well, it's all in the combination of the mousy root and delicately painted swaths of contrasting high and low-lights. Rather than looking perfectly preened (like the socialite, nineties blonde trend we have started to see emerging), boho blonde is all the joy of a summer hair hangover. It is as though you have spent the past three months wandering the desert and simply applied a shine-boosting hair gloss upon your arrival home for autumn. It is undeniably effortless and cool.
Boho Blonde Hair Inspiration
Suki Waterhouse is essentially the queen of 2025's boho blonde style, thanks to her now signature shag cut.
These ribbons of blonde balayage appear to have been painted on in the most chic, carefree way.
It's hard not to draw comparisons of boho blonde to the low-fuss French-girl hairstyles we're all so enamoured with.
Margot's latest cool-toned blonde hairstyle has me swooning.
There is something wonderfully boho about the way Celeste's curls are pulled up into a low-fuss ponytail, is there not?
Best Products for Boho Blonde Hair
GHD
Wave Triple Barrel Waver
If it's carefree, boho waves you're after, look no further than this hair waver—it's the best I've ever used.
Tresemmé
Lamellar Shine Ultra-Gloss Spray
As mentioned, for autumn, boho blonde still possesses a healthy-looking shine—and this glossy spray is how to achieve it.
L'oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Blondifier Gloss Shampoo 300ml
Rather than opting for a purple shampoo, an illuminating shampoo like this one will prevent warmer tones turning cool and icy.
Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray 238ml
Looking for a hair texturiser? Trust me, this is the best texturising spray ever made.
Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.