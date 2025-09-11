From Golden Grey to Butterscotch Balayage, These Blonde Hair Colours Practically Scream Autumn

When it comes to hair colour trends, it's no secret that a lot of us tend to gravitate towards lighter blonde tones in the summer, before switching it up and going for those deeper, darker brunette hues in the autumn and winter months. However, as someone who likes to keep their hair as low-maintenance as possible, I'm not one to fully switch up my colour between the seasons. Instead, I believe in small, subtle tweaks so that I can make my hair colour work all year round. That's why I'm here to talk about autumn hair colours for blondes.
If you went lighter this summer, there's no need to reach for that darker box dye hiding in your bathroom cabinet, as, according to the experts, there are so many beautiful blonde hair colours that will be trending this season. In order to get the full lowdown, I reached out to Hannah Gayle, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, to find out which hues we can expect to see everywhere this September. I've been lucky enough to have my own blonde balayage done by Gayle herself, so I can assure you that you are in very safe hands.
Below, I've rounded up Gayle's top recommendations, along with my personal product picks to help keep your hair feeling fresh this autumn. You are welcome.
5 Best Autumn Hair Colours for Blondes
1. Golden Grey
First up is this beautiful golden grey shade. "This is a blend between golden beige, soft blonde and gorgeous grey," says Gayle. "The tones complement each other, working beautifully with natural grey but adding golden blonde to enhance and bring the colour to life. This is low maintenance and a fantastic way to work with your natural grey hairs, instead of against them."
Get the Look:
L'Oréal Professionnel
Serie Expert Silver Shampoo
This shampoo helps to battle brassiness for those with grey, white, or light blonde hair.
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
The best do-it-all styling cream to keep your golden grey hair looking its best.
2. Sandy Blonde
If you have bright blonde hair and want to go just a little bit darker this autumn, why not try the sandy blonde trend? "This sandy, dirty blonde is a fun way to stay blonde, but add some warmer, dark sandy tones. The imperfect, fun blonde [hair colour]," explains Gayle.
Get the Look:
Olaplex
No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
This trend looks great with slightly darker roots, so keep them looking fresh with an effective dry shampoo.
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist
Sandy blonde gives me those effortless, French-girl vibes, meaning a bit of texture spray is the perfect finishing touch.
3. Butterscotch Balayage
One trend I want to try myself this autumn is butterscotch balayage. "This is a perfect vibe for someone wanting that sun-kissed, just been on holiday hair," Gayle tells me. "Seamless blends of warmer and brighter tones come together [to create] the perfect balance of light and dark. Hand-painted pieces in the right places, following the hair's natural shape, to get the pops in the perfect places!" If you're not quite ready to say goodbye to summer, then this is the trend for you.
Get the Look:
Gisou
Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask
Balayage can leave your ends feeling dry, but this hydrating hair mask always brings my strands back to life.
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
A bit of hair oil will give your balayage beautiful shine.
4. Creamy Blonde
As Gayle tells me, this clean, creamy blonde hair colour, paired with darker roots, is a fun way to stay bright yet more natural and softer for autumn. "This is perfect for those of you who love being bright but feel like you want to add an element of dark, without feeling dark," she explains.
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Clarifying Detox Shampoo
No clean-girl hair look is complete without a weekly detox shampoo.
Garnier
Good Permanent Hair Dye 9.1 Vanilla Blonde
The ultimate creamy blonde hair colour.
5. Golden Goddess
Another trend I'm obsessed with is golden blonde hair. "This autumn is all about gold," Gayle confirms. "A blend of golden, honey tones coming together to create the perfect shiny, autumn blonde. These colours work so well for blondes still wanting to feel blonde, but add some warmer tones."
Get the Look:
dpHUE
Gloss+ Golden Blonde
This treatment enhances your hair colour to keep your golden strands looking, well, golden.
Amika
Top Gloss Shine Spray
A bit of shine spray will help make this hair colour pop.
