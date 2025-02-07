Undone Bobs Are Still Chic, But This More Classic Style Is Going to Reign Supreme Throughout Spring

Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

Hair trends come and go, but it seems like the bob hairstyle is here to stay this season. Yep, this short hair trend is everywhere at the moment, and I'm not mad about it. From the sliced bob to the layered bob and even the '90s bob, there are so many stylish ways to wear this look in 2025. However, there's a specific bob haircut currently dominating my Instagram feed that looks both fresh and classic. Say hello to the bouncy bob.

Yes, this hairstyle is all about adding movement to the hair for a fun yet elegant finish. I've spotted so many celebs and influencers opting for the bouncy bob, and I've even spotted Google searches for the term soaring this February, proving they're not the only ones who want in on the look. If you're thinking about giving it a go, keep on scrolling for all of the best tips and tricks on how to achieve this popular look...

@tylynnnguyen taking a selfie with a bouncy bob

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

A bouncy bob is the short hairstyle to try this spring.

How to Style a Bouncy Bob

The key to getting that bouncy volume is making sure that you are styling your hair correctly. The first step is ensuring that you have lots of volume at the roots. For this, I would recommend applying one of the best volumising mousses or root-lifting sprays to freshly washed hair. "Apply [the product] root to ends, then flip your hair upside down to really lift the roots with the hairdryer," advises Michael Gray, creative stylist at John Frieda.

If you're wanting a sleek finish, Gray then recommends using a round brush while blow drying the hair to maximise volume, before setting the style in place with some hairspray. However, if you want bouncy curls, I recommend using a large curling wand and curling the hair away from the face to create even more lift. To finish off, take a wide tooth comb and brush through the curls for added bounce.

If you have natural waves or curls, I recommend using an air-dry cream or leave-in conditioner designed to enhance your natural hair texture, as this will allow all of that beautiful bouncy volume to shine through.

Bouncy Bob Haircut Inspiration

1. Sleek Bouncy Bob

@haileybieber taking a selfie with a bouncy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's sleek bob has subtle bounce throughout the ends to add more movement to the hairstyle.

2. '90s Bouncy Bob

Zendaya at the Golden Globes with a bouncy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/GG2025 /Contributor)

Zendaya recently rocked this bouncy bob hairstyle at the Golden Globes and it was giving me all of the '90s vibes.

3. Wavy Bouncy Bob

@frannfyne with a wavy, bouncy bob

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

This hairstyle looks so chic when paired with relaxed waves.

4. Side-Swept Bouncy Bob

@hoskelsa taking a selfie with a side-swept bouncy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

A side-swept fringe will give your bouncy bob so much drama.

5. Bouncy Bob With Bangs

@juliesfi with a bouncy bob and wispy bangs

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Bouncy bangs will also take this hairstyle to the next level. My tip is to use one of the best hair rollers to keep your fringe looking voluminous throughout the day.

6. Curly Bouncy Bob

@emmanuellek_ taking a selfie with a curly, bouncy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Use products that enhance your natural curls to help achieve a bouncy bob hairstyle.

7. Blunt Bouncy Bob

@lilyjcollins with a blunt, bouncy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

A blunt bob haircut is a great way to add volume to finer hair types.

8. Bouncy Bob With Middle Parting

@sylviemus_ with a bouncy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

For a sophisticated finish, pair your bouncy bob with a sharp middle parting.

Best Products for a Bouncy Bob

Ghd Duet Blowdry
GHD
Duet Blowdry

A blow dry brush is a quick and easy way to add bounce to your bob.

John Frieda Volume Lift Root Booster
John Frieda
Volume Lift Root Booster

Don't forget to add a root-lifting spray before drying the hair.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Color Wow
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

A volumising mousse will also do the trick.

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream
Curlsmith
Weightless Air Dry Cream

This leave-in conditioner will hydrate your curls and add some serious bounce.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
BaByliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers

If you want that '90s finish, these rollers should do the trick.

Revolution Haircare Natural Curl Wide Tooth Comb
Revolution Haircare
Natural Curl Wide Tooth Comb

Brush through your finished look with a wide-tooth comb to add even more volume.

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

