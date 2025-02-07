Undone Bobs Are Still Chic, But This More Classic Style Is Going to Reign Supreme Throughout Spring

Hair trends come and go, but it seems like the bob hairstyle is here to stay this season. Yep, this short hair trend is everywhere at the moment, and I'm not mad about it. From the sliced bob to the layered bob and even the '90s bob, there are so many stylish ways to wear this look in 2025. However, there's a specific bob haircut currently dominating my Instagram feed that looks both fresh and classic. Say hello to the bouncy bob.

Yes, this hairstyle is all about adding movement to the hair for a fun yet elegant finish. I've spotted so many celebs and influencers opting for the bouncy bob, and I've even spotted Google searches for the term soaring this February, proving they're not the only ones who want in on the look. If you're thinking about giving it a go, keep on scrolling for all of the best tips and tricks on how to achieve this popular look...

A bouncy bob is the short hairstyle to try this spring.

How to Style a Bouncy Bob

The key to getting that bouncy volume is making sure that you are styling your hair correctly. The first step is ensuring that you have lots of volume at the roots. For this, I would recommend applying one of the best volumising mousses or root-lifting sprays to freshly washed hair. "Apply [the product] root to ends, then flip your hair upside down to really lift the roots with the hairdryer," advises Michael Gray, creative stylist at John Frieda.

If you're wanting a sleek finish, Gray then recommends using a round brush while blow drying the hair to maximise volume, before setting the style in place with some hairspray. However, if you want bouncy curls, I recommend using a large curling wand and curling the hair away from the face to create even more lift. To finish off, take a wide tooth comb and brush through the curls for added bounce.

If you have natural waves or curls, I recommend using an air-dry cream or leave-in conditioner designed to enhance your natural hair texture, as this will allow all of that beautiful bouncy volume to shine through.

Bouncy Bob Haircut Inspiration

1. Sleek Bouncy Bob

Hailey Bieber's sleek bob has subtle bounce throughout the ends to add more movement to the hairstyle.

2. '90s Bouncy Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/GG2025 /Contributor)

Zendaya recently rocked this bouncy bob hairstyle at the Golden Globes and it was giving me all of the '90s vibes.

3. Wavy Bouncy Bob

This hairstyle looks so chic when paired with relaxed waves.

4. Side-Swept Bouncy Bob

A side-swept fringe will give your bouncy bob so much drama.

5. Bouncy Bob With Bangs

Bouncy bangs will also take this hairstyle to the next level. My tip is to use one of the best hair rollers to keep your fringe looking voluminous throughout the day.

6. Curly Bouncy Bob

Use products that enhance your natural curls to help achieve a bouncy bob hairstyle.

7. Blunt Bouncy Bob

A blunt bob haircut is a great way to add volume to finer hair types.

8. Bouncy Bob With Middle Parting

For a sophisticated finish, pair your bouncy bob with a sharp middle parting.

Best Products for a Bouncy Bob

GHD Duet Blowdry £379 SHOP NOW A blow dry brush is a quick and easy way to add bounce to your bob.

John Frieda Volume Lift Root Booster £8 £6 SHOP NOW Don't forget to add a root-lifting spray before drying the hair.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer £24 SHOP NOW A volumising mousse will also do the trick.

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream £23 SHOP NOW This leave-in conditioner will hydrate your curls and add some serious bounce.

BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW If you want that '90s finish, these rollers should do the trick.

Revolution Haircare Natural Curl Wide Tooth Comb £7 SHOP NOW Brush through your finished look with a wide-tooth comb to add even more volume.