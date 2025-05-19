I don't play favorites when it comes to my beauty coverage, but between you and me, fragrance is up there in terms of front-runners. I adore perfume. I love the emotional connection to olfactory memories, the science behind scent layering, and how a cloud of jasmine-, amber-, or saffron-infused mist just makes you feel instantly fancy. Even on days I'm cooped up at home, clad in sweats without a stitch of makeup on, I'll kick off the morning with a quick spritz. So when I tell you that I haven't worn perfume for weeks, that is a very big deal indeed.

To be fair, I haven't ditched my daily scent entirely. In fact, I've received more "You smell so good" comments than I ever have—but not because of a new perfume. The dreamy fragrance in question actually comes from a humble bottle of hair spray, one that I've had to keep secret for weeks until its official launch. Finally, I can shout it from the proverbial rooftop: Dae's Sunsetter Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray smells so freaking good that it doubles as a juicy, sun-drenched perfume; I have the receipts (read: compliments and a salon-grade mane) to prove it.

(Image credit: Dae)

The Formula

Before diving into its intoxicating scent, I must gush over the impressive strong yet brushable formula. I typically opt for light- to medium-hold hair sprays to secure my styles, as most strong options make my strands feel way too crunchy. The downside, of course, is that lightweight formulas don't usually measure up in intense humidity, or they might require extra touch-ups to keep flyaways at bay all day. Sunsetter is marketed as a "strong flexible hold hairspray," which claims to deliver the best of both worlds: a durable grip from sundown to sunup (hence the name!) with a soft, superfine texture that never makes strands feel stiff.

If that sounds almost too good to be true, you're not alone. I too was skeptical of those lofty claims, but then I tested it on the most humid day in NYC—I'm talking heavy, sticky air right before a rainstorm—and was floored to find not a curl out of place. My at-home blowout retained a fluffy, touchable bounce for days—which, for the record, has never happened without the help of a salon professional.

Not to mention, the formula also comes infused with prickly pear seed oil, moringa seed oil, and cactus flower extract, all of which ensure megawatt shine. Trust me, I never thought I'd wax poetic on a hair spray, but this formula is Goldilocks for secure yet flexible—and incredibly glossy—styles.

The Scent

Okay, now let's get into its stunning fragrance, which is what officially clinches Sunsetter as my all-time favorite hair spray. It features the brand's signature citrus scent (a blend of citrus, orange blossom, and vanilla) and if you've ever tried Dae's best-selling Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream, then you get it—this scent is divine. The warm floral instantly transports me to a sun-soaked balcony at golden hour as I lazily sip on a Campari spritz. So dreamy.

Looking right at home in my fragrance wardrobe (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

Dae takes its scents very seriously, and this particular scent was inspired by founder Amber Fillerup Clark's desert memories: "Mornings spent squeezing fresh orange juice by hand with [her] family, carefree summer afternoons spent with friends running through open orchards, and warm, summer evenings when the citrus trees would sway in the breeze." I particularly gravitate toward solar scents like this right about now since the bright, juicy fragrance family makes me feel like I'm on a relaxing, tropical vacation. (I might not be physically present in the French Riviera, but I can at least embody its breezy, sparkling energy—right?)

No, Sunsetter is not actually perfume, but it does last just as long as my favorite eau de toilettes and body mists—if not longer. After all, fragrance tends to linger on your clothes and hair, and I've been giving my strands a very generous spritz. I've been skipping perfume entirely as a result to let the signature citrus scent shine, only to receive countless "You smell incredible" compliments from friends and subway strangers. (True story!) Comments like these are surefire signs you have a really good fragrance on your hands, but when said fragrance is actually a $30 hair spray? Well, you've struck gold.

How I Use It

Since Sunsetter never makes my hair feel too crunchy, I pretty much spray with abandon. Post-blowout, I'll hold it a few inches away from my hair and give myself a halo of mist to lock the style into place. I'll even give my palms a quick spritz so I can smooth down any flyaways at my hairline and crown—works like a charm.

That said, I also discovered Sunsetter to be a very underrated hero for polished buns. I'll still use some sort of lightweight leave-in (namely, the aforementioned Dae styling cream) to slick back my lengths before twisting them into a bun or pony. Then, after securing with an elastic, I'll then spray my dense boar-bristle brush with Sunsetter before lightly smoothing it across my crown. The hair spray helps flatten any bumps or errant flyaways while imparting a lustrous shine, and again, it never makes my hair feel stiff or helmet-like. I can even brush out my bun later on without needing to commit to a full washday, which is honestly such a win. Of course, I tend to resort to slicked-back styles when my hair is already in desperate need of a good, thorough clean, but Sunsetter smells so heavenly that you'd never know I've extended it to day five.

