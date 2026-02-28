FYI: Cool Girls Are Making a Case for This to Be Spring's Chicest Bob Hairstyle

You certainly don't need me to tell you that a bob hairstyle is one of the biggest hair trends this spring. The short haircut has been trending for quite some time now, but that's not to say that we haven't seen different iterations emerge over the past few months. From the bevelled bob to the gloss bob, there are lots of short hairstyles to try, but I think I just found spring's most popular style. Say hello to the golden bob.
I first spotted this look on Jessie Buckley ahead of the Golden Globes, and I immediately knew that it would dominate this season. As a beauty editor, I've become a pro at spotting hair trends before they go mainstream, and I know that this beautifully warm, sunshine-infused hue will be most requested in salons.
As you can see, this golden hue pairs beautifully with a bob hairstyle. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that the short haircut really emphasises the golden blonde tones in the hair, and it seems I'm not alone. One quick search on Instagram and I've suddenly come across so many golden bob hairstyles that I'm practically bursting at the seams with inspiration this spring. Keep on scrolling for my favourite looks.
