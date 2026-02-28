FYI: Cool Girls Are Making a Case for This to Be Spring's Chicest Bob Hairstyle

You certainly don't need me to tell you that a bob hairstyle is one of the biggest hair trends this spring. The short haircut has been trending for quite some time now, but that's not to say that we haven't seen different iterations emerge over the past few months. From the bevelled bob to the gloss bob, there are lots of short hairstyles to try, but I think I just found spring's most popular style. Say hello to the golden bob.

Jessie Buckley for Golden Globes, wearing a blue dress with a golden blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I first spotted this look on Jessie Buckley ahead of the Golden Globes, and I immediately knew that it would dominate this season. As a beauty editor, I've become a pro at spotting hair trends before they go mainstream, and I know that this beautifully warm, sunshine-infused hue will be most requested in salons.

As you can see, this golden hue pairs beautifully with a bob hairstyle. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that the short haircut really emphasises the golden blonde tones in the hair, and it seems I'm not alone. One quick search on Instagram and I've suddenly come across so many golden bob hairstyles that I'm practically bursting at the seams with inspiration this spring. Keep on scrolling for my favourite looks.

Golden Bob Inspiration

Elsa Hosk with a wavy, golden blonde bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

This wavy, beachy bob complements Elsa Hosk's golden blonde hair colour perfectly.

Ciara wearing a sheet mask and sunglasses with a blunt, golden blonde bob

(Image credit: @ciara)

A ultra-sleek, ultra-cool take on the trend from Ciara.

A close-up of Jessie Buckley&#039;s golden blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

I had to include an extra close-up of Jessie Buckley's golden blonde bob.

Florence Pugh taking a selfie of having her hair done, with a bob hairstyle and a golden blonde hair colour

(Image credit: @florencepugh)

I even spotted Florence Pugh going for a golden blonde hue in the hairdressers.

Carey Mulligan with a blunt, golden bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

There's no denying how chic this look is.

A woman wearing a green blazer with a curly, golden blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @celmatique)

This colour looks stunning on curly hair types.

Saoirse Ronan wearing a black dress with a golden blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I love how Saoirse Ronan emphasises the golden blonde tones with a high-shine finish to the hair.

The Best Products for a Golden Bob

