When it comes to bob hair trends, it's easy to categorise them into two distinct groups. There are bob hairstyles that look incredible but can take quite a while to recreate (the Monaco bob, we're looking at you), and then there are trends that ooze elegance but are totally effortless. From the French bob to the linen bob, it's clear that we are all after those easy summer hair trends that still look chic, and I think I've just come across the perfect short hair trend for the upcoming months. Say hello to the beachy bob.
As the name suggests, this trend makes your hair look as if you've just stepped out of the water and let the sea air do its thing. It features tousled texture that adds natural waves and movement throughout the ends, giving your bob this effortless, cool-girl finish.
If you're keen to know more, below I've rounded up some of the best beachy bob hairstyles that give me all of the surfer girl vibes. Now I just need a surfboard to complete my look...
Beachy Bob Hairstyle Inspiration
This look is all about that tousled finish, as demonstrated by Rochelle Humes.
Add a sweeping side fringe to your beachy bob hairstyle for added drama.
This trend works beautifully with waves and curls.
Run a little bit of texture spray through the ends of your bob for this cool-girl finish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.