The Beachy Bob Is the Easy, Breezy and Totally Chic Short Hair Trend to Watch Right Now

If a laid-back summer hairstyle is what you're after, the beachy bob ticks all of the boxes.

Three women with beachy bob hairstyles
(Image credit: @venswifestyle, @rochellehumes, @hoskelsa)
When it comes to bob hair trends, it's easy to categorise them into two distinct groups. There are bob hairstyles that look incredible but can take quite a while to recreate (the Monaco bob, we're looking at you), and then there are trends that ooze elegance but are totally effortless. From the French bob to the linen bob, it's clear that we are all after those easy summer hair trends that still look chic, and I think I've just come across the perfect short hair trend for the upcoming months. Say hello to the beachy bob.

As the name suggests, this trend makes your hair look as if you've just stepped out of the water and let the sea air do its thing. It features tousled texture that adds natural waves and movement throughout the ends, giving your bob this effortless, cool-girl finish.

If you're keen to know more, below I've rounded up some of the best beachy bob hairstyles that give me all of the surfer girl vibes. Now I just need a surfboard to complete my look...

Beachy Bob Hairstyle Inspiration

Rochelle Humes taking a mirror selfie on holiday in a bikini with a wavy, beachy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

This look is all about that tousled finish, as demonstrated by Rochelle Humes.

Elsa Hosk on a beach on holiday in a white flowy dress with a wavy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Add a sweeping side fringe to your beachy bob hairstyle for added drama.

A woman on the beach wearing a silky stripe top with a curly bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

This trend works beautifully with waves and curls.

A woman taking a mirror selfie in a white two-piece outfit with a wavy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynn)

Run a little bit of texture spray through the ends of your bob for this cool-girl finish.

Hailey Bieber in shorts and a summer top with a tousled bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Even Hailey Bieber is a fan of this look.

A woman in Paris wearing a suede jacket with a curly, tousled bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

No, you don't actually have to be by the beach to give this trend a go.

A woman sitting on the beach in a bikini with a tousled bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Beachy texture will add subtle movement to finer hair types.

Best Products for a Beachy Bob Hairstyle

Ghd Wave - Triple Barrel Waver
GHD
Wave Triple Barrel Waver

The GHD Wave is perfect for creating those beachy waves at home.

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray 125ml
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray

A must-try for creating the tousled texture that makes it look like you've just been for a dip in the sea.

Ouai Wave Spray 145ml
Ouai
Wave Spray

If you have natural waves, enhance your look with a spritz of this spray from Ouai.

Mermade Hair Double Waver - Black
Mermade Hair
Double Waver

Another great hair waver for creating more relaxed waves.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist 150ml
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist

As the name suggests, this leave-in formula will give your bob a beachy effect in no time.

