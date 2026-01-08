When I think back to some of the biggest hair trends over the past few months, fringes are definitely up there alongside bob hairstyles and face-framing haircuts. Celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter and Daisy Edgar-Jones had us all asking ourselves whether it was time to call up our hairdressers and give a fringe a go, and whilst I wasn't quite brave enough to take the plunge in 2025, this year might be the year that I finally get those curtain bangs that have been dominating my Pinterest board as of late.
That being said, before committing to curtain bangs, I was curious to know what other fringe hair trends will be everywhere in 2026. So, I reached out to Hadley Yates, expert hair stylist and co-founder of Hadley Yates Salon and Curated Hair Extensions, to get an expert's opinion on the fringe hair trends that will be most requested in salons this year.
Below, I've shared details on all six looks, including what to ask your hairdresser for and how to style your new fringe at home. If you want an easy way to switch up your hairstyle in 2026, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling...
6 of the Biggest Fringe Hair Trends for 2026
1. Lived-In Fringe
First up, a more low-maintenance style for those who don't want to spend hours on their fringe in the mornings.
What is a lived-in fringe? "Lived-in fringes will be everywhere in 2026," says Yates. "There’s a real shift away from anything too blunt or overly styled, and towards texture and movement that feels effortless."
Who does a lived-in fringe suit? "This type of fringe is incredibly versatile and can be tailored to suit most face shapes by adjusting the density and length. It works just as well on finer hair as it does on thicker textures."
What to ask for: When speaking to your stylist, Yates advises asking for soft layering with separation through the ends, rather than a solid line.
How to style a lived-in fringe: "Styling should feel relaxed," says Yates. "A quick round-brush blowdry or even air-drying with a touch of texture spray is often all [this fringe] will need."
Get the Look:
GHD
The Blow Dryer Ceramic Radial Hair Brush Size 1 25mm
A smaller round brush is ideal for blow-drying a fringe.
We all know that curtain bangs were all the rage in 2025, but this year, we'll be taking a softer approach.
What are soft curtain bangs? "Curtain bangs will continue to evolve in 2026, becoming softer, longer and more blended through the sides," Yates tells me.
Who does soft curtain bangs suit? "This modern take on the ’70s curtain fringe is particularly flattering because it frames the face without feeling heavy or high-maintenance. It suits a wide range of face shapes and is especially good for anyone trying a fringe for the first time, as it grows out beautifully."
What to ask for: "Ask your stylist for a centre-parted fringe that skims the cheekbones and melts seamlessly into the rest of the haircut," says Yates.
How to style soft curtain bangs: When it comes to styling this trend, keep it simple. "Blowdry [the hair] away from the face with a medium round brush or add a loose wave for an undone finish."
Get the Look:
Amika
Blowout Babe Thermal Brush
A hot brush is ideal for styling curtain bangs, and the size of this Amika one is perfect.
I want my curtain bangs to have lots of volume, so I'll be reaching for this lightweight mist to give my roots lots of lift.
3. Grown-Out Micro-Fringe
Looking for a statement style? Say hello to the grown-out micro-fringe.
What is the grown-out micro fringe? "For those drawn to something more fashion-forward, the grown-out micro-fringe is set to have a moment in 2026," Yates says. "This is a softer, more wearable version of the classic micro-fringe, sitting slightly longer with texture through the ends to avoid harshness."
Who does the grown-out micro-fringe suit? "It works particularly well with sharp bobs or shorter cuts and suits confident clients looking to make a statement."
What to ask for: When asking your hairdresser for this fringe, Yates says it’s important to emphasise texture rather than a straight, solid line.
How to style a grown-out micro-fringe:Yates recommends using a lightweight styling cream or paste to keep the fringe broken up rather than rigid.
Get the Look:
Moroccanoil
Molding Cream
This nourishing cream will help define your micro-fringe.
Noughty
Flyaway Taming Wand
Keep any flyaways in check with this handy wand.
4. Long, Wispy Fringe
If you prefer something a little longer and more subtle, a long, wispy fringe might be the trend for you.
What is a long, wispy fringe? "Long, wispy fringes are perfect for those wanting subtle face-framing without a full commitment," Yates tells me.
Who does a long, wispy fringe suit? "This fringe is feathered, lightweight and incredibly low-maintenance, making it especially flattering for fine hair." However, as you can see from the picture above, it suits a wide range of hair types.
What to ask for: "[This fringe] softens the face whilst still allowing flexibility in how it’s worn, [whether that's] parted, swept to the side or blended into layers. Ask your stylist for a longer, airy fringe that can be styled in multiple ways."
How to style a long, wispy fringe: "A quick blowdry or even natural air-drying often works best, keeping the overall look soft and relaxed," Yates says.
Get the Look:
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream
One of my go-to creams when I'm air-drying my hair, as it helps to keep my strands smooth and hydrated.
Curlsmith
Weightless Air Dry Cream
A great option for curly hair types.
5. Textured Shag Fringe
For the ultimate cool-girl finish, you can't go wrong with the textured shag fringe.
What is the textured shag fringe? "The textured shag fringe continues to appeal to those who want movement and personality in their haircut. [It features] heavy layering and an intentionally undone finish," says Yates.
Who does a textured shag fringe suit? "This fringe works beautifully on medium-to-thick hair, particularly if there’s a natural wave or curl. It blends effortlessly into shag or wolf-style cuts and adds instant attitude."
What to ask for: When chatting with your stylist, Yates advises asking for a layered fringe that connects with the rest of the haircut, rather than sitting separately.
How to style a textured shag fringe: "Styling is all about enhancing natural texture—diffusing or scrunching with a curl cream creates the best result."
Get the Look:
Drybar
The Bouncer Diffuser
As mentioned by Yates, a diffuser is ideal for styling your textured shag fringe.
Aveda
Light Elements Texturizing Creme
If your hair is on the straighter side, try using a texturising cream to add natural movement.
6. Clip-In Fringe
Not sure if you're ready to commit to a full fringe in 2026? Luckily for you, it seems as if more of us will be opting for clip-in variations to test this trend out before getting the chop.
What is a clip-in fringe? As the name suggests, a clip-in fringe is a removable fringe that allows you to try the trend out without cutting your hair. "We’re seeing a big shift towards commitment-free fringe options in 2026, as clients want to experiment without making a permanent change," says Yates. "Clip-in fringes are becoming increasingly popular for this reason, allowing people to try different lengths and styles before committing to a cut."
Get the Look:
Curated Hair Extensions
Full Fringe
Curated Hair Extensions has created an easy, clip-in fringe in a range of hair colours so you can try the trend out for yourself.
Beauty Works
Custom Clip-In Fringe Topper
You can cut and style this clip-in fringe topper to get your desired finish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.