Faded Blonde Is the Chic, Low-Maintenance Colour Everyone’s Asking For

Blonde will always be a salon staple, but this season, the hair colour trend is taking a softer, more sophisticated turn. Faded blonde is the understated, muted shade replacing high-contrast, ultra-bright blondes, and according to hairstylist Melissa Timperley, it's "having a moment because it feels effortless, elevated, and wearable.”
In contrast to platinum or icy tones that demand constant upkeep, faded blonde requires less maintenance and is therefore much more relaxed in its finish. “Unlike brighter, high-contrast blondes, this tone is softer, more neutral and beautifully blended—think creamy beige with subtle ash undertones,” says Timperley. It’s polished without looking overdone.
“Clients are moving away from overly bright, brassy or high-maintenance blondes and leaning into something more refined,” she adds. This trending hair colour strikes that perfect balance—modern yet universally flattering, cool but not stark, blended yet still dimensional. The result? A blonde that feels grown-up, sophisticated, and incredibly wearable.
What Is Faded Blonde Hair?
According to Timperley, it’s all about balance and softness. “Faded blonde works because it balances cool and warm tones, creating a natural, understated finish that looks expensive without looking overdone,” she explains. Rather than being bold and bright, it's more of a creamy beige with subtle ash undertones that gently mute warmth. The overall effect is seamless, diffused, and low contrast, with a soft root and multidimensional tone that grows out effortlessly.
Who Does Faded Blonde Hair Suit?
Faded blonde is particularly flattering on those with cool or neutral undertones. “Because it sits in that neutral beige space, it enhances natural coolness in the skin without overpowering it,” says Timperley. On warmer or deeper skin tones, the shade can be customised with a slightly richer dimension to avoid looking dull. Ultimately, she emphasises that “the key is personalisation"—tailoring the balance of warm and cool tones to suit you makes this one of the most flattering, timeless blondes you can wear.
What to Ask for In the Salon
Timperley advises asking for “a soft beige or neutral blonde” with “a lived-in, blended finish.” Request subtle ash tones to reduce warmth, a low-contrast seamless grow-out, and soft root shadowing for depth. The goal is softness and blend, not harsh highlights. Avoid asking for “platinum” or “bright blonde”, as she notes, faded blonde is muted, creamy and balanced. Bringing reference images (see below) that show seamless, diffused dimensions will also help your colourist understand the brief.
How to Maintain the Shade At Home
Although it’s lower maintenance than brighter blondes, Timperley stresses that “faded blonde still needs care to maintain its soft neutrality.” To prevent brassiness and preserve the cooler, muted finish, she recommends using a blue or purple-toning shampoo once a week—not daily, to avoid over-toning. Hydration is equally important. “Blonde hair needs moisture,” she says, recommending a nourishing weekly hair mask to keep hair healthy and reflective, because glossy hair is what makes this shade look expensive. "Always apply heat protection, as excessive heat can dull the tone, and book a toner refresh every six to eight weeks to keep the colour balanced and refined," she adds.
Ready to try faded blonde for yourself? Scroll ahead for the inspo to take to the salon.
Faded Blonde Hair Inspo
Amanda Seyfried's faded blonde is the perfect neutral blend of cool and warm tones.
If you suit or prefer a cooler-toned blonde, take inspiration from Pom Klementieff's ashy blonde pixie cut.
Kristen Bell's faded blonde hair is a masterclass in the art of subtle blending. Show this to your colourist.
The neutral tones in Jourdan Dunn's faded blonde hair colour make it look cool and expensive-looking.
The Best Products for Faded Blonde Hair
Olaplex
No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo
As recommended by Timperley, a purple shampoo is the best way to brighten and boost blonde hair.
Ouai
Hair Gloss
To prevent hair from looking dull and flat, this hair gloss treatment will add extreme shine—and it also works double-duty as a heat protectant.
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream
This multitasking cream serves as a lightweight styling solution. Use it to add texture to short hair and soft separation to longer styles.
Neal & Wolf
Glow Super Shine Spray
This subtle shimmer mist is the perfect finishing touch to add sleekness and shine to your faded blonde look.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.