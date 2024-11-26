It's Official: This "Dated" Hairstyle Is Making a Comeback in 2025—Lisa's Debut Is Proof
Wispy, curtain bangs have been en vogue for a while now, but a new style is poised to make a triumphant return. Side bangs are back, baby! If reading that sentence just sent a chill up your spine, I feel you. I remember wearing my side-swept style back in middle school, and at the time, I thought it was a mysterious, Tumblr-esque fringe. (It was actually just a thin section of hair flopping over my right eye.) The pictures haunt me to this day.
I thought my side-bangs era was well behind me, but then I saw Blackpink's Lisa sporting a very chic 'do at this past weekend's Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Her voluminous "Barbie" bangs were pushed to the side, which added a girly, cutesy touch to her gray blazer, scarf top, and simple, straight-leg jeans.
The style, coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza, looks like a cross between the voluminous curtain bang and a side bang, which is what I suspect makes it appear so elevated for 2025. Curtain bangs, after all, continue to take the celeb set by storm. Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, and Lisa herself have all been longtime fans of '70s-inspired fringe. Now, it seems those same celebs are sweeping those iconic curtain bangs to the side. Take Ortega's look for the London premiere of Beetlejuice, for example. "Sabrina Carpenter's curtain bang is looking a little bit like a side bang lately," agrees cosmetologist Alena Giuliani over TikTok, alluding to the pop star's recent tour looks.
Curtain bangs can instantly become side bangs with a simple flick of the wrist, so it's no wonder the two are merging to become winter's hottest hair trend. A curtain-bang devotee myself, I might even start sweeping them across my forehead to switch things up in the name of celeb-inspired holiday glam. My middle school self is squealing.
Shop My Favorite (On Sale!) Styling Products for Bangs
This cordless straightener is A+ for shaping and styling my bangs to perfection. And it's $100 off!
Heat protection is a must to protect fragile fringes.
This nourishing leave-in makes my strands feel impossibly soft.
Hot take, but I like to blow-dry my hair with a paddle brush as opposed to a round brush. It just gives me more control (which means less frizz). This one by Tangle Teezer is a must-have.
Who doesn't want liquid hair?
Sometimes (aka most times), bangs need precise styling. This trio of detail combs does just the trick.
Just a drop of this liquid gold makes my hair appear so much shinier with zero greasy residue.
My bangs have a mind of their own (anyone else?). To keep them in place, a frizz-control spray like this is key.
Heads-up: Bangs tend to get greasy at a faster rate than the rest of your mane since they sit so close to your forehead. A good dry shampoo is a godsend. I love this invisible, oil-absorbing formula by Eva NYC.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
