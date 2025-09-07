An Unequivocal Guide to the Top Fall 2025 Hair Trends, According to 6 Celebrity Stylists

Fall feels like a fresh start. It's an opportunity to refresh and revamp your beauty routine. That means making seasonal skincare swaps, switching to a different color palette for manicures and pedicures, and maybe even embracing a newfound hair aesthetic. Yep, now's the time to book that fall hair appointment; it doesn't matter if you're doing something drastic (bold color and bangs?) or soft and subtle (a root touch-up?). It's a simple way to start the season on the right foot.
For fall 2025, the experts say there's an emphasis on hair health. Gone are the days of bleaching your hair into oblivion and leaving your strands exposed to the elements. It's all about caring and repairing—summer is over, and so is the harsh sun, drying salt water, and damaging hairstyles that go with it, so there's no better time than now. Consider investing in moisturizing hair masks and bond-building treatments for strong, shiny, and expensive-looking hair.
Once your haircare routine is set, it's time to talk cut and color. We wanted to know which ones are fresh, trendy, and of-the-moment, so we reached out to six (count 'em!) in-the-know celebrity stylists. Ahead, see the top fall 2025 hair trends. Consider this your unequivocal guide to the best fall hair looks.
The Top Fall Haircuts of 2025
1. '90s-Inspired Long Layers
The first fall haircut you need to know about? Almost every single celeb stylist agrees that it's long, luxurious layers. Take it from Jennifer Korab, a celebrity hairstylist, colorist, and the founder of Renaissance Salon and Spa, who says, "Long layers are one of those haircuts that are always trending and highly requested. After summer, a lot of people want to refresh their hair from any damage but want to keep their length, so this haircut is perfect for the fall. It’s not drastic, but it does enough for a new look because you can keep the length but cut pieces in the front to shape the face, and layers create a voluminous and fuller look."
Celebrity hairstylist Jerome Lordet, owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in NYC, agrees. "For those who love length, fall will bring a return of luxurious, healthy-looking layers. It’s all about keeping length but adding fluidity. Ask your stylist for cascading layers starting below the chin for dimension and bounce."
Sean Michael, owner of Salon Beau, says fans of the '90s supermodel blowout should opt for a slight variation, aka '90s-inspired layers (something Sabrina Carpenter has made her signature). These differ from traditional long layers in that they stack around the crown of the head for more bounce and volume. "Think full, bouncy layers that bring movement and body back into the hair," he says. "It’s flattering on almost every length and works beautifully with a blowout."
Celebrity hairstylist Vanessa Ocando agrees that layers are *it* for fall 2025. She recommends incorporating them into a mid-length haircut for a "graceful" summer-to-fall transition. "This cut channels mid-'90s cool with intentional layers that start near the lip line and taper with purpose," she says. "The layers are soft enough to flip, structured enough to style, and versatile enough to part any way you like, middle, deep side, or wherever it naturally falls.
2. The Back-to-Basics Bob and Lob
Devin Graciano is a professional hairstylist and the CEO of Goldie Locks. She says after a year of hyper-specific bobs—the Italian bob, the French bob, the draped bob, etc.—we'll go back to basics. "The classic bobremains the queen of chic and for good reason. Its incredible versatility is keeping this style on full display this season." Lordet agrees, saying, "It’s chic, versatile, and works beautifully with both straight and wavy textures."
Then, there's the classic lob, or long bob. "A long bob is one of those you see a lot during the fall, especially for people who love to do a big chop after the summer but don’t want super-short hair," Korab says. "For a lob, ask your stylist to cut to your shoulder. You can ask for a blunt cut, which is straight across, or even add in some layers for more movement. Some people also request shorter pieces to frame the face."
Pro tip: Graciano says there's a way to decide whether you should get a bob or a lob. "Hold a pen vertically at your earlobe and another horizontally under the chin to form an L-shaped corner. Mark the point where the two intersect and measure from the earlobe to that mark. Read the result. Two inches or less: short hair is flattering. More than two inches: Medium to long hair will be most balanced."
3. Evolutions of the Shag
Dusty "CurlVision" Schlabach is a curly hair specialist. He says the classic shag look is still as relevant as ever. "Rock and roll is on the rise, and a good shag will put you right in the scene. It goes by the 'wolf cut' these days, too. But really, it's just loads of very high layers, cascading all the way down to the ends. The fringe is critical but must be done right. Don’t look for precision or convenience. You’ll want them loose and in your lash line if you’re going for the hottest version of it."
As for Lordet, he says there's no doubt that "layers are making a strong return," and that includes shag cuts. He says the best shag cuts give "a nod to the '70s" but have a "fresher, softer finish. This cut gives volume and effortless texture, perfect for fall when hair naturally feels drier and needs movement."
Graciano's favorite evolution of the shag is the "butterfly cut," which is slightly different from the wolf cut in that the layers are longer and less blunt. "The butterfly cut is a beautiful evolution of the classic shag," she says. "The butterfly cut is perfect for those who want the airy volume of a shorter cut without sacrificing length. With shorter, face-framing layers on top and longer layers through the back, it creates incredible texture and a stunning profile."
4. Classic Curtain Bangs
Curtain bangs are an elegant, French-girl classic, and Michael says they're not going away anytime soon (at least not before fall 2025). He predicts people will opt for curtain bangs in the coming months, as they give off an effortlessly chic vibe. "Curtain fringe bangs are face-framing bangs parted down the middle and swept to each side, cut shorter in the center and longer toward the temples for a soft, blended look," he says. "Tell your stylist you want bangs that sweep back and blend seamlessly into your layers."
The Top Fall Hair Colors of 2025
1. Decadent Mocha
Calling all brunettes! This season, consider accentuating your color via a "decadent mocha" dye job. Graciano says this color is all about depth and dimension, and you can opt for cool or warm undertones depending on which suits your skin tone best. "A rich mocha shade is stunning and deep, velvety brown with subtle cool or warm undertones that catch the light beautifully," she says. "It feels luxurious and healthy."
Lordet seconds that, saying, "Deep, shiny brunette tones with multidimensional lowlights will dominate. It’s rich, timeless, and complements fall wardrobes beautifully."
2. Cherry Cola
Last year was all about fiery red colors, like "cowboy copper." This year, things are getting deeper and richer with an emphasis on "cherry cola" hair. "Cherry cola has always been popular for the fall, but this year it is very trendy, as you have probably seen on TikTok," Korab says. "The depth of the red can vary depending on a person's preference, but it is usually a red wine color. Some also may do a dark brown with a cherry cola glaze over it, so it is more subtle and usually pops in natural light."
It's essentially a deep, punchy take on traditional auburn. And as Graciano says, "nothing harmonizes with the season quite like a vibrant auburn. It’s a classic fall look that feels both timeless and completely of the moment."
3. Champagne Blonde
Graciano says "champagne blonde" is the quiet-luxury color of the season. "Champagne blonde is the perfect transition for blondes coming off of a bright, sun-bleached summer," she says. "We’re gently depositing warmer, golden tonality back into the hair. It’s all about adding a luminous reflective shine." Think of the golden bubbles that swirl up through a champagne flute; it's all about replicating that luxurious golden hue.
4. Caramel Blonde
"Caramel blonde" is darker yet just as warm as champagne blonde. Sitting somewhere between blonde and brown, it's a color that's easy to maintain and personalize. "In the fall, many blondes like to tone down the lightness, so caramel blonde is that perfect in-between," Korab says. "It’s a very warm blonde and can be easily brightened again in the spring or summer."
Lordet loves this color trend, since "warm, golden tones brighten the face without feeling too summery." Jennifer Lopez is proof of that. Her signature caramel blonde hair is always on point.
5. Au Naturel
Last but not least, Schlabach predicts people will return to their natural hue, especially people who have curly hair. It's certainly the most cost-effective color (or anti-color) trend of the season. "With health being the goal and the ultimate flex, we’ll be seeing lots of curlies ditching the highlights and bright colors that are typically damaging and require some serious processing. Instead, they’ll be toning it down, being more subtle, more natural, warmer, focusing on their visible health."
The Top Fall Hair Accessories of 2025
1. The Return of the Headband
If you're like me, you associate headbands with Blair Waldorf and the mid-2000s. However, Korab says they're right on trend for fall 2025, as they give the wearer a put-together, polished look. "Headbands have really made a comeback! A lot of people want their hair out of their face but don’t want to put it up, so a headband is the perfect solution, and it really just adds to your look because they can be plain or more fun, like something sparkly."
Graciano seconds this, saying headbands will be the most popular hair accessory of the fall season. "It’s a simple way to add a touch of glamour and keep your hair perfectly in place, effortlessly elevating your entire look."
Ocando agrees. Although, she puts an emphasis on thin headbands. "This season favors thin, flexible headbands that blend into the hair while adding polish. Styles that I love are minimalist metal, velvet, or tortoiseshell finishes. This is a great way to elevate second-day hair and complement fall’s tailored silhouettes."
Lordet prefers headbands in rich, sumptuous fabrics like velvet. "Luxurious textures like velvet feel especially right for the fall season," he says. "They add instant polish to any hairstyle, whether sleek or undone."
2. Artistic Resin Clips
Graciano also predicts we'll see an emphasis on resin-style barrettes and claw clips. "They are like functional art pieces for your hair and perfect for securing an elegant twist or sweeping hair back from the face," she says.
Schablach says banana clips will be big this fall. "It’s the best thing for a half-up, half-down look for curly girls, as it keeps the top and bottom meshed together, giving the appearance of a lot of volume and length, unlike the typical hair ties that visibly isolate the top from the bottom, making it too stark a separation."
More specifically, Schablach recommends the PuffCuff. "This is basically a circular banana clip, and it's perfect for the curly girls who have a lot of hair and want the pony or the disco buns without the stretch and tension that comes from elastic hair ties," he says.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.