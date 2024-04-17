When It Comes to '90s Beauty, Gen Z Can't Get Enough of Icons Like CBK and Sade
Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion and beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
In case you haven't been paying attention to Netflix's additions for the month of April, there's one not-so-new show that's been making headlines. Sex and the City has finally made a reappearance on the streaming platform after landing itself on HBO's app for the past couple of years. The steamy, fashion-filled series set in the late '90s through the early 2000s captured my attention during the latter years of my college career, sparking a newfound appreciation for vintage Manolo Blahniks, a Manhattan zip code, and quirky nicknames to love interests. Now, a new generation of viewers are identifying themselves as a Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, or Carrie Bradshaw and falling head over heels for '90s style.
I'm a proud Charlotte—a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, eternal optimist, and lover of timeless style. As much as I love incorporating bits of Charlotte's look into my minimalistic beauty and fashion choices, there are only so many reference shots to borrow from. After all, she's a fictional character created by the brilliant show writers. I'm taking it one step further and looking to two of the era's very real '90s beauty icons to shake things up: Nigerian British soul singer Sade Adu and the late It girl Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
While Sex and the City has been having its renaissance everywhere from TikTok to Pinterest, aesthetics associated with Sade and Bessette-Kennedy's signature styles have been making their rounds. Lifestyle-centered videos captioned with #sadegirl set against Sade's "Like a Tattoo" or "Kiss of Life" and CBK-inspired accessory hauls from C.O. Bigelow—her go-to pharmacy and beauty brand—have sparked a resurgence of throwback looks. In fact, over the past year, I've witnessed a major departure from the aesthetics of clean girl beauty in favor of something sultry, minimal, and effortlessly cool.
Why the sudden interest in the beauty trends associated with '90s minimalism? My theory is that a good number of my fellow Gen Z consumers aren't as maximalism-driven now as they have been in the past. The simple, achievable looks popularized by the likes of Sade and CBK aren't unlike those of the fictional friends at the heart of Sex and the City. Lips in deep berry and red tones, lightly groomed brows, and sensual eye makeup paired with timeless accessories (think CBK's tortoiseshell headbands and Sade's eye-catching gold hoops) make a deadly combination my generation seemingly can't get enough of.
In this month's issue of Gen Z Says, I'm diving into '90s minimalistic beauty for anyone ready to hop on the trend revival, starting with the must-have products. Plus, I've pulled together some of my favorite fragrances inspired by the two beauty muses of yesteryear who've remained as influential today as they were at the turn of the century.
The Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Look
Fact: The influence of CBK's effortlessly chic style remains unparalleled. While she never publicly participated in any interviews where she ID'd her go-to beauty products, I think she would have absolutely loved this matte red-brown lipstick by Prada.
CBK was always pictured looking flushed as she exited the door of the Tribeca building where she and JFK Jr. lived as newlyweds. Laura Mercier's Color Infusion Blush in Chai is the dreamiest mauve pink for light skin tones like hers.
In case you haven't noticed, Anastasia Beverly Hills's Beauty Balm has been trending nonstop recently. Its formula delivers the perfect skin-like finish with just the right amount of dewiness—exactly how the Calvin Klein publicist looked while running errands.
Every It girl should have a pomade gel on hand. Take notes from CBK's perfectly groomed skinny brows while shaping yours and use Merit's 1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel for a full, natural look.
Bessette-Kennedy had kind, enchanting eyes that were always enhanced by long lashes. A swipe of the aptly named High Impact High-Fi Volume Mascara is all you need to pull off a similar look.
CBK was arguably one of the most recognizable blondes of the '90s with her shiny, sandy strands. Use a lightweight styling spray to bring on the gloss. This one by Color Wow won't weigh down your hair and has a nongreasy formula.
Speaking of her blonde hair, CBK was also well-known for her blowouts and slicked-back styles. For either look, I love JVN's clean, heat-activated styling milk since it adds smoothness, style memory, and protection against heat and humidity.
I've been obsessed with wide tortoiseshell headbands since I spotted them on Bessette-Kennedy. While she famously purchased hers from the C.O. Bigelow store in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, I'm partial to this super-chic one by Machete.
CBK-Inspired Fragrances: Clean and Floral
Key Notes: santal, vetiver, and amber
Whether she was jetting off to an appointment uptown or on a walk with her beau, Bessette-Kennedy always looked put-together. Salt & Stone's new body spray smells exactly like someone who always dresses to perfection with minimal effort.
Key Notes: green mandarin, lime essence, green tea extract, smoked black tea extract, and ambrette absolute
If you've been on the hunt for a fragrance that's lush, fresh, and energetic, then you've just majorly scored. Armani's Thé Yulong exudes elegance by combining aromatic notes of tea with sparkling citrus notes and subtle smokiness.
Key Notes: Moroccan lily and vanilla
Simple and sweet, this YSL fragrance is in a lane of its own. I love the idea of spraying this while heading out for a night spent at a five-star restaurant and show (as I would imagine CBK and JFK Jr. doing on a Friday night).
Key Notes: green apple, pink berries, patchouli, Italian bergamot, Bulgarian rose, Indian sandalwood, cassis, lilac, and amber
There's nothing more luxurious than a fragrance that's 100% worth a hefty price tag. Creed's Aventus was crafted over the course of three years and is inspired by modern women who made history like our beloved Bessette-Kennedy.
The Sade Look
Sade's love of deep-red lips was evident when she famously was shot in black-and-white. Images of the songstress during this era reveal a preference for vermilion-, orange-leaning reds like this matte color by Merit.
The "Smooth Operator" singer has also been spotted sporting flushed cheeks in berry hues on and off the stage. Re-create her look with this blush that perfectly combines a gorgeous berry with a hint of gold for a multidimensional, soft-focus finish.
In the late '90s, Sade was always pictured with strong, groomed brows that framed her face perfectly. Patrick Ta's Major Brow Defining Pencil will get the job done with a long-wearing formula that's ideal for filling in sparse brows.
Another signature of the singer is a bold smoky-eye look. Her eye shadow looks were famously paired with feathered-out wings and waterlines. To accomplish this, I would recommend reaching for an ultra-creamy eyeliner pencil.
While her lashes aren't usually the first thing I notice when looking back at images of Sade during the height of her career, I definitely notice her lashes always looked long and lush. A few sweeps of this L'Oréal mascara would help get the job done.
Nonstop performances of her popular soul-filled songs could have definitely meant her hair went through some wear and tear. To keep your hair flawless all night long, invest in a medium-hold hair spray like Living Proof's Flex Hairspray for easy styling and hold.
I've rarely seen Sade without her stunning, slicked-back high ponytail. In addition to giving her edges some extra attention, her hair is flawlessly pulled back into the style—perhaps with the help of a pomade to keep things in check.
Sure, you can pull your hair into a ponytail with just your hands, but sometimes, a bristle brush can make the biggest difference in a flawless finished look that's Sade-worthy. The right bristle brush will polish, refine, and smooth your strands to perfection.
This wouldn't be a breakdown of Sade's signature look without a mention of her eye-catching gold hoops. These ones by 8 Other Reasons are what I would wear if I was going for a well-rounded Sade-inspired look.
Sade-Inspired Fragrances: Warm and Sensual
Key Notes: mahogany wood accord, roasted barley, orpur, and vanilla resinoid
When I think of Sade's catalog of music throughout the years, I'm in awe of how cozy and familiar every single one of her songs sound. Tom Ford's Vanille Fatale possesses the same quality with a multifaceted exploration of vanilla, dark woods, and coffee absolute.
Key Notes: bergamot, African marigold, bucchu, violet, cyclamen, vetiver, and Moroccan cedarwood
The singer has always been proud of her Nigerian heritage and has quite a few songs where she dips into the country's rich rhythm history. Similarly, Byredo's best-selling fragrance Bal d'Afrique was inspired by the perfumer's appreciation for Africa's influence on the arts.
Key Notes: bergamot, lychee, peach, jasmine, peony, orange blossom, transparent wood, moss, and musk
To me, the soft florals paired with sensual peony and transparent woods of Ex Nihilo's Fleur Narcotique scream Sade. There's something boozy about it—reminiscent of NYC's classic smoke-filled jazz lounges.
Key Notes: Italian bergamot, Bulgarian rose, guaiac wood, Laos oud, and papyrus
Papyrus has to be one of the most underrated fragrance notes that makes the biggest difference in striking extrait perfumes like Oud Silk Mood. It's altogether striking and mysterious, the perfect blend for a woman as timeless as Sade.
