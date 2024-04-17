When It Comes to '90s Beauty, Gen Z Can't Get Enough of Icons Like CBK and Sade

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maya Thomas
By Maya Thomas
published

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion and beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

In case you haven't been paying attention to Netflix's additions for the month of April, there's one not-so-new show that's been making headlines. Sex and the City has finally made a reappearance on the streaming platform after landing itself on HBO's app for the past couple of years. The steamy, fashion-filled series set in the late '90s through the early 2000s captured my attention during the latter years of my college career, sparking a newfound appreciation for vintage Manolo Blahniks, a Manhattan zip code, and quirky nicknames to love interests. Now, a new generation of viewers are identifying themselves as a Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, or Carrie Bradshaw and falling head over heels for '90s style.

I'm a proud Charlotte—a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, eternal optimist, and lover of timeless style. As much as I love incorporating bits of Charlotte's look into my minimalistic beauty and fashion choices, there are only so many reference shots to borrow from. After all, she's a fictional character created by the brilliant show writers. I'm taking it one step further and looking to two of the era's very real '90s beauty icons to shake things up: Nigerian British soul singer Sade Adu and the late It girl Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Dawn Tan Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Flatlay

(Image credit: @dawntan)

While Sex and the City has been having its renaissance everywhere from TikTok to Pinterest, aesthetics associated with Sade and Bessette-Kennedy's signature styles have been making their rounds. Lifestyle-centered videos captioned with #sadegirl set against Sade's "Like a Tattoo" or "Kiss of Life" and CBK-inspired accessory hauls from C.O. Bigelow—her go-to pharmacy and beauty brand—have sparked a resurgence of throwback looks. In fact, over the past year, I've witnessed a major departure from the aesthetics of clean girl beauty in favor of something sultry, minimal, and effortlessly cool.

Why the sudden interest in the beauty trends associated with '90s minimalism? My theory is that a good number of my fellow Gen Z consumers aren't as maximalism-driven now as they have been in the past. The simple, achievable looks popularized by the likes of Sade and CBK aren't unlike those of the fictional friends at the heart of Sex and the City. Lips in deep berry and red tones, lightly groomed brows, and sensual eye makeup paired with timeless accessories (think CBK's tortoiseshell headbands and Sade's eye-catching gold hoops) make a deadly combination my generation seemingly can't get enough of.

In this month's issue of Gen Z Says, I'm diving into '90s minimalistic beauty for anyone ready to hop on the trend revival, starting with the must-have products. Plus, I've pulled together some of my favorite fragrances inspired by the two beauty muses of yesteryear who've remained as influential today as they were at the turn of the century.

The Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Look

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy '90s-Inspired Beauty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Lipstick in Fauve
Prada
Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick in Fauve

Fact: The influence of CBK's effortlessly chic style remains unparalleled. While she never publicly participated in any interviews where she ID'd her go-to beauty products, I think she would have absolutely loved this matte red-brown lipstick by Prada.

Laura Mercier Color Infusion Powder Blush in Chai
Laura Mercier
Color Infusion Powder Blush in Chai

CBK was always pictured looking flushed as she exited the door of the Tribeca building where she and JFK Jr. lived as newlyweds. Laura Mercier's Color Infusion Blush in Chai is the dreamiest mauve pink for light skin tones like hers.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Beauty Balm

In case you haven't noticed, Anastasia Beverly Hills's Beauty Balm has been trending nonstop recently. Its formula delivers the perfect skin-like finish with just the right amount of dewiness—exactly how the Calvin Klein publicist looked while running errands.

Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel
Merit
1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel

Every It girl should have a pomade gel on hand. Take notes from CBK's perfectly groomed skinny brows while shaping yours and use Merit's 1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel for a full, natural look.

Clinique High Impact Hi Fi Mascara
Clinique
High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara

Bessette-Kennedy had kind, enchanting eyes that were always enhanced by long lashes. A swipe of the aptly named High Impact High-Fi Volume Mascara is all you need to pull off a similar look.

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Color Wow
Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

CBK was arguably one of the most recognizable blondes of the '90s with her shiny, sandy strands. Use a lightweight styling spray to bring on the gloss. This one by Color Wow won't weigh down your hair and has a nongreasy formula.

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk
JVN
Complete Blowout Styling Milk

Speaking of her blonde hair, CBK was also well-known for her blowouts and slicked-back styles. For either look, I love JVN's clean, heat-activated styling milk since it adds smoothness, style memory, and protection against heat and humidity.

Machete Wide Tortoiseshell Headband
Machete
Tortoise Headband

I've been obsessed with wide tortoiseshell headbands since I spotted them on Bessette-Kennedy. While she famously purchased hers from the C.O. Bigelow store in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, I'm partial to this super-chic one by Machete.

CBK-Inspired Fragrances: Clean and Floral

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

(Image credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Getty Images)

Salt & Stone Santal and Vetiver Body Fragrance Mist
Salt & Stone
Santal and Vetiver Body Mist

Key Notes: santal, vetiver, and amber

Whether she was jetting off to an appointment uptown or on a walk with her beau, Bessette-Kennedy always looked put-together. Salt & Stone's new body spray smells exactly like someone who always dresses to perfection with minimal effort.

Armani Thé Yulong Eau de Toilette
Armani Beauty
Thé Yulong Eau de Toilette

Key Notes: green mandarin, lime essence, green tea extract, smoked black tea extract, and ambrette absolute

If you've been on the hunt for a fragrance that's lush, fresh, and energetic, then you've just majorly scored. Armani's Thé Yulong exudes elegance by combining aromatic notes of tea with sparkling citrus notes and subtle smokiness.

YSL Capeline Eau de Parfum
YSL Beauty
Capeline Eau de Parfum

Key Notes: Moroccan lily and vanilla

Simple and sweet, this YSL fragrance is in a lane of its own. I love the idea of spraying this while heading out for a night spent at a five-star restaurant and show (as I would imagine CBK and JFK Jr. doing on a Friday night).

Creed Aventus For Her Eau de Parfum
Creed
Aventus for Her Fragrance

Key Notes: green apple, pink berries, patchouli, Italian bergamot, Bulgarian rose, Indian sandalwood, cassis, lilac, and amber

There's nothing more luxurious than a fragrance that's 100% worth a hefty price tag. Creed's Aventus was crafted over the course of three years and is inspired by modern women who made history like our beloved Bessette-Kennedy.

The Sade Look

Sade Adu '90s-Inspired Beauty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick
Merit
Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick in Vermillion

Sade's love of deep-red lips was evident when she famously was shot in black-and-white. Images of the songstress during this era reveal a preference for vermilion-, orange-leaning reds like this matte color by Merit.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush
Hourglass
Ambient Blush in At Night

The "Smooth Operator" singer has also been spotted sporting flushed cheeks in berry hues on and off the stage. Re-create her look with this blush that perfectly combines a gorgeous berry with a hint of gold for a multidimensional, soft-focus finish.

Patrick Ta Major Brow Defining Pencil
Patrick Ta
Major Brow Defining Pencil

In the late '90s, Sade was always pictured with strong, groomed brows that framed her face perfectly. Patrick Ta's Major Brow Defining Pencil will get the job done with a long-wearing formula that's ideal for filling in sparse brows.

Natasha Denona Macro Tech Eyeliner
Natasha Denona
Macro Tech Eyeliner Crayon in Black

Another signature of the singer is a bold smoky-eye look. Her eye shadow looks were famously paired with feathered-out wings and waterlines. To accomplish this, I would recommend reaching for an ultra-creamy eyeliner pencil.

L'oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara (various Shades)
L'Oréal
Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara

While her lashes aren't usually the first thing I notice when looking back at images of Sade during the height of her career, I definitely notice her lashes always looked long and lush. A few sweeps of this L'Oréal mascara would help get the job done.

Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray
Living Proof
Flex Hairspray

Nonstop performances of her popular soul-filled songs could have definitely meant her hair went through some wear and tear. To keep your hair flawless all night long, invest in a medium-hold hair spray like Living Proof's Flex Hairspray for easy styling and hold.

Kristin Ess Soft Matte Pomade
Kristin Ess
Soft Matte Pomade

I've rarely seen Sade without her stunning, slicked-back high ponytail. In addition to giving her edges some extra attention, her hair is flawlessly pulled back into the style—perhaps with the help of a pomade to keep things in check.

Pattern Double-Sided Bristle Brush
Pattern
Double-Sided Bristle Brush

Sure, you can pull your hair into a ponytail with just your hands, but sometimes, a bristle brush can make the biggest difference in a flawless finished look that's Sade-worthy. The right bristle brush will polish, refine, and smooth your strands to perfection.

8 Other Reasons Chance Hoops
8 Other Reasons
Chance Hoops

This wouldn't be a breakdown of Sade's signature look without a mention of her eye-catching gold hoops. These ones by 8 Other Reasons are what I would wear if I was going for a well-rounded Sade-inspired look.

Sade-Inspired Fragrances: Warm and Sensual

Sade '90s Beauty Look

(Image credit: Ullstein Bild Dtl/Getty Images)

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale
Tom Ford
Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum

Key Notes: mahogany wood accord, roasted barley, orpur, and vanilla resinoid

When I think of Sade's catalog of music throughout the years, I'm in awe of how cozy and familiar every single one of her songs sound. Tom Ford's Vanille Fatale possesses the same quality with a multifaceted exploration of vanilla, dark woods, and coffee absolute.

Byredo Bal D'Afrique Eau de Parfum
Byredo
Bal d'Afrique Eau de Parfum

Key Notes: bergamot, African marigold, bucchu, violet, cyclamen, vetiver, and Moroccan cedarwood

The singer has always been proud of her Nigerian heritage and has quite a few songs where she dips into the country's rich rhythm history. Similarly, Byredo's best-selling fragrance Bal d'Afrique was inspired by the perfumer's appreciation for Africa's influence on the arts.

Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique
Ex Nihilo
Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum

Key Notes: bergamot, lychee, peach, jasmine, peony, orange blossom, transparent wood, moss, and musk

To me, the soft florals paired with sensual peony and transparent woods of Ex Nihilo's Fleur Narcotique scream Sade. There's something boozy about it—reminiscent of NYC's classic smoke-filled jazz lounges.

MFK Oud Satin Mood
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Oud Silk Mood Extrait de Parfum

Key Notes: Italian bergamot, Bulgarian rose, guaiac wood, Laos oud, and papyrus

Papyrus has to be one of the most underrated fragrance notes that makes the biggest difference in striking extrait perfumes like Oud Silk Mood. It's altogether striking and mysterious, the perfect blend for a woman as timeless as Sade.

Maya Thomas
