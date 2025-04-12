Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Adidas It Trainers Everyone Is Calling the Sambas of 2025

If any brand knows how to make It trainers (affordable It trainers, I might add), it's adidas, and if any celebrity loves It trainers, it's Jennifer Lawrence. Sure, she may be one of many, but she clearly is fond of retro It trainers, and we report on it very regularly.

Speaking of adidas's knack for designing It trainers, the brand has made a habit of resurrecting styles from its extensive archives. Prior to 2023's Samba frenzy, you may remember the acute popularity of Stan Smiths and Superstars, but I don't know that any style has been more widely embraced than Sambas. With that kind of popularity comes fatigue, and people have been shopping for the next It trainers that aren't everywhere yet but are gaining buzz by the day. Lawrence appears to have heard the buzz.

While out in NYC this weekend, she was spotted wearing a pair of black adidas Taekwondo sneakers. The minimal slip-on style (it also comes in a lace-up version) was initially created for the Tokyo Olympics and is inspired by martial arts footwear. It's trending alongside adidas's Toyko and Japan sneakers, but now that the highly influential Lawrence is embracing the Taekwondo style, I predict that many orders are going to be placed for it, in particular. Keep scrolling to be one of those future adidas Taekwondo owners alongside Lawrence if you're so inclined.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Adidas Taekwondo sneakers.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Yali coat; vintage Prada bag; Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers (£80)

Shop Adidas Taekwondo Trainers:

Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers

Sporty but stripped back, this black-and-white pair captures that hard-to-find balance between minimalism and impact.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Less is more. Ultra-clean and quietly cool, this streamlined silhouette is made for outfit repeaters.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers in Brown
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Trainers in Brown

Rich brown leather nods to vintage Adidas, reimagined with a soft, sculptural shape that feels totally now.

Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers

A subtle update on the classic Taekwondo style, the ‘Mei’ is refined, feminine, and made for denim days or sharp tailoring alike.

Taekwondo Metallic Striped Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Metallic Striped Leather Sneakers

Not your average white trainer — shimmering metallic stripes add just enough drama to turn heads without trying.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers in Metallic Silver and Black
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Trainers in Metallic Silver and Black

This pair is giving 2000s pop star in the best way. Wear with wide-leg trousers or a simple slip for instant attitude.

Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers

Understated tones meet fluid, sculptural lines — a subtle standout for those who prefer their trends low-key.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers in Metallic and Cream
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Trainers in Metallic and Cream

Equal parts retro and futuristic, this cream-and-silver combo is ideal for breaking up an all-black outfit.

Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Pony Hair Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Pony Hair Sneakers

Cow print? Pony hair? Adidas just said "go big or go home" — and honestly, we're into it.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

