If any brand knows how to make It trainers (affordable It trainers, I might add), it's adidas, and if any celebrity loves It trainers, it's Jennifer Lawrence. Sure, she may be one of many, but she clearly is fond of retro It trainers, and we report on it very regularly.

Speaking of adidas's knack for designing It trainers, the brand has made a habit of resurrecting styles from its extensive archives. Prior to 2023's Samba frenzy, you may remember the acute popularity of Stan Smiths and Superstars, but I don't know that any style has been more widely embraced than Sambas. With that kind of popularity comes fatigue, and people have been shopping for the next It trainers that aren't everywhere yet but are gaining buzz by the day. Lawrence appears to have heard the buzz.

While out in NYC this weekend, she was spotted wearing a pair of black adidas Taekwondo sneakers. The minimal slip-on style (it also comes in a lace-up version) was initially created for the Tokyo Olympics and is inspired by martial arts footwear. It's trending alongside adidas's Toyko and Japan sneakers, but now that the highly influential Lawrence is embracing the Taekwondo style, I predict that many orders are going to be placed for it, in particular. Keep scrolling to be one of those future adidas Taekwondo owners alongside Lawrence if you're so inclined.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Yali coat; vintage Prada bag; Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers (£80)

Shop Adidas Taekwondo Trainers:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Sporty but stripped back, this black-and-white pair captures that hard-to-find balance between minimalism and impact.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes £80 SHOP NOW Less is more. Ultra-clean and quietly cool, this streamlined silhouette is made for outfit repeaters.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers in Brown £80 SHOP NOW Rich brown leather nods to vintage Adidas, reimagined with a soft, sculptural shape that feels totally now.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW A subtle update on the classic Taekwondo style, the ‘Mei’ is refined, feminine, and made for denim days or sharp tailoring alike.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Metallic Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Not your average white trainer — shimmering metallic stripes add just enough drama to turn heads without trying.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers in Metallic Silver and Black £80 SHOP NOW This pair is giving 2000s pop star in the best way. Wear with wide-leg trousers or a simple slip for instant attitude.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Understated tones meet fluid, sculptural lines — a subtle standout for those who prefer their trends low-key.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Trainers in Metallic and Cream £80 SHOP NOW Equal parts retro and futuristic, this cream-and-silver combo is ideal for breaking up an all-black outfit.