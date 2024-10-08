I'm an Editor—These 9 Items From The Row Are Truly Worth the Investment

If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll know we’re big believers in curating a more sustainable capsule wardrobe, full of pieces you truly love. Buying less better items means you’ll more confidently be able to pull items out of your closet season after season, and some classics even remain wearable all year round. That’s not to say everything needs to be a luxury investment, you’ll also know we love to hunt down expensive-looking items on the high street that do the same job. But when it comes to those hero pieces you wear to death—the perfect white shirt or pair of black tailored trousers, for example—prioritising quality over quantity will ensure the longevity you’re looking for.

When you are choosing to invest in those items, it’s understandable that you might want a little extra guidance as to which brands and pieces we editors believe are truly worth your money. We’ve worked in this industry a long time, after all, and had the opportunity to get up close and personal with fabrics and designs from so many different brands. Hands down the one we all stand behind for the best wardrobe staples, though, is The Row.

the-row-summer-icons-301205-1658163877867-image

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Rosie looks incredibly polished in the Dalel oversized washed-silk top.

What Is The Row?

Yes, the Olsen twins’ label is known for high price tags and an array of celebrity fans, but their designs unequivocally stand the test of time.

What Is The Row Known For?

Proven by the fact that the same pieces stay at the top of fashion’s most wanted lists for years—Kendall Jenner’s favourite beige wide-leg trousers and the classic leather fisherman sandals are just two examples.

Is The Row Worth It?

Not only are the pieces timeless, but introducing just one or two buys into your wardrobe will elevate everything else in it. Of course, a top-to-toe The Row outfit is the dream, but pairing the trousers with an Arket shirt is high-low dressing at its finest and will still look incredibly chic.

So if you’ve been considering upgrading your wardrobe for an all-around more elevated look that lasts, keep scrolling and you’ll find the nine investment buys from The Row we believe you’ll never regret.

SHOP THE ROW'S BEST INVESTMENT BUYS

1. LOOSE TROUSERS

the-row-summer-icons-301205-1658163879266-image

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

TyLynn give us all a lesson in chic summer dressing while wearing The Row trousers.

Shop Trousers:

Encore Pant in Wool
The Row
Encore Pant in Wool

A pair of trousers you'll love forever, and a classic silhouette from The Row. Dress these up with a cashmere knit and ankle boots for the ultinmate autumnal look.

Jugi Pant in Cotton

The Row
Jugi Pant in Cotton

Light cotton in a relaxed silhouette is ideal for an undone look.

Igor Pant in Viscose and Virgin Wool
The Row
Igor Pant in Viscose and Virgin Wool

The pleating adds a beautiful drape to this pair.

2. SHIRTING

the-row-summer-icons-301205-1658163878452-image

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Rose Huntington-Whiteley always looks elegant, but especially so here wearing a The Row rust brown silk shirt and trouser set.

Shop Shirts:

Essentials Sisilia Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The Row
Essentials Sisilia Cotton-Poplin Shirt

There's no more important or versatile wardrobe piece than a white shirt, so it makes sense to invest in the perfect one. 

Valene Oversized Striped Silk Shirt
THE ROW
Valene Oversized Striped Silk Shirt

If you wear a white shirt on repeat, why not add this sleek striped style into the mix.

Conan Silk Shirt
THE ROW
Conan Silk Shirt

This fluid silk shirt is a workwear hero but also looks beautiful dressed up with jeans in the evening. 

3. FLAT SHOES

the-row-investment-buys-301205-1675981223486-main

(Image credit: @monikh)

Monikh's trusty ballet pumps are so versatile that we can think of endless ways to style them.

Shop Flat Shoes:

Sock Shoe in Nylon
The Row
Sock Shoe in Nylon

Sock shoes like these will look chic forever. 

Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots
The Row
Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots

Fashion's most-wanted sandals for four years and counting. 

Womens the Row Black Leather Ballet Flats | Harrods Uk
The Row
Black Leather Ballet Flats

We could easily wear these everyday. Just add jeans, cropped trousers, midi skirts...

4. ESSENTIAL BASICS

Shop Basics:

Calibi Top in Cotton and Silk
The Row
Calibi Top in Cotton and Silk

If we know anything about the transitional months it's that a layering t-shirt is possibly the most useful item in any seasonal wardrobe. 

Shermann Cotton-Jersey Top
The Row
Shermann Cotton-Jersey Top

The quality of this fabric means this long-sleeve T-shirt is so much more than a simple basic. 

Himus Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Himus Sweater in Cashmere

Tie around your shoulders now, and prepare to wear on repeat in just a few weeks.

5. LONGLINE DRESSES

Shop Dresses:

Gianna Dress in Cashmere
The Row
Gianna Dress in Cashmere

Pictures could never do this sleek dress justice. 

Kole Dress in Cupro
The Row
Kole Dress in Cupro

A dress that will take you from work events to black-tie weddings and elegant holiday evenings effortlessly. 

Bernadette Dress
The Row
Teresina Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Design details like the column skirt and off the shoulder neckline set this dress apart from the rest. 

6. LEATHER ACCESSORIES

the-row-investment-buys-301205-1675984465340-main

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek )

Stephanie Broek's Half Moon tote is one of the signature pieces that put The Row's accessories on the map.

Shop Accessories:

Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag in Leather
The Row
Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag in Leather

The Row does so many beautifully understated leather bags, but the Margaux is the bag on everyone's wish list. But it's hard to get your hand on as it sells out so fast. This shoulder version might just scratch the tote bag itch.

The Row + Leather Belt
The Row
Leather Belt

Add this to any pair of tailored trousers or shorts to instantly make your whole outfit look incredibly expensive. 

Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag

The dream carry-on bag. If you travel a lot and need a chic style that can take you from flight to business meetings, we can't recommend this enough. 

7. LIGHT JACKETS

Shop Jackets:

Phil Oversized Wool Blazer
THE ROW
Phil Oversized Wool Blazer

A sleek blazer is never a bad investment.

Essentials Tristana Double-Breasted Twill Blazer
The Row
Essentials Tristana Double-Breasted Twill Blazer

Double-breasted styles are always in fashion.

Denver Coat in Cotton
The Row
Denver Coat in Cotton

No matter the season, a chic trench coat always comes in handy when facing Britain's unpredictable weather.

8. TIMELESS DENIM

Shop Jeans:

The Row + Eglitta Boyfriend Jeans
The Row
Eglitta Boyfriend Jeans

Dare we say, the perfect pair of jeans?

Carlton High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The Row
Carlton High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Made from a rigid denim with slight fade for a lived-in look.

Ryley High-Rise Straight Jeans
The Row
Ryley High-Rise Straight Jeans

A classic pair of black jeans will never age. 

9. MIDI SKIRTS

Shop skirts:

Trevy Grain De Poudre Wool Maxi Skirt
THE ROW
Trevy Grain De Poudre Wool Maxi Skirt

Just add knee-high boots for autumn.

Kavi Wool Wrap Midi Skirt
The Row
Kavi Wool Wrap Midi Skirt

Such a versatile piece you'll get so much wear out of. 

Femke Silk-Trimmed Pleated Cotton-Gauze Maxi Skirt
The Row
Femke Silk-Trimmed Pleated Cotton-Gauze Maxi Skirt

The Row is all about the finer details, like the asymmetric panelling on this skirt.

