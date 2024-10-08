I'm an Editor—These 9 Items From The Row Are Truly Worth the Investment

If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll know we’re big believers in curating a more sustainable capsule wardrobe, full of pieces you truly love. Buying less better items means you’ll more confidently be able to pull items out of your closet season after season, and some classics even remain wearable all year round. That’s not to say everything needs to be a luxury investment, you’ll also know we love to hunt down expensive-looking items on the high street that do the same job. But when it comes to those hero pieces you wear to death—the perfect white shirt or pair of black tailored trousers, for example—prioritising quality over quantity will ensure the longevity you’re looking for.

When you are choosing to invest in those items, it’s understandable that you might want a little extra guidance as to which brands and pieces we editors believe are truly worth your money. We’ve worked in this industry a long time, after all, and had the opportunity to get up close and personal with fabrics and designs from so many different brands. Hands down the one we all stand behind for the best wardrobe staples, though, is The Row.

Rosie looks incredibly polished in the Dalel oversized washed-silk top.

What Is The Row?

Yes, the Olsen twins’ label is known for high price tags and an array of celebrity fans, but their designs unequivocally stand the test of time.

What Is The Row Known For?

Proven by the fact that the same pieces stay at the top of fashion’s most wanted lists for years—Kendall Jenner’s favourite beige wide-leg trousers and the classic leather fisherman sandals are just two examples.

Is The Row Worth It?

Not only are the pieces timeless, but introducing just one or two buys into your wardrobe will elevate everything else in it. Of course, a top-to-toe The Row outfit is the dream, but pairing the trousers with an Arket shirt is high-low dressing at its finest and will still look incredibly chic.

So if you’ve been considering upgrading your wardrobe for an all-around more elevated look that lasts, keep scrolling and you’ll find the nine investment buys from The Row we believe you’ll never regret.

SHOP THE ROW'S BEST INVESTMENT BUYS

1. LOOSE TROUSERS

TyLynn give us all a lesson in chic summer dressing while wearing The Row trousers.

Shop Trousers:

The Row Encore Pant in Wool £1100 SHOP NOW A pair of trousers you'll love forever, and a classic silhouette from The Row. Dress these up with a cashmere knit and ankle boots for the ultinmate autumnal look.

The Row Jugi Pant in Cotton £970 SHOP NOW Light cotton in a relaxed silhouette is ideal for an undone look.

The Row Igor Pant in Viscose and Virgin Wool £1290 SHOP NOW The pleating adds a beautiful drape to this pair.

2. SHIRTING

Rose Huntington-Whiteley always looks elegant, but especially so here wearing a The Row rust brown silk shirt and trouser set.

Shop Shirts:

The Row Essentials Sisilia Cotton-Poplin Shirt £920 SHOP NOW There's no more important or versatile wardrobe piece than a white shirt, so it makes sense to invest in the perfect one.

THE ROW Valene Oversized Striped Silk Shirt £1340 SHOP NOW If you wear a white shirt on repeat, why not add this sleek striped style into the mix.

THE ROW Conan Silk Shirt £1620 SHOP NOW This fluid silk shirt is a workwear hero but also looks beautiful dressed up with jeans in the evening.

3. FLAT SHOES

Monikh's trusty ballet pumps are so versatile that we can think of endless ways to style them.

Shop Flat Shoes:

The Row Sock Shoe in Nylon £670 SHOP NOW Sock shoes like these will look chic forever.

The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW Fashion's most-wanted sandals for four years and counting.

The Row Black Leather Ballet Flats £800 SHOP NOW We could easily wear these everyday. Just add jeans, cropped trousers, midi skirts...

4. ESSENTIAL BASICS

Shop Basics:

The Row Calibi Top in Cotton and Silk £700 SHOP NOW If we know anything about the transitional months it's that a layering t-shirt is possibly the most useful item in any seasonal wardrobe.

The Row Shermann Cotton-Jersey Top £390 SHOP NOW The quality of this fabric means this long-sleeve T-shirt is so much more than a simple basic.

The Row Himus Sweater in Cashmere £2640 SHOP NOW Tie around your shoulders now, and prepare to wear on repeat in just a few weeks.

5. LONGLINE DRESSES

Shop Dresses:

The Row Gianna Dress in Cashmere £2270 SHOP NOW Pictures could never do this sleek dress justice.

The Row Kole Dress in Cupro £1660 SHOP NOW A dress that will take you from work events to black-tie weddings and elegant holiday evenings effortlessly.

The Row Teresina Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £1750 SHOP NOW Design details like the column skirt and off the shoulder neckline set this dress apart from the rest.

6. LEATHER ACCESSORIES

Stephanie Broek's Half Moon tote is one of the signature pieces that put The Row's accessories on the map.

Shop Accessories:

The Row Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag in Leather £5280 SHOP NOW The Row does so many beautifully understated leather bags, but the Margaux is the bag on everyone's wish list. But it's hard to get your hand on as it sells out so fast. This shoulder version might just scratch the tote bag itch.

The Row Leather Belt £500 SHOP NOW Add this to any pair of tailored trousers or shorts to instantly make your whole outfit look incredibly expensive.

The Row Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag £1410 SHOP NOW The dream carry-on bag. If you travel a lot and need a chic style that can take you from flight to business meetings, we can't recommend this enough.

7. LIGHT JACKETS

Shop Jackets:

THE ROW Phil Oversized Wool Blazer £2870 SHOP NOW A sleek blazer is never a bad investment.

The Row Essentials Tristana Double-Breasted Twill Blazer £2270 SHOP NOW Double-breasted styles are always in fashion.

The Row Denver Coat in Cotton £3930 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a chic trench coat always comes in handy when facing Britain's unpredictable weather.

8. TIMELESS DENIM

Shop Jeans:

The Row Eglitta Boyfriend Jeans £670 SHOP NOW Dare we say, the perfect pair of jeans?

The Row Carlton High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £600 SHOP NOW Made from a rigid denim with slight fade for a lived-in look.

The Row Ryley High-Rise Straight Jeans £700 SHOP NOW A classic pair of black jeans will never age.

9. MIDI SKIRTS

Shop skirts:

THE ROW Trevy Grain De Poudre Wool Maxi Skirt £1470 SHOP NOW Just add knee-high boots for autumn.

The Row Kavi Wool Wrap Midi Skirt £2080 SHOP NOW Such a versatile piece you'll get so much wear out of.