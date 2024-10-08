I'm an Editor—These 9 Items From The Row Are Truly Worth the Investment
If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll know we’re big believers in curating a more sustainable capsule wardrobe, full of pieces you truly love. Buying less better items means you’ll more confidently be able to pull items out of your closet season after season, and some classics even remain wearable all year round. That’s not to say everything needs to be a luxury investment, you’ll also know we love to hunt down expensive-looking items on the high street that do the same job. But when it comes to those hero pieces you wear to death—the perfect white shirt or pair of black tailored trousers, for example—prioritising quality over quantity will ensure the longevity you’re looking for.
When you are choosing to invest in those items, it’s understandable that you might want a little extra guidance as to which brands and pieces we editors believe are truly worth your money. We’ve worked in this industry a long time, after all, and had the opportunity to get up close and personal with fabrics and designs from so many different brands. Hands down the one we all stand behind for the best wardrobe staples, though, is The Row.
Rosie looks incredibly polished in the Dalel oversized washed-silk top.
What Is The Row?
Yes, the Olsen twins’ label is known for high price tags and an array of celebrity fans, but their designs unequivocally stand the test of time.
What Is The Row Known For?
Proven by the fact that the same pieces stay at the top of fashion’s most wanted lists for years—Kendall Jenner’s favourite beige wide-leg trousers and the classic leather fisherman sandals are just two examples.
Is The Row Worth It?
Not only are the pieces timeless, but introducing just one or two buys into your wardrobe will elevate everything else in it. Of course, a top-to-toe The Row outfit is the dream, but pairing the trousers with an Arket shirt is high-low dressing at its finest and will still look incredibly chic.
So if you’ve been considering upgrading your wardrobe for an all-around more elevated look that lasts, keep scrolling and you’ll find the nine investment buys from The Row we believe you’ll never regret.
SHOP THE ROW'S BEST INVESTMENT BUYS
1. LOOSE TROUSERS
TyLynn give us all a lesson in chic summer dressing while wearing The Row trousers.
Shop Trousers:
A pair of trousers you'll love forever, and a classic silhouette from The Row. Dress these up with a cashmere knit and ankle boots for the ultinmate autumnal look.
2. SHIRTING
Rose Huntington-Whiteley always looks elegant, but especially so here wearing a The Row rust brown silk shirt and trouser set.
Shop Shirts:
There's no more important or versatile wardrobe piece than a white shirt, so it makes sense to invest in the perfect one.
If you wear a white shirt on repeat, why not add this sleek striped style into the mix.
This fluid silk shirt is a workwear hero but also looks beautiful dressed up with jeans in the evening.
3. FLAT SHOES
Monikh's trusty ballet pumps are so versatile that we can think of endless ways to style them.
Shop Flat Shoes:
We could easily wear these everyday. Just add jeans, cropped trousers, midi skirts...
4. ESSENTIAL BASICS
Shop Basics:
If we know anything about the transitional months it's that a layering t-shirt is possibly the most useful item in any seasonal wardrobe.
The quality of this fabric means this long-sleeve T-shirt is so much more than a simple basic.
Tie around your shoulders now, and prepare to wear on repeat in just a few weeks.
5. LONGLINE DRESSES
Shop Dresses:
A dress that will take you from work events to black-tie weddings and elegant holiday evenings effortlessly.
Design details like the column skirt and off the shoulder neckline set this dress apart from the rest.
6. LEATHER ACCESSORIES
Stephanie Broek's Half Moon tote is one of the signature pieces that put The Row's accessories on the map.
Shop Accessories:
The Row does so many beautifully understated leather bags, but the Margaux is the bag on everyone's wish list. But it's hard to get your hand on as it sells out so fast. This shoulder version might just scratch the tote bag itch.
Add this to any pair of tailored trousers or shorts to instantly make your whole outfit look incredibly expensive.
The dream carry-on bag. If you travel a lot and need a chic style that can take you from flight to business meetings, we can't recommend this enough.
7. LIGHT JACKETS
Shop Jackets:
Double-breasted styles are always in fashion.
No matter the season, a chic trench coat always comes in handy when facing Britain's unpredictable weather.
8. TIMELESS DENIM
Shop Jeans:
Made from a rigid denim with slight fade for a lived-in look.
9. MIDI SKIRTS
Shop skirts:
The Row is all about the finer details, like the asymmetric panelling on this skirt.
Emily Dawes is the very definition of a fashion multi hyphenate. An editor, stylist and writer with over eleven years’ worth of experience in the industry, Emily is known for her impeccable taste, elegant outfit choices and being able to spot the next big thing in fashion from a mile off. Our readers loyally trust her advice and shopping suggestions; so much so she began her own column documenting the most expensive-looking pieces on the high street, which has become a top-performing piece of content for the Who What Wear brand.
Emily has worked for Who What Wear UK since 2020 in a myriad as roles, spanning from contributing editor and branded content editor. Now, she holds the position of affiliate editor and is responsible for the brand’s overall affiliate strategy, ideation and content execution. Working closely with Who What Wear UK’s affiliate manager, Emily has been instrumental in securing and nourishing brand partnerships, surpassing her goals as standard. Leading the team in tentpole shopping moments including Black Friday and Peak Trading, with Emily’s guidance and leadership, team Who What Wear is in a stronger affiliate position than ever before.
Prior to joining the Who What Wear team, Emily served as YOU Magazine’s acting fashion editor where she managed the fashion team and oversaw all fashion content output for the fast-paced weekly title. Emily is a stylist in her own right, having worked with a slew of VIP clients including writer and television personality, Elizabeth Day, as well as styling and art directing several celebrity cover shoots for glossy print publication, Grazia. Her adept fashion knowledge means brands regularly sought out to work with her as a consultant: previously she has developed marketing and content plans for brands for Cocoon and Edge of Ember. Before entering the industry, Emily obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English and American Studies with International Study from Nottingham University. Fun fact: Emily spent a year studying in America which saw her join a sorority during her time there.
When she’s not working or tracking down the chicest, new-in items to share with our audience, you’ll find Emily bestowing her East London home with her stylish flair, reading everything from the classics to cowboy romance novels and escaping to the country with husband, baby boy and dog, Roo, whenever she can.
Emily is currently on maternity leave.
