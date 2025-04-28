5 Outfits That Prove Skirts And Ballet Flats Are My Perfect Spring Pairing

If there's one classic shoe that everyone is obsessed with at the moment, it's the ballet flat. Sure, we all love our trainers, but the humble ballet flat has steadily grown in popularity as an elevated flat shoe alternative. Like trainers, they're incredibly versatile and work with almost every outfit, but they lend otherwise casual pieces like jeans and mini dresses that slightly more polished vibe. Now, with spring here and summer on the horizon, ballet flats are coming into their own as the shoe of the moment, and there's one piece I've found they work especially well with: skirts.

@marina_torres wearing a white long skirt and t-shirt

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

A warm weather favourite, skirts are undoubtedly a staple of the season, and this year there are plenty of styles to choose from. The voluminous white skirt is back, along with micro minis, slinky slips and much more. The good news? Every single one works with ballet flats, creating a look that is suitable for most occasions across work and play. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Good news, I've done the work for you.

Below, see five influencer skirt-and-ballet flat looks that tick all the boxes: easy to recreate, effortlessly elegant and comprised of pieces that feel both on-trend for this season and are sure to stand the test of time.

1. Mini Skirt + Matching Blazer

@juliesfi wearing brown blazer and mini skirt

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Julie's outfit is proof that mini skirts can be ultra-sophisticated. Styled with a matching blazer and ballet flats, the simple mini skirt suddenly looks that much more elevated, while the white t-shirt keeps it relaxed enough for daytime wear.

Shop the Look:

Zw Collection Mini Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Mini Skirt

Deep chocolate brown is a year-round hue.

Oversize Wool Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Oversize Wool Blazer Zw Collection

The best way to ensure a colour match? Buy from the same brand.

Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt

You can't go wrong with a classic white tee.

Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

How chic!

2. Maxi Slip Skirt + T-Shirt

@aimeesong wearing a blue t-shirt and slip skirt

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: A masterclass in monochromatic styling, Aimee's look demonstrates why long slip skirts and ballet flats are an ideal match. Breezy and cool, it's the kind of outfit that could work for so many scenarios, whether you're getting lunch with friends or heading out on holiday.

Shop the Look:

Pure Cotton Slim Fit Crop T-Shirt
Pure Cotton Slim Fit Crop T-Shirt

This dusty blue is such a gorgeous colour.

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

I like how Aimee' pairs a slightly darker t-shirt with a lighter shade skirt.

Silver Necklace
LOREN STEWART
Silver Necklace

A silver chain always makes an outfit look that much cooler.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

These would come in handy for so many outfits.

3. Blazer + Voluminous White Skirt

@nnennaechem wearing a blazer and white skirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: This is the kind of elegant outfit I aspire to recreate this spring and summer. Ballet flats work perfectly here—a heel would completely change the tone of the outfit and make it look much more dressed up, but the effortlessly refined suede flat keeps it understated and chic.

Shop the Look:

Single-Breasted Lace-Up Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Lace-Up Blazer

The lace-up in the back allows you to create the perfect cinched waist.

Cotton Voile Panelled Skirt
ME+EM
Cotton Voile Panelled Skirt

No doubt, the voluminous white skirt is back this season.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

A supremely elegant flat.

Suede Tote Bag
Toteme
Suede Tote Bag

Such a luxe tote.

4. Tailored Vest + Mini Skirt

@symphonyofsilk wearing a tailored vest and mini skirt

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Creating a polished look in high temperatures is no easy feat, but this might be the ideal formula. A tailored waistcoat paired with a mini skirt is a brilliantly simple yet effective combination, with the ballet flat ensuring you can stay on your feet for a whole day of enjoying the sunshine.

Shop the Look:

Tailored Wool Waistcoat
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Waistcoat

A waistcoat for all seasons.

Veranda Skirt
Reformation
Veranda Skirt

A timeless mini.

Gioia Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats
AQUAZZURA
Gioia Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats

Yes, it's an investment, but this is the kind of classic ballet flat that you'll love for years.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier

A dream bag for a minimalist.

5. Knitted Vest Top + White Skirt

@leasy_inparis wearing a striped vest and white skirt

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Think 'ballet flat' and French-inspired looks are probably the first thing that come to mind. Lean into the Parisian fantasy by going full French — a combination of Breton stripe, breezy white skirt and raffia tote bag should do the trick.

Shop the Look:

Striped Sleeveless Cotton-Blend Top
SANDRO
Striped Sleeveless Cotton-Blend Top

Trés chic.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This Reformation favourite is back this season, to no one's surprise.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

The denim look is such a cute spin on the classic ballet flat.

+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

When the sun comes out, the Loewe raffia tote comes out.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

