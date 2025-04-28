5 Outfits That Prove Skirts And Ballet Flats Are My Perfect Spring Pairing
From cute 'fits to tailored looks, these skirt silhouettes are the ultimate partner to ballet pumps.
If there's one classic shoe that everyone is obsessed with at the moment, it's the ballet flat. Sure, we all love our trainers, but the humble ballet flat has steadily grown in popularity as an elevated flat shoe alternative. Like trainers, they're incredibly versatile and work with almost every outfit, but they lend otherwise casual pieces like jeans and mini dresses that slightly more polished vibe. Now, with spring here and summer on the horizon, ballet flats are coming into their own as the shoe of the moment, and there's one piece I've found they work especially well with: skirts.
A warm weather favourite, skirts are undoubtedly a staple of the season, and this year there are plenty of styles to choose from. The voluminous white skirt is back, along with micro minis, slinky slips and much more. The good news? Every single one works with ballet flats, creating a look that is suitable for most occasions across work and play. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Good news, I've done the work for you.
Below, see five influencer skirt-and-ballet flat looks that tick all the boxes: easy to recreate, effortlessly elegant and comprised of pieces that feel both on-trend for this season and are sure to stand the test of time.
1. Mini Skirt + Matching Blazer
Style Notes: Julie's outfit is proof that mini skirts can be ultra-sophisticated. Styled with a matching blazer and ballet flats, the simple mini skirt suddenly looks that much more elevated, while the white t-shirt keeps it relaxed enough for daytime wear.
Shop the Look:
The best way to ensure a colour match? Buy from the same brand.
2. Maxi Slip Skirt + T-Shirt
Style Notes: A masterclass in monochromatic styling, Aimee's look demonstrates why long slip skirts and ballet flats are an ideal match. Breezy and cool, it's the kind of outfit that could work for so many scenarios, whether you're getting lunch with friends or heading out on holiday.
Shop the Look:
I like how Aimee' pairs a slightly darker t-shirt with a lighter shade skirt.
These would come in handy for so many outfits.
3. Blazer + Voluminous White Skirt
Style Notes: This is the kind of elegant outfit I aspire to recreate this spring and summer. Ballet flats work perfectly here—a heel would completely change the tone of the outfit and make it look much more dressed up, but the effortlessly refined suede flat keeps it understated and chic.
Shop the Look:
The lace-up in the back allows you to create the perfect cinched waist.
4. Tailored Vest + Mini Skirt
Style Notes: Creating a polished look in high temperatures is no easy feat, but this might be the ideal formula. A tailored waistcoat paired with a mini skirt is a brilliantly simple yet effective combination, with the ballet flat ensuring you can stay on your feet for a whole day of enjoying the sunshine.
Shop the Look:
Yes, it's an investment, but this is the kind of classic ballet flat that you'll love for years.
5. Knitted Vest Top + White Skirt
Style Notes: Think 'ballet flat' and French-inspired looks are probably the first thing that come to mind. Lean into the Parisian fantasy by going full French — a combination of Breton stripe, breezy white skirt and raffia tote bag should do the trick.
Shop the Look:
When the sun comes out, the Loewe raffia tote comes out.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
