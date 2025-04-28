5 Outfits That Prove Skirts And Ballet Flats Are My Perfect Spring Pairing

If there's one classic shoe that everyone is obsessed with at the moment, it's the ballet flat. Sure, we all love our trainers, but the humble ballet flat has steadily grown in popularity as an elevated flat shoe alternative. Like trainers, they're incredibly versatile and work with almost every outfit, but they lend otherwise casual pieces like jeans and mini dresses that slightly more polished vibe. Now, with spring here and summer on the horizon, ballet flats are coming into their own as the shoe of the moment, and there's one piece I've found they work especially well with: skirts.

A warm weather favourite, skirts are undoubtedly a staple of the season, and this year there are plenty of styles to choose from. The voluminous white skirt is back, along with micro minis, slinky slips and much more. The good news? Every single one works with ballet flats, creating a look that is suitable for most occasions across work and play. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Good news, I've done the work for you.

Below, see five influencer skirt-and-ballet flat looks that tick all the boxes: easy to recreate, effortlessly elegant and comprised of pieces that feel both on-trend for this season and are sure to stand the test of time.

1. Mini Skirt + Matching Blazer

Style Notes: Julie's outfit is proof that mini skirts can be ultra-sophisticated. Styled with a matching blazer and ballet flats, the simple mini skirt suddenly looks that much more elevated, while the white t-shirt keeps it relaxed enough for daytime wear.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Zw Collection Mini Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Deep chocolate brown is a year-round hue.

ZARA Oversize Wool Blazer Zw Collection £129 SHOP NOW The best way to ensure a colour match? Buy from the same brand.

& Other Stories Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt £23 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a classic white tee.

M&S Collection Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW How chic!

2. Maxi Slip Skirt + T-Shirt

Style Notes: A masterclass in monochromatic styling, Aimee's look demonstrates why long slip skirts and ballet flats are an ideal match. Breezy and cool, it's the kind of outfit that could work for so many scenarios, whether you're getting lunch with friends or heading out on holiday.

Shop the Look:

Pure Cotton Slim Fit Crop T-Shirt £9 SHOP NOW This dusty blue is such a gorgeous colour.

& Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW I like how Aimee' pairs a slightly darker t-shirt with a lighter shade skirt.

LOREN STEWART Silver Necklace £210 SHOP NOW A silver chain always makes an outfit look that much cooler.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats £215 SHOP NOW These would come in handy for so many outfits.

3. Blazer + Voluminous White Skirt

Style Notes: This is the kind of elegant outfit I aspire to recreate this spring and summer. Ballet flats work perfectly here—a heel would completely change the tone of the outfit and make it look much more dressed up, but the effortlessly refined suede flat keeps it understated and chic.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Lace-Up Blazer £115 SHOP NOW The lace-up in the back allows you to create the perfect cinched waist.

ME+EM Cotton Voile Panelled Skirt £175 SHOP NOW No doubt, the voluminous white skirt is back this season.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW A supremely elegant flat.

Toteme Suede Tote Bag £870 SHOP NOW Such a luxe tote.

4. Tailored Vest + Mini Skirt

Style Notes: Creating a polished look in high temperatures is no easy feat, but this might be the ideal formula. A tailored waistcoat paired with a mini skirt is a brilliantly simple yet effective combination, with the ballet flat ensuring you can stay on your feet for a whole day of enjoying the sunshine.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Waistcoat £97 SHOP NOW A waistcoat for all seasons.

Reformation Veranda Skirt £98 SHOP NOW A timeless mini.

AQUAZZURA Gioia Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats £515 SHOP NOW Yes, it's an investment, but this is the kind of classic ballet flat that you'll love for years.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier £345 SHOP NOW A dream bag for a minimalist.

5. Knitted Vest Top + White Skirt

Style Notes: Think 'ballet flat' and French-inspired looks are probably the first thing that come to mind. Lean into the Parisian fantasy by going full French — a combination of Breton stripe, breezy white skirt and raffia tote bag should do the trick.

Shop the Look:

SANDRO Striped Sleeveless Cotton-Blend Top £179 SHOP NOW Trés chic.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This Reformation favourite is back this season, to no one's surprise.

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW The denim look is such a cute spin on the classic ballet flat.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote £695 SHOP NOW When the sun comes out, the Loewe raffia tote comes out.