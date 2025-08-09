I Scoured the High Street—23 New Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti Buys You Need to See

I've scoured the high street to find the best new-in pieces for an instant wardrobe update, and my top finds all came from Zara, Reformation, and Massimo Dutti.

I've reached that point in the season where I'm ready for a bit of newness. Even one or two smart additions are exactly what I need to refresh my everyday looks and inspire my wardrobe for the rest of the summer season. As a shopping editor, I spend day in and day out in the new-in sections, searching for the latest trends and standout pieces, to save you hours of scrolling. Over the past few days, I've found myself drawn time and time again to the same three high street brands. Each offers elegant pieces with interesting design details that instantly make them feel like a designer purchase, even when they're not. So today, I'm here to share the best new-in pieces from Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti.

As a trio, these brands have a few things in common. They're all known for creating elegant pieces that look well beyond their price tags, and bringing a blend of contemporary and timeless details to every piece. Currently, all the brands are focused on supporting our wardrobes as we move between the last of the summer days and transition into autumn. Light layers, year-round heroes and a selection of standout styles all come together to rejuvenate our wardrobes now, and support our outfits over the coming months (and years!).

Zara's new-in section is a reliable mix of playful, trending pieces as well as a selection of more timeless styles, the latter of which have currently piqued my interest. Considered silhouettes, smart tailoring and minimalist dresses are standing, whilst over at Reformation, pretty details are setting the finest pieces apart. In line with the bohemian mood of the moment, lace finishes are accenting tops and skirts, as well as perfectly placed pleats creating bold silhouettes in dresses. Alongside, the textural update that comes in the transitional months is underway, with the first introduction of cosy knits in a joyful striped cardigan, alongside elevated satin-look trousers.

As ever, Massimo Dutti is leaning in to what it does best—classics with an elevated spin, and always in a timeless palette. Ready-made looks in the form of co-ords are primed to make dressing that much easier, alongside reliable additions of tailored trousers and soft knits that will work hard well beyond the season's end. I've also included a few accessories that have serious designer appeal.

Keep scrolling to explore the 23 best new-in pieces from Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti.

Shop the Best New-In Pieces at Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper's Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

