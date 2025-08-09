I Scoured the High Street—23 New Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti Buys You Need to See

I've reached that point in the season where I'm ready for a bit of newness. Even one or two smart additions are exactly what I need to refresh my everyday looks and inspire my wardrobe for the rest of the summer season. As a shopping editor, I spend day in and day out in the new-in sections, searching for the latest trends and standout pieces, to save you hours of scrolling. Over the past few days, I've found myself drawn time and time again to the same three high street brands. Each offers elegant pieces with interesting design details that instantly make them feel like a designer purchase, even when they're not. So today, I'm here to share the best new-in pieces from Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti.
As a trio, these brands have a few things in common. They're all known for creating elegant pieces that look well beyond their price tags, and bringing a blend of contemporary and timeless details to every piece. Currently, all the brands are focused on supporting our wardrobes as we move between the last of the summer days and transition into autumn. Light layers, year-round heroes and a selection of standout styles all come together to rejuvenate our wardrobes now, and support our outfits over the coming months (and years!).
Zara's new-in section is a reliable mix of playful, trending pieces as well as a selection of more timeless styles, the latter of which have currently piqued my interest. Considered silhouettes, smart tailoring and minimalist dresses are standing, whilst over at Reformation, pretty details are setting the finest pieces apart. In line with the bohemian mood of the moment, lace finishes are accenting tops and skirts, as well as perfectly placed pleats creating bold silhouettes in dresses. Alongside, the textural update that comes in the transitional months is underway, with the first introduction of cosy knits in a joyful striped cardigan, alongside elevated satin-look trousers.
As ever, Massimo Dutti is leaning in to what it does best—classics with an elevated spin, and always in a timeless palette. Ready-made looks in the form of co-ords are primed to make dressing that much easier, alongside reliable additions of tailored trousers and soft knits that will work hard well beyond the season's end. I've also included a few accessories that have serious designer appeal.
Keep scrolling to explore the 23 best new-in pieces from Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti.
Shop the Best New-In Pieces at Zara, Reformation and Massimo Dutti
Reformation
Walker Knit Top
I've spotted so many stylish people wearing long, asymmetric tops over skirts, trousers and jeans.
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Trench Coat
It's time to start thinking about light layers for the new season, and there's few jackets as enduring as the cropped trench coat.
Massimo Dutti
Crossover Kimono With Ties
Pair with the matching trousers for an instantly elevated look that can go from office to off-duty.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
I've long sung the praises of Reformation's cosy Clara cardigan. I may already own two shades, but I'm already making space for this cool striped version.
ZARA
Zw Collection Romantic Ladder Stitch Shirt
We're about to see plenty more pretty blouses as we move into autumn.
Reformation
Marta Regenerative Merino Sweater Tank
Reformation gives the reliable tank top an elevated update with cosy merino wool and a soft scoop neckline.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
If you lived in a Broderie Anglaise skirt this summer, the lace slip is the autumn update you've been waiting for.
ZARA
Topstitched Peplum Waistcoat
The metallic buttons and fitted design of this waistcoat really set it apart.
Massimo Dutti
Ribbed Knit Sweater
As soon as the weather turns, I'll be layering this top into all my looks.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Maxi Tote Bag
I genuinely did a double take when I saw this bag. The understated look and classic design had me convinced it was a designer buy.
Massimo Dutti
Crepe Top With Cowl Neckline
A nice top to pair with jeans, tailoring, skirts and more.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Trousers With Darts
Massimo Dutti excels in tailoring.
Reformation
Anelis Dress
I'm making plans just to wear this dress.
Reformation
Rhia Top
Just so pretty.
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Balloon Trousers
I'm calling it—Zara's latest tailored pieces are the best they've ever made.
ZARA
Zw Collection Denim Midi Dress
Just wait until you see the back...
ZARA
Zw Collection Combined Halter Dress
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
From the silhouette to the smooth leather, every detail of this bag feels incredibly high end.
Massimo Dutti
Flounce Linen Blend Midi Skirt
I'm replicating this entire look right now, and swapping in a cosy knit as soon as autumn arrives.
ZARA
Suede Strap Ballet Flats
Save these for when sandal season ends.
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Capri Pant
The elevated look of these trousers alongside the sleek cream shade has made them a firm favourite of mine.
Massimo Dutti
Midi Dress With a Straight Neckline
A striking dress that just requires heels and a bag.
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Bermuda Shorts
The grown up way to wear shorts. Pair with mules, ballet flats or go bold with a pair of knee-high boots.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.