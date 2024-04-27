This 1950s Bag Trend Is the Blueprint for Spring's Most Sought-After Carryalls

So far in 2024, we're seeing a major style shift into a much more elegant and refined mood. Delicate satin shoes, pretty A-line silhouettes, and antique brooches are just some of the items that were omnipresent in the S/S '24 collections. In addition to them is a new rising handbag shape that succinctly wraps up this elegant fashion mood. Everywhere we look, bags are taking on an east-west shape with slim, oblong construction at the forefront of the designs.

Some of the standout bags of the season—the Alaïa Le Teckel, Hermès Shoulder Birkin, and Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch—all feature east-west shapes. With fashion going back to the 1950s, designers are looking back at the accessories of the decade to inform modern-day carryalls. Ahead are nine popular east-west bags that everyone is after for spring 2024.

(Image credit: Alaïa; @erinoffduty; The Style Stalker)

Alaïa is behind the It bag that everyone is buzzing about right now. Named Le Teckel, which is French for "dachshund", it features a slim rectangular shape with long double straps and a double zipper.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1560 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Prada; @camillecharriere; @The Style Stalker)

Prada is also getting in on the east-west idea and introduced a shoulder bag that feaured a crinkled-looking leather and micro belt detail.

Prada Large Leather Handbag £2200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta; The Style Stalker)

Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag has most recently been released in two updated shapes: an east-west version of its popular shopper and a petite top-handle clutch.

Bottega Veneta Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle £1880 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: The Row; @monikh)

The Row's Abby Bag is a more modern interpretation of the 1950s-inspired shape with its thin double handles and relaxed suede-lined shape.

The Row Abby Suede Shoulder Bag £1350 SHOP NOW

Hermès debuted (or rather, re-debuted) its Shoulder Birkin during Paris Fashion Week this March and it's all anyone could talk about. The bag reimagines the classic Birkin with a smaller, more rectangular body and a long strap that easily goes over the shoulder.

Hermès Birkin Shoulder Leather Handbag £6325 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Savette; The Style Stalker)

Savette's Symmetry Pochette is the epitome of an "IYKYK" handbag. Its logoless design and discreet but recognisable hardware clasp make it an insider favourite. The new slimmer take on the bag is even more elongated to highlight its east-west shape.

Savette Slim Symmetry Pochette £1217 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

Tory Burch's T Monogram Bag brings new life to the brand's monogrammed logo with a retro east-west shape and long double handles that sling easily over the shoulder.

Tory Burch Small Marshmallow Leather Satchel £660 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Jil Sander; @laurareilly___; @hannahlewisstylist)

Jil Sander's Goji Bag is a more under-the-radar silhouette that feels like a genuine vintage find.

Jil Sander Womens Jil Sander Black Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag | Harrods Uk £1960 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Loewe)

Like many bags this season, Loewe, too, remixed one of its popular styles from a previous season. The brand took its Puzzle Fold Tote and hacked off the majority of the body for a closely cropped version that feels just as fresh.

Loewe Cropped Puzzle Fold Leather Shoulder Bag £1200 SHOP NOW

Shop More East-West Handbags

Salvatore Ferragamo East-West Tote Bag (s) £1360 SHOP NOW This bag comes in an array of bold shades as well as the classic black and navy hues.

The Row Ew Margaux Bag in Leather £4910 SHOP NOW The latest Margaux iteration is the East-West style, and I have a feeling this will become a sell out just like the rest.

Mulberry Womens Mulberry White Small Soft Bayswater Shoulder Bag | Harrods Uk £1295 SHOP NOW Mulberry's heritage Bayswater is perfectly primed for this horizontal stretch.

Saint Laurent Le Monogramme Crossbody Bag in Cassandre Canvas and Smooth Leather £830 SHOP NOW Featuring the brands iconic monogram.