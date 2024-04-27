This 1950s Bag Trend Is the Blueprint for Spring's Most Sought-After Carryalls
So far in 2024, we're seeing a major style shift into a much more elegant and refined mood. Delicate satin shoes, pretty A-line silhouettes, and antique brooches are just some of the items that were omnipresent in the S/S '24 collections. In addition to them is a new rising handbag shape that succinctly wraps up this elegant fashion mood. Everywhere we look, bags are taking on an east-west shape with slim, oblong construction at the forefront of the designs.
Some of the standout bags of the season—the Alaïa Le Teckel, Hermès Shoulder Birkin, and Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch—all feature east-west shapes. With fashion going back to the 1950s, designers are looking back at the accessories of the decade to inform modern-day carryalls. Ahead are nine popular east-west bags that everyone is after for spring 2024.
Alaïa is behind the It bag that everyone is buzzing about right now. Named Le Teckel, which is French for "dachshund", it features a slim rectangular shape with long double straps and a double zipper.
Prada is also getting in on the east-west idea and introduced a shoulder bag that feaured a crinkled-looking leather and micro belt detail.
Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag has most recently been released in two updated shapes: an east-west version of its popular shopper and a petite top-handle clutch.
The Row's Abby Bag is a more modern interpretation of the 1950s-inspired shape with its thin double handles and relaxed suede-lined shape.
Hermès debuted (or rather, re-debuted) its Shoulder Birkin during Paris Fashion Week this March and it's all anyone could talk about. The bag reimagines the classic Birkin with a smaller, more rectangular body and a long strap that easily goes over the shoulder.
Savette's Symmetry Pochette is the epitome of an "IYKYK" handbag. Its logoless design and discreet but recognisable hardware clasp make it an insider favourite. The new slimmer take on the bag is even more elongated to highlight its east-west shape.
Tory Burch's T Monogram Bag brings new life to the brand's monogrammed logo with a retro east-west shape and long double handles that sling easily over the shoulder.
Jil Sander's Goji Bag is a more under-the-radar silhouette that feels like a genuine vintage find.
Like many bags this season, Loewe, too, remixed one of its popular styles from a previous season. The brand took its Puzzle Fold Tote and hacked off the majority of the body for a closely cropped version that feels just as fresh.
Shop More East-West Handbags
This bag comes in an array of bold shades as well as the classic black and navy hues.
The latest Margaux iteration is the East-West style, and I have a feeling this will become a sell out just like the rest.
Mulberry's heritage Bayswater is perfectly primed for this horizontal stretch.
Featuring the brands iconic monogram.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
Arket’s Sleek Suede Tote Has Already Sold Out Once—Don’t Expect It to Hang Around
A true high-street hero.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Polled My Friends and They All Thought This Classy M&S Bag Was Designer
It's £40, people!
By Natalie Munro
-
It's Basket-Bag Season, and This Premium-Looking Style Is All I Can Think About
It's taking over IG.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Ashley Olsen Just Carried a £27,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Fortunately, it's not the only option on the market.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Thought This Accessory Trend Looked Cheap—Lily Allen Just Changed My Mind
There's a charm to it.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Bag Trend That Will Make Your Tired Outfits Feel Like New
So fresh.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Under-the-Radar Handbag Fashion People and Editors Can't Stop Carrying
A love-forever accessory.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Alexa Chung Knows a Good It Bag When She Sees One—This New Style Is Her Current Fave
An icon in the making.
By Natalie Munro