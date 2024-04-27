This 1950s Bag Trend Is the Blueprint for Spring's Most Sought-After Carryalls

(Image credit: Alaïa; Vestiaire Collective; Bottega Veneta; Jil Sander; Prada; The Row; Savette; Loewe)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

So far in 2024, we're seeing a major style shift into a much more elegant and refined mood. Delicate satin shoes, pretty A-line silhouettes, and antique brooches are just some of the items that were omnipresent in the S/S '24 collections. In addition to them is a new rising handbag shape that succinctly wraps up this elegant fashion mood. Everywhere we look, bags are taking on an east-west shape with slim, oblong construction at the forefront of the designs.

Some of the standout bags of the season—the Alaïa Le Teckel, Hermès Shoulder Birkin, and Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch—all feature east-west shapes. With fashion going back to the 1950s, designers are looking back at the accessories of the decade to inform modern-day carryalls. Ahead are nine popular east-west bags that everyone is after for spring 2024.

(Image credit: Alaïa; @erinoffduty; The Style Stalker)

Alaïa is behind the It bag that everyone is buzzing about right now. Named Le Teckel, which is French for "dachshund", it features a slim rectangular shape with long double straps and a double zipper.

Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: Prada; @camillecharriere; @The Style Stalker)

Prada is also getting in on the east-west idea and introduced a shoulder bag that feaured a crinkled-looking leather and micro belt detail.

Prada
Large Leather Handbag

Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta; The Style Stalker)

Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag has most recently been released in two updated shapes: an east-west version of its popular shopper and a petite top-handle clutch.

Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

(Image credit: The Row; @monikh)

The Row's Abby Bag is a more modern interpretation of the 1950s-inspired shape with its thin double handles and relaxed suede-lined shape.

The Row
Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

The Row
Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: @darjabarannik; Vestiaire Collective)

Hermès debuted (or rather, re-debuted) its Shoulder Birkin during Paris Fashion Week this March and it's all anyone could talk about. The bag reimagines the classic Birkin with a smaller, more rectangular body and a long strap that easily goes over the shoulder.

Hermès
Birkin Shoulder Leather Handbag

Hermès
Birkin Shoulder Leather Handbag

Hermès
Birkin Shoulder Leather Bag

Hermès
Birkin Shoulder Leather Handbag

(Image credit: Savette; The Style Stalker)

Savette's Symmetry Pochette is the epitome of an "IYKYK" handbag. Its logoless design and discreet but recognisable hardware clasp make it an insider favourite. The new slimmer take on the bag is even more elongated to highlight its east-west shape.

Savette
Slim Symmetry Pochette

Savette
Womens Savette Black Canvas Symmetry Top-Handle Bag

Savette
Slim Symmetry Canvas-Trimmed Leather Clutch

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

Tory Burch's T Monogram Bag brings new life to the brand's monogrammed logo with a retro east-west shape and long double handles that sling easily over the shoulder.

Tory Burch
Small Marshmallow Leather Satchel

Tory Burch
T Monogram Small Marshmallow Satchel

(Image credit: Jil Sander; @laurareilly___; @hannahlewisstylist)

Jil Sander's Goji Bag is a more under-the-radar silhouette that feels like a genuine vintage find.

Jil Sander
Womens Jil Sander Black Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag | Harrods Uk

Jil Sander
Womens Jil Sander White Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag | Harrods Uk

Jil Sander
Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag

Jil Sander
Red Goji Small Leather Tote Bag

(Image credit: Loewe)

Like many bags this season, Loewe, too, remixed one of its popular styles from a previous season. The brand took its Puzzle Fold Tote and hacked off the majority of the body for a closely cropped version that feels just as fresh.

Loewe
Cropped Puzzle Fold Leather Shoulder Bag

Loewe
Cropped Puzzle Fold Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop More East-West Handbags

Salvatore Ferragamo
East-West Tote Bag (s)

This bag comes in an array of bold shades as well as the classic black and navy hues.

The Row
Ew Margaux Bag in Leather

The latest Margaux iteration is the East-West style, and I have a feeling this will become a sell out just like the rest.

Mulberry
Womens Mulberry White Small Soft Bayswater Shoulder Bag | Harrods Uk

Mulberry's heritage Bayswater is perfectly primed for this horizontal stretch.

Saint Laurent
Le Monogramme Crossbody Bag in Cassandre Canvas and Smooth Leather

Featuring the brands iconic monogram.

Gucci
Gg Marmont Medium Top Handle Bag

Bold chevron details, the iconic double 'G' and a fresh silhouette, this bag ticks a lot of boxes.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

