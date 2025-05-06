Okay, So It Wasn't "On Theme" But I Need You to See Sofia Richie's Met Gala Bridal Gown

Styled in a floor-length ivory gown by Tommy Hilfiger, Sofia Richie-Grainge's Met Gala moment is one that brides will reference for years to come.

Sofia Richie Met Gala 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

For lovers of style and fashion, the first Monday in May arrives with the same electric anticipation as Christmas morning. Watching guests ascend the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is like watching presents gather beneath the tree. Spotting heavy hitters like Zendaya or Rihanna for the first time is the equivalent of unwrapping that oddly shaped package only to discover it’s your very first bike. And then there are the unexpected looks—the ones you didn’t even know you wanted—which feel like receiving the most thoughtful, perfectly chosen gift.

That was exactly the feeling Sofia Richie Grainge’s Met Gala 2025 appearance delivered. Gliding up the Met steps, she wore a floor-length ivory satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger, complete with a high neckline, cap sleeves, an elegantly open back and two sculptural bows punctuating the rear of the dress. It was quiet luxury at its most refined—subtle, sophisticated and unmistakably her.

Sofia Richie Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While not an obvious nod towards the exhibition's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the event's celebration of Black dandyism, it still spoke fluently to the evening’s dress code: Tailored for You—precisely cut, immaculately fitted and utterly graceful.

Echoing the modern bride's penchant for poised playfulness, the lavish bows balanced the modest high neckline, while cap sleeves offered a contemporary take on demure dressing. Paired with the luminous satin fabric and that dramatic open back, the look spoke to some of the bridal themes that are bubbling up the most right now.

Sofia Richie met gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Destined to be pinned, saved and moodboarded by brides-to-be for years to come, keep scrolling to shop wedding-worthy dresses inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge’s Met moment below.

SHOP WHITE SATIN DRESSES:

Sleeveless Silk Dress | 6
Michelle Mason
Sleeveless Silk Dress

This elegant gown also comes in burgundy and emerald.

Averie Boat Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Ghost
Averie Boat Neck Satin Maxi Dress

The cap sleeve detailing lends this a polished, sophisticated edge.

Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown
Victoria Beckham
Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown

The considered pleat detailing imparts plenty of movement, ensuring an elegant swish as you step.

Delphine Maxi Dress | 0
Proenza Schouler White Label
Delphine Maxi Dress

The bow detailing on the back can be tightened or loosened to suit your preference.

Stella Silk Dress Es
Reformation
Stella Silk Dress

This comes in UK sizes 18—28.

Short Sleeve Satin Long Dress - Alberta Ferretti - Women - Navy - 40 It
Alberta Ferretti
Short Sleeve Satin Long Dress

While I love this in the glossy ivory, it also comes in a jet black shade.

Natalia - Satin Back Silk Crepe
Rixo
Satin Back Silk Crepe

Style this with a simple necklace, or go sans jewels.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
  • The best fashion items for spring and summer
    I'm a Shopping Director—Here's Everything That Checks the "So Chic" Box

    Shopping list ahead.

  • Woman with clear skin.
    Derms Agree: This Is the Best Way to Avoid a Retinol Purge

    Keep breakouts at bay with these pro tips.

You might also like
View More ▸