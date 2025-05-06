Okay, So It Wasn't "On Theme" But I Need You to See Sofia Richie's Met Gala Bridal Gown

For lovers of style and fashion, the first Monday in May arrives with the same electric anticipation as Christmas morning. Watching guests ascend the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is like watching presents gather beneath the tree. Spotting heavy hitters like Zendaya or Rihanna for the first time is the equivalent of unwrapping that oddly shaped package only to discover it’s your very first bike. And then there are the unexpected looks—the ones you didn’t even know you wanted—which feel like receiving the most thoughtful, perfectly chosen gift.

That was exactly the feeling Sofia Richie Grainge’s Met Gala 2025 appearance delivered. Gliding up the Met steps, she wore a floor-length ivory satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger, complete with a high neckline, cap sleeves, an elegantly open back and two sculptural bows punctuating the rear of the dress. It was quiet luxury at its most refined—subtle, sophisticated and unmistakably her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While not an obvious nod towards the exhibition's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the event's celebration of Black dandyism, it still spoke fluently to the evening’s dress code: Tailored for You—precisely cut, immaculately fitted and utterly graceful.

Echoing the modern bride's penchant for poised playfulness, the lavish bows balanced the modest high neckline, while cap sleeves offered a contemporary take on demure dressing. Paired with the luminous satin fabric and that dramatic open back, the look spoke to some of the bridal themes that are bubbling up the most right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Destined to be pinned, saved and moodboarded by brides-to-be for years to come, keep scrolling to shop wedding-worthy dresses inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge’s Met moment below.

SHOP WHITE SATIN DRESSES:

Michelle Mason Sleeveless Silk Dress £1068 SHOP NOW This elegant gown also comes in burgundy and emerald.

Ghost Averie Boat Neck Satin Maxi Dress £195 SHOP NOW The cap sleeve detailing lends this a polished, sophisticated edge.

Victoria Beckham Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown £990 SHOP NOW The considered pleat detailing imparts plenty of movement, ensuring an elegant swish as you step.

Proenza Schouler White Label Delphine Maxi Dress £595 SHOP NOW The bow detailing on the back can be tightened or loosened to suit your preference.

Reformation Stella Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 18—28.

Alberta Ferretti Short Sleeve Satin Long Dress £1495 SHOP NOW While I love this in the glossy ivory, it also comes in a jet black shade.