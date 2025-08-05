FYI: These Are the Anti-Sandal Shoes People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing With Jeans and Black Trousers

From Paris to New York, the coolest dressers I know are wearing red mesh flats with their jeans and black trousers instead of sandals. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.

@ruerodier, @mimixn wear red mesh flats
(Image credit: @ruerodier, @mimixn)
As someone who isn't the biggest fan of open-toe shoes, sandal season can be tricky for me. Between the awkward tan lines strappy sandals cause and my fear of someone spilling coffee over my feet on my daily commute in London, I've always preferred shoes that are more covered up. Until now, this has meant that I've invested in far more fisherman sandals than I'd like to admit. However, recently I've spotted a new shoe style being worn with everything from casual jeans to tailored black trousers on the streets of New York, London and Paris, and I'm already on board. Enter the red mesh ballet flat.

@mimixn wears red mesh flats with black trousers and a black long-sleeved waistcoat

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Equal parts chic and timeless, I've been noticing more and more red mesh flats on my commute to work, as well as on my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram. And the best part? They somehow pair well with everything. As a more minimal dresser myself, I'll always appreciate a shoe that can dress up even the most basic of outfits without being too trend-led. And fashion people have proven that this bolder shoe style can add interest to classic jeans and black trousers alike without feeling too out-there.

And, of course, red mesh ballet flats will work equally as well in the capsule wardrobes of maximalists, pairing well with everything from brighter shades to fun prints and patterns.

@lucyalston_ wears red mesh flats with ecru jeans, a white t-shirt and tan suede tote bag

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

With the ability to both cover up my feet completely and remain light and breathable in the heat due to the sheer material, not to mention the daring hue that adds an instant pop of elevation to an outfit, red mesh pumps are the perfect alternative to sandals to wear from now and into early autumn.

@mimixn wears red mesh flats with black trousers and a white tank top

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Keep scrolling to look at my edit of the best red mesh ballet flats to invest in this season.

@ruerodier wears red mesh flats with black trousers, a white tee, denim shirt and beige trench coat

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Shop Red Mesh Ballet Flats

Balla Mesh, Red
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flats

I've spotted this exact pair on so many influencers.

Mesh Mania Bow Flats
Free People
Mesh Mania Bow Flats

The bows are so cute!

Simmi London Luanne Mesh Ballerina Flats in Burgundy
SIMMI Shoes
Luanne Mesh Ballerina Flats

This deeper burgundy hue will transition nicely into the autumn season.

Mesh Ballerina Flats With Buckle Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina Flats With Buckle Strap

These are selling fast.

Gill Mesh Red Ballet Flats
ALOHAS
Gill Mesh Red Ballet Flats

Such an easy way to add a pop of colour into your otherwise minimal outfits.

Isabella Mesh Mary Janes
Free People
Isabella Mesh Mary Janes

The buckle strap will provide extra support.

Campari Grosgrain-Trimmed Flocked Mesh Ballet Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Campari Grosgrain-Trimmed Flocked Mesh Ballet Flats

Tick off two 2025 trends in one with these polka-dot mesh flats.

Rita Mesh Mary Jane Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Rita Mesh Mary Jane Flats

The chunkier sole makes these even more cool.

Mamastrapitina Crystal-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Mamastrapitina Crystal-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

This crystal-embellished pair is perfect for any upcoming garden parties or dinners.

Fishnet Ballet Flat – Red – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Fishnet Ballet Flats

Wear with jeans, trousers ot a white poplin skirt.

Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Patiently waiting for these to come back in stock.

Meadow Flats
Steve Madden
Meadow Flats

The gingham print adds a playful twist.

Nina Rhinestone-Embellished Mesh Mary Jane Flats
KG KURT GEIGER
Nina Rhinestone-Embellished Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Another deeper red hue that's caught my eye.

