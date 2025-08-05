FYI: These Are the Anti-Sandal Shoes People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing With Jeans and Black Trousers

As someone who isn't the biggest fan of open-toe shoes, sandal season can be tricky for me. Between the awkward tan lines strappy sandals cause and my fear of someone spilling coffee over my feet on my daily commute in London, I've always preferred shoes that are more covered up. Until now, this has meant that I've invested in far more fisherman sandals than I'd like to admit. However, recently I've spotted a new shoe style being worn with everything from casual jeans to tailored black trousers on the streets of New York, London and Paris, and I'm already on board. Enter the red mesh ballet flat.
Equal parts chic and timeless, I've been noticing more and more red mesh flats on my commute to work, as well as on my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram. And the best part? They somehow pair well with everything. As a more minimal dresser myself, I'll always appreciate a shoe that can dress up even the most basic of outfits without being too trend-led. And fashion people have proven that this bolder shoe style can add interest to classic jeans and black trousers alike without feeling too out-there.
And, of course, red mesh ballet flats will work equally as well in the capsule wardrobes of maximalists, pairing well with everything from brighter shades to fun prints and patterns.
With the ability to both cover up my feet completely and remain light and breathable in the heat due to the sheer material, not to mention the daring hue that adds an instant pop of elevation to an outfit, red mesh pumps are the perfect alternative to sandals to wear from now and into early autumn.
Keep scrolling to look at my edit of the best red mesh ballet flats to invest in this season.
Shop Red Mesh Ballet Flats
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flats
I've spotted this exact pair on so many influencers.
Free People
Mesh Mania Bow Flats
The bows are so cute!
SIMMI Shoes
Luanne Mesh Ballerina Flats
This deeper burgundy hue will transition nicely into the autumn season.
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina Flats With Buckle Strap
These are selling fast.
ALOHAS
Gill Mesh Red Ballet Flats
Such an easy way to add a pop of colour into your otherwise minimal outfits.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.