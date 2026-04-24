At Who What Wear UK, you can always trust our thorough and precise reporting on the next major runway trends. We were one of the first to declare florals for spring as genuinely groundbreaking, and if you started wearing a funnel neck jacket this season, you may well have seen it here first. But now we've checked off every print, colour, shoe and bag set to dominate this season, it's time to get more granular. With warmer days ever closer, there is no better time to take a look at one of the most underrated but hardest working accessories in our arsenal. The sunglasses trends you need to know about for 2026.
Just like ready-to-wear, designers offered up a range of styles, shapes and colours for spring/summer 2026. Some charmingly nostalgic, others a glimpse into what could be the next big thing, but it's fair to say that in all of the cat-eye, rectangular, circle and oversized pairs, there is something to suit every personality.
As it turns out, 2026's most important sunglasses trends can be categorised not just by shape, but also by the wearer. If you have a penchant for the pared-back, ultra-clean, Jil Sander-esque brand of minimalism that gained traction in the '90s, I might steer you towards a classic or oval pair of sunglasses. If however you prefer print-clashing, haphazard layering and have ever been described as "loud", I would draw your attention to Loewe's aviator 2.0.
Curious to find out the sunglasses trend that works for your style tribe? Keep scrolling to see and shop the styles we're confident you're going to see everywhere this year. Your outfit won't feel complete without them.
The Biggest Sunglasses Trends of 2026
1. The Classicist
Style Notes: Eternally chic, classicists are not one for flash-in-the-pan trends, they are looking for the pair of sunglasses that will go with everything they own. Ready to invest in styles that will last a lifetime, you won't find classists in anything "buzzy", instead they prefer to focus on sleek styles in their favourite colour (read: black), and if anything can make them stray away from Ray Ban Wayfarers and Celine Triomphes, it's going to be this season's soft cat-eye and "squoval" as seen on the runways of Coperni, Magda Butrym, Courrèges and Givenchy.
Shop Black Sunglasses:
Le Specs
Unreal Rectangular Sunglasses
I always recommend Le Specs for a chic but affordable option.
Linda Farrow X Jacquemus
Pilotis Sunglasses in Black
These will never go out of style.
Saint Laurent
Sl 872 Erin Rectangular Sunglasses
Such an elegant silhouette.
Celine
Journey Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Blacked out lenses always read as elegant.
H&M
Polarised Sunglasses
Such a fun new shape, and for under £30.
2. The Alt Insider
Style Notes: The future is bright, like, really bright according to the alt insider. Never one to blend in with the crowd, this experimental dresser is most likely to be sporting 2026's most divisive sunglasses trend: supersized, colour-pop aviators that wrap around the face. Always the person with multiple pairs of sunglasses in their rotation for different looks and moods, insiders will appreciate the rich colour palette and sculptural shapes sported at Loewe, Miu Miu and Pierre Cardin as the fun way to introduce a little (extra) drama to their look.
Shop Aviator Sunglasses:
Jimmy Fairly
The Luz
I rushed to get a pair of these as soon as they landed.
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Stamp Aviator Sunglasses in Orange
I predict a new street style hero.
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Sl 902 Howl D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
This shade of green is so good for monochrome outfits.