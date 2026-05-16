As a child of the '90s and teen of the '00s, the last few seasons have brought me endless nostalgic joy. I've watched trends and items of clothing I once thought relegated to the archives find their way back onto the runways, into our Instagram feeds, and eventually into our wardrobes. For summer 2026, the revival continues.
We've mentally processed and accepted the return of low-rise jeans, handkerchief tops, skirts over jeans and capri pants (or peddle pushers as they were once known), and it fills me with pride to see them reimagined for a modern wardrobe. But if you thought we'd exhausted the '90s and early '00s comeback trends, you were mistaken. The new season has ushered in a fresh line-up of vintagecolours, prints, denim and accessories to liven up our summer wardrobes.
So whether you're a lover of all things vintage or feel like you got it wrong the first time and want the chance to rewrite history, read on to discover my edit of the five trends making a comeback.
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5 Trends Making A Comeback For Summer 2026
1. Boho
Style Notes: Certain principles of boho dressing never really went away, but there's a '90s edge to it this season that is worth noting, and by that I mean it's grungier and more textural. The return of bloomers have contributed to this massively, referencing a Courtney Love vibe that's ultra-feminine but contrasts well with heavier fabrics such as suede and leather.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized crinkled blouse
So stunning it could pass as designer.
ZARA
Sarouel Trousers With Pleats and Lace
Bloomers are huge this season.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Nellcote Alice Sequin-Embellished Brass Logo Drawstring Bag
Pouch bags are another major SS26 trend.
Sezane
Coline Shirt
Embroidery is a wardrobe staple for any bohemian.
Free People
Marrakesh Meet Up Sandals
The ultimate boho brand.
2. Dungarees
Style Notes: Dungarees tend to get dismissed as childish, but the workwear trend and brands such as Dickies and Carhartt have brought them back in a way that feels utilitarian. The key to styling them is to treat them like another pair of jeans. Keep the base layers plain, and use accessories to create the mood that works best for you.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Arlo Denim Overalls
Chic but playful.
Levis
Vintage Overall Dungarees in Dark Wash
A reliable brand for anything denim.
Carhartt WIP
Bib Overall Straight
A lighter wash for summer.
Anthropologie
The Adi Lace-Trim Overalls by Pilcro
Love the embroidery details!
Lucy & Yak
Toluca Denim Barrel Leg Dungarees
Not even dungarees are safe from the barrel leg trend.
3. Camo Print
Style Notes: Probably the most divisive of all the trends on this list, but a trend that can be embraced whole heartedly or in small doses. Rumblings of this comeback started with camouflage printed jeans from brands like Citizens of Humanity and Damson Madder, but has expanded ahead of summer to t-shirts, tops and skirts. Lean into the grunge vibe and pair with gorpcore elements such as barefoot shoes, balloon trousers and technical jackets.