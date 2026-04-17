It's a widely known fact that the right handbag can make a good outfit great—such is the power of a well-crafted accessory. Shoe trends come and go (and are often informed by comfort), but when it comes to handbags, we have the opportunity to go all out on the trends that can change a look in an instant. Woven bags! Pouches! Unzipped and undone totes! 2026 is already off to a strong start when it comes to the new handbag shapes to look out for, but the one thing that is just as important as the bag itself is the colour.
Just like the ready-to-wear trends in our wardrobes,spring handbags have their own colour trends too. As we prepare for a season of linen trousers, white dresses, ballet flats, flip-flops and light cardigans, we're already thinking about the bags to pair them with, and if you're looking for a 2026 update that tells people that you're in the know, who better to ask than a handbag expert?
"Handbags need to be considered just as important as ready-to-wear because they are such a complement to an outfit," notes luxury accessories designer Marina Raphael. "A badly chosen handbag can really bring down a look, so some energy should go into finding the perfect accessory. You wouldn’t ruin a good outfit with the wrong shoe, so don’t forget about your handbag! Your choice of bag needs to effortlessly align with your spring/summer wardrobe, and whilst I am very focused on not being overly trend driven, with the right approach, you can make wise investment choices that ensure your handbags are timeless."
"Colours are such an integral part of the design process, and to me, colours signal mood and emotion, so what you end up choosing is really setting the tone of a collection and informing how your audience feels," adds Raphael. "For our S/S 26 collection, our colour palette is warm tones, caramel browns, earthy colours—I really wanted our woman to feel calm and grounded, perhaps a sense of peace and connection to something greater through the use of neutrals and the abundance of raffia, which to me, signals sunshine.
"In the wider collection, we will always use colour [to inspire] happiness and joy, [like] bright pinks, azure blues that remind me of the ocean by my home in Greece. Colour lends warmth and vibrancy, injecting energy into a collection, drawing people in. A great white and cream form a foundation to our collections as well, especially for summer. You cannot beat the purity and freshness of white for summer."
Curious to know which colours fellow designers are championing for the season? From the return of a spicy, bold hue to an expectedly chic tone that could be the new neutral, keep scrolling for the handbag shades that are worth investing in this season, according to designers.
The Best Spring Bag Colour Trends for 2026
1. Chilli Red
Style Notes: From sandals to knitwear, you can always count on a pop of red to bring a point of interest to an otherwise simple look. Whether it's the timeless appeal of such a commanding hue or you chalk it up to the "unexpected red theory", influencers and editors alike have been using red as an exclamation mark at the end of an outfit; a sure sign that the wearer is unafraid to be bold and intentional, as this is a colour that demands attention. "Bold red is vibrant and energetic," adds Raphael. "A dash of this colour will spice up any outfit and instantly make people gravitate towards you."
Shop Red Bags:
KHAITE
Lotus Mini Suede Tote
Khaite's unmistakable Lotus shape now comes in fiery red.
Aesther Ekme
Demi Lune Cloud Medium Leather Shoulder Bag in Red
The kind of easy, grab-and-go bag everyone should have in their wardrobe.
Dragon Diffusion
Mini Flat Gora Woven Leather Top Handle Bag
Just because it's a basket bag, doesn't mean it has to be beige.
DeMellier
The Vancouver in Berry Red Suede
A mini crossbody is so convenient for busy days.
Anthropologie
Flattered Hanna Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
I love the fastening detail.
2. Cocoa Brown
Style Notes:Brown might not be the most groundbreaking colour trend, but when it comes to the shades you'd expect to see in a spring/summer roundup, dark bitter chocolate wouldn't be the first choice. "Cocoa brown is one of my favourite colours for summer, and we have worked it into the S/S 26 collection a lot," notes Raphael. "Cocoa feels cool, calm and collected but still warm enough for summer."
Rich, deep brown bags were all over the runways at Loewe, Dior, Balenciaga and Hermés, most commonly in the form of boxy suede bags that grounded loose shorts, floaty dresses and fluid tailoring. Could the big brown bag be enough to replace the classic black leather tote? It's certainly a strong contender.
Shop Brown Bags:
Marina Raphael
Skyler in Brown Lizard-Effect
You won't find a chicer clutch on the market right now.
The Row
India 12.00 Bag
If this is anything like The Row's other bags, this will sell out immediately, too.