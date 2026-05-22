Summer is fast approaching here in the UK. But to be honest, it didn’t really hit me until this week, when the temperature really started to rise, that we’re well into the warm-weather season. Whilst I’m sure to get my wear out of forever staples, think classic linen button-ups and timeless midi skirts, I’ve also officially started my hunt for the elevated yet elegant trends to add to my summer capsule wardrobe. And although the street style here in London provides me with plenty of inspiration, I’ll also be looking to other well-known fashion destinations for guidance this season.
Now, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m not looking for anything that feels too out there or that’s unlikely to stand the test of time in my wardrobe. But instead, I went on the hunt for 5 summer trends from 5 different fashion capitals, all of which feel just as fresh for 2026 as they are classic, timeless, and, most importantly, wearable.
From elevated takes on the classic raffia tote to the standout trouser silhouette that's making a comeback in 2026, keep scrolling to discover which summer trend is set to dominate in each fashion capital of the world this season.
5 Chic Summer Fashion Trends I'll Be Copying From Each City
1. Paris, France
Two-Tone Midi Dresses
Style Notes: If you’re more of a pared-back dresser like me and therefore unlikely to branch out from your neutral palette, then the Parisian girls have the perfect trend to try this summer. Enter the two-tone midi dress. This trend feels more elevated than your typical one-coloured midi style, but remains neutral enough to be versatile, timeless and easy to style. Not to mention, it will look expensive and intentional at any price point you opt for. Très chic!
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Linen Contrast-Trim Midi Dress
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Whistles
Buckle Detail Midi Dress
No notes from me.
LA LIGNE
Stretch-Knit and Gathered Linen-Blend Midi Dress
I'd wear this with ballet flats to the office, and then swap these out for kitten heels for a dinner date.
Autograph
Cotton Rich Godet Midi Skater Dress
How sweet is the scalloped waistline?
TALLER MARMO
Lido Fringed Jersey Midi Dress
Fringe hems are still big news in 2026.
Adriana Degreas
Halterneck Jersey Dress
This is perfect for a summer night out.
2. London, England
Red & Black Flip-Flops
Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, you’ll know just how much we swear by a flip-flop in summer. But for 2026, London fashion people are giving this classic sandal a cool update in the form of red and black iterations. Starting back in 2025 with the viral pair of two-toned Dune flip-flops from The Row, the trend took off almost immediately. In true Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-nature, these are, of course, impossible to find these days; but other luxury and high-street brands have taken a cue from the stylish pair and created their own iterations that can be shopped below.
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Shop the Trend:
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
Icons in the making.
ZARA
Contrast Leather Sandals
These look way more expensive than their £30 price tag.
Free People
Interlude Thong Sandals
These won't stay in stock for long.
Christopher Esber
Jo Flip Flops
A deeper red hue for the more minimal dressers out there.
pullandbear
Flat Leather Sandals
I'd style these with a white tank top and poplin skirt.