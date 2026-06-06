Black Capri Pants Are Boring—Stylish Women Are Wearing These 7 Capri Legging Trends Instead
From camouflage to polka dot prints, technical and even cargo—capri pants have propelled into such popularity that there are so many more trends than just black. Here, one fashion editor enlists the 7 she thinks will be biggest this summer.
Of all the microtrends to resurface from the Y2K era, capri pants have to be one of my favourite. Unlike many who were unsure at first, I hopped on that train immediately. I'm someone who likes a legging anyway (I wear flared ones even to the office on occasion), but there is something about a simple black capri that keeps me coming back to them. I think it's that I find them as easy to style as jeans, but just a little bit more of a statement.
But as much as I love the simple sleekness of the black capri, there are so many new styles and sub-trends emerging for summer 2026. Backed strongly by Iris Law—we've spotted her in all kinds of takes on the 3/4 trouser, from harem-style loose-fit leggings, to the Zara yellow pair she wore in the brand's campaign. So, if you too love the capri as much as me, then look to these 7 trending styles for this summer.
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7 Capri Trouser Trends For Summer 2026
1. Polka Dot Pedal Pushers
Style Notes: Polka dots were everywhere last summer, and this year people have found new ways to wear it. Capri pants is one of them. I've noticed mainly slim-fit silhouettes, often reaching just a little lower on the leg towards the ankle, in a more pedal-pusher style. A polka dot capri actually looks quite '50s at first glance, but styled with a top that's reminiscent of the early 2000s era, be it a halterneck, an asymmetric long sleeve or a layered T-shirt and tank top, it feels fresher than any other trouser trend this summer.
Damson Madder
Cove Capri Pant - Spot Stripe Print
The contrasting polka dot prints make these so fun.
SIEDRES
Gianna Capri Pant
I love the styling here.
ZARA
Dot Capri Trousers
A bolder option.
2. Camouflage Capris
Style Notes: Camouflage has been a trending print for a little while, but usually on baggy cargo pants. Now we're in the summer months however, I've seen a few capri cargo camo pants (get your mouth around that!) and camo jorts and culottes. They're giving TLC, Destiny's Child and Avril Lavigne—into it!
Urban Outfitters
Bdg Sydney Slim Crop Trousers
So cool.
Jaded London
Guerilla Camo Baggy Shorts
Styled with flip flops like they are here, they're so effotless.
Urban Outfitters
Bdg Sydney Slim Crop Trousers
If you want a more summer-friendly colour palette.
3. Lace Capri Tights
Style Notes: Okay, so this one might not be for everyone, but mark my words, you're about to see capritights everywhere in the next year. Especially lace or printed versions. Great when you want to wear a short skirt but the weather isn't quite warm enough, the lace capri is pretty and fun.
Sandy Liang
Barlow Capris
These will sell out quickly, I'm sure.
Free People
Isla Lace Capri
I'm obsessed with the styling here—sneakerinas and lace socks? Too cute!