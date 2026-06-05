While the UK can’t quite decide whether it’s summer or not, I’ve just returned from Menorca, where vacation mode is very much in full swing. Blue skies, warm-ish sea, slushy lemon gins (a Menorcan classic, IYKYK), plus a pantheon of no-holds-barred summer dressing: think beaded bags, prints-on-prints-on-prints and kaleidoscopic colour.
It’s in no small part thanks to Alémais, the buzzy Australian brand that transported a host of influencers, editors and tastemakers to Menorca’s Illa de Rie, home to Hauser and Wirth’s Spanish outpost, for the brand’s most recent Resort show. Founded by Zimmermann alumnus Lesleigh Jermanus, Alémais just gets holiday dressing right, and its fan-girls, including Dree Hemingway, Kesewa Aboah, Leandra Medine andTiffany Hsu, agree.
Maximalist prints, easy silhouettes, and statement accessories with just the right amount of quirk have become the brand’s calling card since its launch in 2020. (It now has over 600 stockists, including Net-a-Porter and MyTheresa). Jermanus is inspired by wanderlust, print, colour and art and for Resort, she teamed up with the Mallorca-based artist Sophie Wahlquist, whose work in ceramics came to life via exaggerated proportions and curved silhouettes. As per a sculpture’s hand, the fabric was twisted and folded, while pieces appeared sun-bleached.
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If you’re looking to upgrade your holiday wardrobe, or bring a sense of escapism to your everyday, I’d start with a printed co-ord, an Alémais signature. From printed silk satin shorts to oversized bowler shirts, each piece can be styled down (think denim, white tees and loafers) or styled for holidays, depending on your summer agenda. The accessories are worth a second look, too.