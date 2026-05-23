No Skinny Jeans Here—European It Girls Know These 4 Trouser Trends Are the Key to Fashionable Outfits

Modern and cool styles from across the continent.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in News
the pants trend Europeans wear in 2026
(Image credit: @anoukvye, @lindatol, @nnenachem)
Jump to category:

Like many, my style is heavily inspired by the chic Europeans I follow, from Paris to Stockholm. Their directional looks (such as the above outfits) are effortless and modern, often made up of elevated basics. For pants specifically, it's not skinny jeans I'm seeing as much right now (although, I know they're rising in popularity again, and if that's your thing, go for it), but rather four other types of trouser trends.

These styles are cool and certainly are key to creating some of the most fashionable European looks I have saved on Instagram. Below, you'll find visual inspiration showcasing the pants in question (great styling inspiration) along with shopping recommendations in case you want to add one or all of the picks to your wardrobe for spring and summer.

The Trouser Trends Chic Europeans Wear

1. Drawstring Pants

the pants trend Europeans wear in 2026

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: I feel like I can't scroll through Instagram lately without seeing cool outfits featuring loose, drawstring pants. There's a certain ease to them that works with everything from a simple tee to a blouse, and European women are wearing them on repeat at home or away for summer.

Shop Drawstring Trousers:

2. Satin Pants

the pants trend Europeans wear in 2026

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: Silk pants are chic. Period. They're also a great alternative to a skirt or a standard pair of tailored wool trousers. Believe me—if you're looking for an option that says 'I made an effort but not too much', satin pants will add elegance to your outfit without sacrificing comfort.

Shop Silk Trousers:

3. Capri Pants or Pedal Pushers

the pants trend Europeans wear in 2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Yes, it's the season for capri pants or pedal pushers—especially styled with flip-flops! I love this outfit with the trench coat, it manages to make what used to be a '90s throwback suddenly feel so much more grown up. Now this is how to style cropped trousers...

4. Relaxed White Jeans

the pants trend Europeans wear in 2026

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: There are a variety of stylish denim trends that Europeans wear, but it's the relaxed cuts in white or cream that I'm most into for a fresh vibe. Blue jeans are forever and colour trends may come and go, but when it comes to timelessness and seasonal styling, it's hard to beat cream for polish and versatility alone.

Shop Cream/White Jeans: