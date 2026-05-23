Like many, my style is heavily inspired by the chic Europeans I follow, from Paris to Stockholm. Their directional looks (such as the above outfits) are effortless and modern, often made up of elevated basics. For pants specifically, it's not skinny jeans I'm seeing as much right now (although, I know they're rising in popularity again, and if that's your thing, go for it), but rather four other types of trouser trends.
These styles are cool and certainly are key to creating some of the most fashionable European looks I have saved on Instagram. Below, you'll find visual inspiration showcasing the pants in question (great styling inspiration) along with shopping recommendations in case you want to add one or all of the picks to your wardrobe for spring and summer.
The Trouser Trends Chic Europeans Wear
1. Drawstring Pants
Style Notes: I feel like I can't scroll through Instagram lately without seeing cool outfits featuring loose, drawstring pants. There's a certain ease to them that works with everything from a simple tee to a blouse, and European women are wearing them on repeat at home or away for summer.
Shop Drawstring Trousers:
J.Crew
Cosmo Trousers in Striped Gramercy Linen Blend
Such an unexpectedly cool shade of peachy orange.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Aurora Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
The kind of trousers you'll reach for every summer without fail.
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers
These feel dressy enough for evening too.
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant
An easy outfit worth recreating.
2. Satin Pants
Style Notes: Silk pants are chic. Period. They're also a great alternative to a skirt or a standard pair of tailored wool trousers. Believe me—if you're looking for an option that says 'I made an effort but not too much', satin pants will add elegance to your outfit without sacrificing comfort.
Shop Silk Trousers:
Almada Label
Bias Satin Pants
Don't sleep on luxury staples label Almada.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These come in no less than eight different colours.
ZARA
Satin Effect Balloon Pants
These are so designer-coded, but without the hefty price tag.
COS
Satin Wide-Leg Pants
I have a feeling that these are going to sell fast.
3. Capri Pants or Pedal Pushers
Style Notes: Yes, it's the season for capri pants or pedal pushers—especially styled with flip-flops! I love this outfit with the trench coat, it manages to make what used to be a '90s throwback suddenly feel so much more grown up. Now this is how to style cropped trousers...
JACQUEMUS
Le Pantalon Arlesien Crepe Skinny Capri Pants
So chic, so French!
Nobodys Child
Black Jersey Ponte Capris Trousers
You won't find better for this price.
Faithfull
Gingham Cotton Poplin Capri Pants in Black - Faithfull
These are would be so cute for a sunny summer with flats and a cardigan.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
These are already running low in stock.
4. Relaxed White Jeans
Style Notes: There are a variety of stylish denim trends that Europeans wear, but it's the relaxed cuts in white or cream that I'm most into for a fresh vibe. Blue jeans are forever and colour trends may come and go, but when it comes to timelessness and seasonal styling, it's hard to beat cream for polish and versatility alone.
Shop Cream/White Jeans:
ANINE BING
Brie Jeans
If you weren't convinced by cream denim, I bet you are now.