5 Easy and Elegant Ways French Women Are Wearing Trousers This Spring

Your new-season inspiration has arrived courtesy of these French girl spring trouser outfits that range from trendy stovepipe jeans to low-rise trousers to pleated linen pants.

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Three French girl spring trouser trends
(Image credit: @frannfyne, @iliridakrasniqi, @annelauremais)
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Every time I've travelled to France, I've regretted not bringing a bigger suitcase. Just sitting outside for an hour with a coffee always leads to a massive list of outfit inspiration (and an ensuing shopping adventure trying to find what I saw). French women's taste and ability to put together outfits is unparalleled, and whilst I'm not jetting across La Manche this spring, I've done the social media equivalent by scrolling through my favourite accounts and bookmarking the French girl spring trousers outfits I'll be copying from them. With spring now finally here, I'm excited to finally embrace trousers that better reflect the season.

Amy in matching trousers and jacket

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

What I find most delightful is that although French women are often ahead of the trends, they always seem to intuitively select the specific cuts, colours and pieces that have a longevity that outlives most micro trends. As an American who has been living in the UK for several years now, this is actually something I love about all the European fashion experts I follow. There's an emphasis on really determining where something fits in your wardrobe and how to make it last.

Equally, as a trouser enthusiast (I'll skip the skirts and dresses, thank you), I figured there was no better place to seek out spring trouser outfits than from these women. In spring 2026, several have stood out to me as trends, but of course, they'll last you much longer than April and May. Read on for the looks you can edit, adjust and repeat from now through to autumn.

French Girl Spring Trouser Outfits I'm Copying ASAP:

1. Funnel-Neck Jacket + White Jeans + High-Vamp Flats

Anne-Laure in white jeans and flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: White jeans are emerging from our wardrobes once more, and I'm particularly interested in the French girl take, which involves wearing straight-leg jeans in a slightly more relaxed cut. Paired with flats and a cool funnel-neck jacket, like Anne-Laure has done here, and you have a look that's modern and fresh for spring 2026.

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2. Baby T-Shirt + Low-Rise Trousers + Sandals

Ilirida in low-rise trousers and T-shirt

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: For a long time, I thought I was solely a high-waist trouser person. Ilirida's look has convinced me otherwise this year. A low-waist pair of trousers emits a cool girl energy that you can't get from just any pair of trousers. I love that it's a monochromatic black look, but with a cropped baby tee it still feels fit for spring.

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3. Sleeveless Top+ Pleated Linen Trousers + Flats

Franny in pleated linen trousers

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Linen makes a recurring appearance in spring and summer, but the naturally creased fabric often feels fairly laidback. That's why Franny's choice of trousers caught my attention. With the addition of pleats, linen trousers can still feel relaxed but polished at the same time.

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4. Jumper + Stovepipe Jeans + Flats

Clara in stovepipe jeans

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: French women are often the first to embrace trends that have staying power, and the sleek, ultra-straight stovepipe jean is one of them. This cut is favoured in a dark-wash and works with knitwear, spring blouses and more casual T-shirts. I love Clara's choice to style her jeans with a simple black jumper. It's a look that you'll turn to again and again.

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