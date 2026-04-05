Every time I've travelled to France, I've regretted not bringing a bigger suitcase. Just sitting outside for an hour with a coffee always leads to a massive list of outfit inspiration (and an ensuing shopping adventure trying to find what I saw). French women's taste and ability to put together outfits is unparalleled, and whilst I'm not jetting across La Manche this spring, I've done the social media equivalent by scrolling through my favourite accounts and bookmarking the French girl spring trousers outfits I'll be copying from them. With spring now finally here, I'm excited to finally embrace trousers that better reflect the season.
What I find most delightful is that although French women are often ahead of the trends, they always seem to intuitively select the specific cuts, colours and pieces that have a longevity that outlives most micro trends. As an American who has been living in the UK for several years now, this is actually something I love about all the European fashion experts I follow. There's an emphasis on really determining where something fits in your wardrobe and how to make it last.
Equally, as a trouser enthusiast (I'll skip the skirts and dresses, thank you), I figured there was no better place to seek out spring trouser outfits than from these women. In spring 2026, several have stood out to me as trends, but of course, they'll last you much longer than April and May. Read on for the looks you can edit, adjust and repeat from now through to autumn.
French Girl Spring Trouser Outfits I'm Copying ASAP:
1. Funnel-Neck Jacket + White Jeans + High-Vamp Flats
Style Notes: White jeans are emerging from our wardrobes once more, and I'm particularly interested in the French girl take, which involves wearing straight-leg jeans in a slightly more relaxed cut. Paired with flats and a cool funnel-neck jacket, like Anne-Laure has done here, and you have a look that's modern and fresh for spring 2026.
Shop the Look:
Studio Nicholson
Lyons Jacket in Dark Navy
If you're after an investment jacket that will never feel dated, Studio Nicholson knows how to deliver.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
Bright white and a great contrast to slate, grey and brown jackets.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Ecru Leather
The angled collar on this pair of flats make them feel sleeker.
2. Baby T-Shirt + Low-Rise Trousers + Sandals
Style Notes: For a long time, I thought I was solely a high-waist trouser person. Ilirida's look has convinced me otherwise this year. A low-waist pair of trousers emits a cool girl energy that you can't get from just any pair of trousers. I love that it's a monochromatic black look, but with a cropped baby tee it still feels fit for spring.
Shop the Look:
Abercrombie
Essential Baby Tee
An essential for spring dressing. This one comes in six other colours too.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
When it comes to spring and summer Reformation's Vida trousers work with baby tees, cardigans and vests.
A.EMERY
Kinto Lizard-Effect Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY's Kinto sandals have been in my rotation since last year. They're buttery soft and chic.
3. Sleeveless Top+ Pleated Linen Trousers + Flats
Style Notes: Linen makes a recurring appearance in spring and summer, but the naturally creased fabric often feels fairly laidback. That's why Franny's choice of trousers caught my attention. With the addition of pleats, linen trousers can still feel relaxed but polished at the same time.
Shop the Look:
STAUD
Akari Plissé-Satin Top
A plissé top gives any spring outfit so much texture and movement.
ZARA
100% Linen Straight Trousers
These look superb with the matching blazer, but just as good with any other top too.
Soeur
Ecru Bala Ballet Flats
Another vote from fashionable French women for chic white ballet flats.
4. Jumper + Stovepipe Jeans + Flats
Style Notes: French women are often the first to embrace trends that have staying power, and the sleek, ultra-straight stovepipe jean is one of them. This cut is favoured in a dark-wash and works with knitwear, spring blouses and more casual T-shirts. I love Clara's choice to style her jeans with a simple black jumper. It's a look that you'll turn to again and again.