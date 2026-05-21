Speculation over whether the cast of the deliciously sensual Disney+ period drama Rivals would try their hand at method dressing to promote the show’s second season was definitively quelled when the series’ definitive breakout star, Bella Maclean, stepped out in New York wearing the quintessential off-duty uniform.
The British actress, who portrays Agatha “Taggie” O'Hara in the racy franchise, has become somewhat of a nascent starlet and burgeoning fashion darling. But it’s her on-screen costumes—including Princess Diana-esque riding boots and Cotswolds-approved dungarees—that have made her so intriguing. So, you can only imagine our surprise to shed any references to ‘80s tropes and opt for something quietly chic, understated and incredibly replicable.
For the occasion, which included a trip to the Empire State Building alongside her co-stars David Tennant and Alex Hassell, the burgeoning It girl gave us a glimpse at her effortless street style by wearing a white button-down shirt, stovepipe jeans and gathered loafers—the latter shoe trend the only obvious reference to the Sloane Ranger stylings that’s made her an overnight sensation.
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Though this outfit template is by no means groundbreaking, it’s refreshing to see someone steer away from copying the wardrobe of the character they’re known for. Of course, drawing a parallel between yourself and your most famous role is a genius marketing move to curry cultural cache in the mainstream—and one we’ve recently seen executed by Sarah Pidgeon dressing like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy for Love Story—but as Bella is proving, carving your own path has far more impact.
Still, it would be remiss of us to say this classic formula is in any way a signature. Stovepipe jeans have become one of the biggest denim trends to emerge this year, and the decision to dress this pair down with gathered loafers and a peplum-inspired blouse can in no way be overstated as an original styling choice. However, in the current landscape, her decisiveness to adhere to timeless silhouettes and wearable staples feels completely in keeping with the sartorial philosophy she’s building for herself.
After all, when you wear sultry Nensi Dojaka on the red carpet and preppyMiu Miu bubble skirts on the press tour, what’s more unexpected than wearing fashion fundamentals you’ll find in any well-edited wardrobe? Ahead, scroll through for the best stovepipe jeans and luxe loafers for you to invest in now, should this look inspire you to stock up on these elemental pieces.
Shop Bella Maclean's Jeans and Loafers:
Sezane
Brut Sexy Jeans
London girls know that the best denim styles actually hail from Paris.
Reformation
Francine Ruched Loafer
From sweet minis to polished trousers, there's no outfit imaginable that wouldn't look more chic with this pair.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.