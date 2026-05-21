Trainers have always held a polarising place in fashion. The functional shoe first originated in sporting grounds and gym floors before crossing over into street style uniforms in the latter half of the 20th Century. Unlike other staples that are native to these environments—say leggings, crop tops and emotional support water bottles—trainers are unique in the sense that they have firmly shed this ancestry.
Now, the athletic style has become as commonplace as a pair of sturdy denim jeans or a button-down shirt. But with summer on the horizon, understanding what trainers best suit a season defined by warm weather and balmy temperatures is a different matter entirely. Though the decision to wear trainers is no longer questioned, what should be pondered is the type of trainers most appropriate for a season where bare feet and skin-baring silhouettes reign supreme. And this summer, this predicament is only compounded by the array of summer trainer trends currently proliferating the market.
It’s no longer a simple choice of pledging your allegiance to a specific brand and purchasing the style that speaks to you most. (No, the amount of underrated trainer brands that have reached cult status has made that a simply impossible proposition.) What’s more, trainers themselves have become subject to hybrid mania, meaning that anything from a mesh Mary Jane to a satin ballet flat can don a gum sole or pair of laces and be labelled as a trainer.
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More so, on the heels of quite luxury, pun intended, fashion has struck a mood of refined, luxurious and understated silhouettes that hit a nostalgic note. These styles aren’t explicitly discrete, but they’re certainly more pared-back compared to the chunky, dad-esque styles that dominated the latter half of the 2010s.
Speaking on these two major summer trainer trends, Rachel Makar, senior director of merchandising at StockX, tells me that “both directions are actually responding to the same underlying consumer desire—which is to wear something that feels intentional and a little unexpected.” Continuing, she explains that “these trends are really just different expressions of the same shift away from safe, predictable footwear.”
So, whether you know the latest designer sportswear collaboration to covet or are simply looking for something functional to pair with your cotton dresses and linen skirts this season, scroll through for the expert-approved summer trainer trends that’ll define 2026.
The 6 Biggest Summer Trainer Trends for 2026
1. Sheer Bliss
Style Notes: Consider this the trainer version of a cashmere sweater from Lisa Yang, a leather bag from The Row or a crisp white t-shirt from Leset, but mesh trainers are here to fill the stealth wealth gap you’ve been looking for in your footwear arsenal. With an incredibly sleek shape, these wispy trainers are ideal for summer weather, thanks to the airy and delicate sheer panels that allow for a lighter movement. London-based brand Dear Frances first pioneered the trend—and is now offering iterations trimmed with baby blue suede and buttery yellow nappa leather—with others swiftly following suit. Pair with satin shorts to silky tank tops to lean into the everyday opulence this style provides.
Shop the Trend:
Dear Frances
Balla Trainer
This delicious colourway will add a soft depth to any ensemble you'd typically wear black shoes—think loafers and ballet flats—with.
If wearing sheer mesh is slightly too sensual for you, try this netted option from Chloé.
2. There's Something About Mary...
Style Notes: There’s something about Mary…Janes. Whilst the signature strap might ricochet you back to preschool days, style savants like Jane Birkin and Alexa Chung have proven that this kinder chic silhouette shouldn’t just be synonymous with stylish toddlers and porcelain dolls. Though once exclusively thought of in stiff leather and soft velveteen formats from brands like Le Monde Beryl and Flabelus, this shoe style is now being rendered in all manner of ways. From Wales Bonner’s signature Jewel trainers, which feature a sturdy Vibram sole, velcro strap and soft toe shape, to strap on, Tabi-esque Nike Air Rift, Mary Jane trainers are certainly a perfect way to balance the breeziness of the season with elevated practicality. This is something Makar has observed, too, telling me that “for summer specifically, Mary Jane-inspired styles are still having a moment, with trades up more than 300% year-over-year on our platform.”
Shop the Trend:
COS
Suede-Nylon Mary-Jane Trainers
Dancers amongst us might recognise this shoe's similarity to the infamous chunky jazz shoes, but these genuinely look so avant-garde.
ZARA
Sports Ballet Flats With Elastic Straps
Off-duty ease has never looked so covetable.
CHLOÉ
Kick Suede-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
Another Chloé iteration to lust over.
3. Slim Pickins
Style Notes: The current sentiment for summer trainer trends is certainly a retro revival, where minimal, slim-line and low-cut profiles reign supreme. For the uninitiated, these are shapes that take inspiration from the track and field styles that dominated in the '70s, '80s and '90s, offering a sleek and clean-cut shape that feels like an archival runner. According to Makar, these shapes, which are quickly becoming signatures at designer labels like Dries Van Noten, Maison Margiela and Jacquemus, will continue to dominate this season. “What's most exciting is how much range there is within that — from classic shapes to more expressive designs,” she adds, noting that the “low-profile wave taps into a cultural pull toward nostalgia and authenticity”. “These are styles that carry history and feel like a statement without trying too hard.”
Shop the Trend:
Anthropologie
Maeve Low Profile Trainers
These look like a derby, but have the utility of a trainer.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
A fashion insider's favourite.
Toteme
Flex Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
The slightly inflated exterior brings an elegant ease to this style.
4. Glossed Up
Style Notes: Satin is a fabric that really steals the spotlight in summer. Its inherent sheen brings a pearlescent touch to ensembles, invoking a metallic image of light dancing on the surface of a body of liquid. Of course, with the material used so widely in boudoir-to-cocktail-bar staples like slip skirts, camisoles and negligees, it’s only fitting that satin trainers should serve to fill the gap in wardrobes looking for a more feminine touch. Better still, they’ll make an ideal substitute for those amongst us clinically attached to their ballet flats and are after a shoe with a little more stability.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Terra Scrunch Sneaker
You'll truly forget you're wearing trainers with this polished square-toe pair.