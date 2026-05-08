With every day, the promise of summer's mood-boosting weather draws closer, and the latest trends to show up on fashion's chicest dressers are all about the joy of the sunniest season. Be it Elsa Hosk's vibrant teal blouse or Sarah Pidgeon's relaxed red sweater, it's clear we're trying to welcome in a mood that's loud, vivacious and full of colour. Should you be flirting with the idea of incorporating an uplifting dose of dopamine into your own summer wardrobe, I've spotted a fun trend quietly cropping up: striped trousers.
Granted, pinstripe trousers are a classic, but with Y2K nostalgia rife within fashion circles, the new wave of striped trousers is more relaxed boho vibes than anything polished and corporate; think The Lizzie Maguire Movie with a little bit of Almost Famous thrown in. But don't get me wrong: 2026's striped trousers also have a quiet refinement that makes them surprisingly versatile.