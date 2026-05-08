Sorry, Jeans—Cool Girls in London are Ditching Their Denim for This Casual Trouser Trend Instead

It's time to give your white linen trousers and stovepipe jeans a rest. Scroll to discover why the striped-trouser trend is everywhere this season.

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With every day, the promise of summer's mood-boosting weather draws closer, and the latest trends to show up on fashion's chicest dressers are all about the joy of the sunniest season. Be it Elsa Hosk's vibrant teal blouse or Sarah Pidgeon's relaxed red sweater, it's clear we're trying to welcome in a mood that's loud, vivacious and full of colour. Should you be flirting with the idea of incorporating an uplifting dose of dopamine into your own summer wardrobe, I've spotted a fun trend quietly cropping up: striped trousers.

rebeccaferrazwyatt

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Granted, pinstripe trousers are a classic, but with Y2K nostalgia rife within fashion circles, the new wave of striped trousers is more relaxed boho vibes than anything polished and corporate; think The Lizzie Maguire Movie with a little bit of Almost Famous thrown in. But don't get me wrong: 2026's striped trousers also have a quiet refinement that makes them surprisingly versatile.

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(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Take a look at our favourite brands right now, and you’re likely to spot striped trousers in breezy linen, lightweight cotton or even crochet; in fact, the search term "striped linen trousers" is top of the fashion category list on Google today. Acting almost as elevated pyjama bottoms, making sure you style them to look polished rather than scruffy is imperative. Having seen striped trousers paired with everything from tie-front blouses and Mary-Jane ballet flats to bohemian broderie anglaise tops and jelly sandals, with this trouser style, anything goes.

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If you love the sound of this comfortable and cool trouser trend, scroll down to shop the best striped trousers on the market right now.

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