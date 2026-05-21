I Don't Hate Capri Trousers, But If You Want to Look Chic in 2026, Try These 5 Alternatives

With summer just around the corner our hemlines are getting shorter and the fabric is getting lighter, but If you don't want to rely on capris for the next 6 months, you've come to the right place.

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what to wear instead of capri trousers 2026
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @monikh)
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what to wear instead of capri trousers 2026

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With a predicted heatwave on the horizon, often our first thought is "how can I wear as little as possible but still look chic?"—an easy question to answer in my experience. Yes, capri trousers feel like the obvious answer, not only are they currently having a moment, but they are also perfect for wearing with a barely-there sandal. However, before you panic buy pair of three-quarter lengths, I would be remiss not to remind you of the other warm weather options on the table.

tylynn wears a white tshirt and linen trousers

(Image credit: @tylynn)

As a seasoned fashion editor (and a big fan of summer styling), there are a few pieces that are always in my warm weather wardrobe. First up, a sunny staple—shorts. And I don't just mean your average denim cut offs; 2026 has treated us to a wealth of shorts trends already, and the temperatures haven't even surpassed 24 degrees yet. Then there is of course, skirts. Mini, midi, maxi—there is a skirt for every mood, and if you're not big on shorts, skirts are the best way to feel easy and breezy on hotter days without having to step into the confines of jeans. And last, but of course not least, there are plenty of cool, breathable trousers you could wear this summer without covering up entirely (read: linen and silk).

So, should you be wondering what to wear this summer instead of capri trousers, keep scrolling for these fashion editor approved alternatives. I promise you, they are equally cool (in every sense of the word).

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What to Wear Instead of Capri Trousers in 2026

1. Silk Trousers

stephanie broek wears a white tshirt, silk trousers and sandals

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style Notes: In case you missed it, elegant satin trousers have risen in popularity over the last 6 months, a hangover from the luxurious fabrics we wore throughout the Christmas party period. Now, instead of pairing your silky trousers with sequins and camisoles, some of the best spring outfits are being built around light cardigans and wide-leg satin, often paired with a flip flop and a basket bag.

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2. Long Shorts

mimixn wears a white linen shirt, white shorts and black thong sandals

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: Let's get to the long and short of it—whether you call them Bermudas, culottes, long shorts or even a 'jort' in their denim iteration, tailored shorts that fall just below the knee are still a top pick for stylish dressers this summer.Dressier than cut offs, but more casual than full trousers, if its warm outside but you still want to dress smart enough for the office too, a pair of long shorts meets the smart-casual dress code to perfectly.

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3. Knee Skirts

sylvie mus wears a white tank top, black midi skirt, slingbacks and a brown cardigan

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: If I had to choose only one skirt trend as a key piece for SS'26, it would have to be the knee length skirt. We've seen our fair share of minis, calf length midis and ankle-grazing maxis, but there's something wholly unexpected about the sudden influx of demure knee-length skirts that makes the look feel fresh. When teamed with pointed slingbacks and a simple top (I love Sylvie's choice of tank top [pictured above]), the effect is a high/low take on the 'ladylike' dressing as seen on the runways of Prada, Miu Miu and Ferragamo.

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