Yes, leopard print is still trending—here’s how fashion people are wearing it for summer 2026.

Yes, leopard print is still trending for summer 2026, but rather than going head-to-toe in the feline design, the coolest dressers are giving the enduring print a much more wearable, summer-ready feel this time around.
Case in point: Alexa Chung, who stepped out in sunny Cannes this week, making leopard print feel surprisingly fresh. Instead of reaching for the leopard-print minidresses that dominated a few summers ago, she took a more understated approach, slipping into a pair of leopard-print heeled flip-flops.
Styled with a knee-grazing pencil skirt and balanced out with a simple long-sleeve tee, Chung’s look felt easy yet polished, whilst the thoughtful shoe choice elevated the entire ensemble.
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Now that summer has finally settled in and temperatures are steadily climbing, I have a feeling leopard-print sandals will become the sandal fashion people reach for on repeat. If you’re keen to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling to shop the leopard-print sandals I’m recommending this season below.
Shop Leopard Print Sandals:
H&M
Leather Sandals
Whilst I love these in the leopard print, these also come in four other shades.
Steve Madden
Kitten Heel Square Toe Sandals
Style with a pencil skirt or dress these down with jeans.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Charys Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sandals
The moulded footbeds ensure a comfortable stride.
Chloe
Jelly Leopard-Print Rubber Sandals
Chloe's jelly sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
Topshop
Sunshine Toe Thong Mid Heel Sandal
The small kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Jimmy Choo
Leo Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Mazy 75 Calf Hair Leopard
Swap your black heels for a leopard pair to easily elevate your daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.