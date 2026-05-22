Leopard Print Shoes Were Not On My Cannes Bingo Card, But Alexa Makes Them Look So Chic

Yes, leopard print is still trending—here’s how fashion people are wearing it for summer 2026.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Alexa Chung wears leopard print heeled flip flops with a black pencil skirt, a white t-shirt and a yellow bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Yes, leopard print is still trending for summer 2026, but rather than going head-to-toe in the feline design, the coolest dressers are giving the enduring print a much more wearable, summer-ready feel this time around.

Case in point: Alexa Chung, who stepped out in sunny Cannes this week, making leopard print feel surprisingly fresh. Instead of reaching for the leopard-print minidresses that dominated a few summers ago, she took a more understated approach, slipping into a pair of leopard-print heeled flip-flops.

Alexa Chung wears leopard print heeled flip flops with a black pencil skirt, a white t-shirt and a yellow bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled with a knee-grazing pencil skirt and balanced out with a simple long-sleeve tee, Chung’s look felt easy yet polished, whilst the thoughtful shoe choice elevated the entire ensemble.

Latest Videos From

Now that summer has finally settled in and temperatures are steadily climbing, I have a feeling leopard-print sandals will become the sandal fashion people reach for on repeat. If you’re keen to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling to shop the leopard-print sandals I’m recommending this season below.

Shop Leopard Print Sandals:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.