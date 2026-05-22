If you're anything like me today, you're looking gleefully at the weather forecast for the next few days and delighting in a long weekend in the uninterrupted sunshine. It feels like summer has officially arrived, and so now I'm planning out my next summer nails and even thinking about my summer holiday nails whilst I'm at it.
And as I was scrolling through my feeds today, my thumb stopped immediately over a glazed manicure. But not just your usual glazed milky nails. But prismatic pool chrome nails, and they could not be more perfect for the season.
This beautiful chrome manicure by Mateja Novakovic caught my eye. Following in the footsteps of the recent Chanel Cruise "mermaid" nails, it seems that colourful shimmers and chromes are a firm nail trend for summer 2026. Now, usually I'm a pink or milky chrome nail purist, but with the sheer pink base, this blue chrome powder mani gives the perfect nod to summer without being OTT, catching the light in the most beautiful way, like how light bounces off a glittering pool on a scorching UV index 8 day.
Novakovic created this prismatic effect by using Manucurist's Blue Glazed Powder over her nail polish. Whilst she hasn't listed the exact shade name that she has used here, I'm guessing that she used Manucurist Hortencia, a sheer pink polish that she often uses for the base of her nail art. The sheer base allows the chrome powder to really shine, giving you a glimpse of aquatic blue every time the light catches your hands. It's a chic way to dip a toe into a blue nail look if you're a nail minimalist too.
Honestly? I cannot wait to try out this look. Scroll ahead for all the products you'll need to recreate it at home.
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Manucurist
Blue Glazed Powder
This is the exact chrome powder Mateja Novakovic used to create her blue glazed manicure.
Manucurist
Hortencia
Whilst Novakovic hasn't disclosed the nail colour she used for the base, my bet is that it's a Manucurist nail colour called Hortencia, a sheer pink polish that provides the perfect canvas for this look.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.