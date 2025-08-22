If, like me, you've survived the UK's run of heatwaves by wearing dresses all summer long, I have good news: you can continue your frock affair into autumn. The AW25 runways saw a vast spectrum of dress styles vying for attention, making the coming season a veritable feast for those who love a one-and-done outfit.
Because dresses don't just help you look elegant and put-together; they're also low-effort. All that's left to do is choose some sleek accessories, a layering piece (or two, come winter), and you're ready. Of course, this effortless formula hinges on you deciding on a dress type, first and foremost, which is easier said than done with such a diverse selection to choose from.
At one end of the spectrum sit ultra-romantic, lace-adorned designs in soft shades of pink and off-white. At the other, bold-shouldered silhouettes storm in with unapologetic ’80s abandon. In between, familiar fabrications and fresh hem lengths provide wearable options for the everyday. Fashion houses are experimenting, yet staying true to the shapes, details and textures that have proved timeless season after season.
To cut through the noise, I've picked out the only five autumn 2025 dress trends I think are worth knowing about. For defining styles from Chloé, Saint Laurent, Issey Miyake and more, simply scroll ahead to see my edit.
The Autumn 2025 Dress Trends to Take Note of:
1. Laced Up
Style Notes: Ethereal dresses adorned with lace are set to bring a lightness to autumn style, whether through an intricate overlay or a delicate trim. Chloé is an unsurprising advocate of this textural trend, joined by modern iterations from Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.
Shop the Trend:
ZIMMERMANN
Hypnotic Belted Lace-Trimmed Satin Mini Dress
The waterfall shape makes the lace feel even more romantic.
ZARA
Asymmetric Lace Dress Zw Collection
Zara has nailed this trend.
Reformation
Valencia Dress
This lace mini is ideal for any autumn events.
RIXO
Iggy Lace-Trimmed Embroidered Voile Midi Dress
Just a touch of lace to subtly nod to the trend.
2. ’80s Tailoring
Style Notes: Power shoulders, structured waists and a touch of drama: ’80s tailoring has confidently re-entered the dress scene. Set to sharpen up your autumn wardrobe—and your 9-5—think of these sleek styles as a versatile update on the power suit.
Shop the Trend:
ROKSANDA
Zahrah One-Sleeve Crepe Midi Dress
With the one-shoulder design and leg slit, this sophisticated style is far from stuffy.
ASOS DESIGN
Sculpted Blazer Dress in Buttermilk
When in doubt, command the room with a statement blazer dress.
COS
Double-Breasted Midi Shirt Dress
A smart shirt dress also works for this trend.
WARDROBE.NYC
+ Rhw Double-Breasted Twill Mini Dress
I am really quite obsessed with this mini dress.
3. Take a Bow
Style Notes: In a playful contrast to power dresses, bows are the detail du jour. Whether daintily scattered across the body or featured oversized and theatrical at the neckline, designers including Chanel and Jil Sander are leaning into this whimsical flourish.
Wear this one with ballet flats now, then add brown suede boots once the temperature dips.
4. Velvet Crush
Style Notes: Sumptuous velvet dresses are spot-on for the coming season, their rich texture and soft sheen perfectly in step with the moodier months. And there’s no need to save them for party season—Carolina Herrera and Alex Rivière are backing understated versions that look just as good at Friday night drinks.
Shop the Trend:
Cefinn
Jacquetta Plisse Velvet Bias Cut Maxi Dress - Green
Style Notes: If summer was the time for mini hems and breezy maxis, autumn has found its sweet spot with the knee-skimming cut. Striking the perfect balance between practicality and polish, this hemline is as wearable for a Monday morning meeting as it is for a Sunday brunch outing.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Tie-Back A-Line Mini Dress
This relaxed dress also comes in black and would look fantastic with riding-style boots.
Reformation
Sofia Dress
Polka dots are another big trend.
TOTEME
Wool and Silk-Blend Turtleneck Dress
A knitted knee-length dress is a great option for autumn/winter.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.