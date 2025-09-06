6 Ultra-Stylish Trends That Are Making a Rightful Comeback This Autumn

If you want my opinion, autumn is fashion’s strongest season. It’s the point in the year when capsule wardrobes reset, silhouettes sharpen and layering becomes essential rather than optional. Personally, it’s also the season I feel most confident experimenting—it’s easier to be creative when you can play with structure, texture and proportion; summer just doesn't equate to the versatility and variety that the colder months can bring to an outfit.
Because of this, we see more trends revive for autumn than any other season. While there are plenty of new ideas coming through, what feels most relevant right now are the trends we haven’t thought about for a while. Denim, boots, and jackets are all being refreshed with subtle but impactful shifts, bringing back familiar pieces that maybe didn't feel as prevalent last autumn but are set to make a big impact for autumn 2025.
What are these trends, I hear you ask. I've taken stock of the autumn looks starting to trickle through and can confidently say these six are going to have noteworthy comebacks. Scroll on to see them and hear why they may just warrant a place in your wardrobe.
6 Chic Trends Making a Comeback for Autumn 2025
1. Tartan Shirts
Style Notes: Tartan is making a comeback in the form of shirts, but with a twist. Rather than being buttoned up, fashion people are turning their plaids into effortless accessories, tying them around the waist in place of a jumper, channelling a Nirvana-coded vibe that’s surprisingly modern.
Shop the Trend:
With Nothing Underneath
Classic Shirt
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
TWP
New Carter Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
2. Knitted Vests
Style Notes: Knitted vests are commonplace in the winter months but, last season, they fell out of favour to cardigans. Now, however, they're set to be big news again, especially in the early days of layering. Worn over shirts, styled under jackets, or even solo on milder days, the trendiest versions this season have a point of difference, be it pockets or cable-knit weaves, but, if you ask me, you can't go wrong with a classic cashmere option.
Shop the Trend:
ARKET
Knitted Cotton Vest
Boden
Eva Cashmere Tank-Navy
Varley
Pixie Knit Vest
3. Faded Black Jeans
Style Notes: After a year of deep indigo dominance, we're seeing a shift toward stone-washed and faded black jeans. Gen Z have made this alteration their own, too—proof that the grungier, lived-in look is officially back.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
H&M
Barrel Jeans
ANINE BING
Roy Straight-Leg Jeans
4. Funnel-Neck Jackets
Style Notes: One thing I know for certain is that we're seeing an uptake in funnel-necks—whether on cropped quilted styles or smart wool coats. They feel less formal than traditional collars, but far more stylish than a hoodie. Where suede blazers and bouclé crops have a quiet-luxury feel, a sporty funnel will bestow any outfit you wear it with with an air of cool.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Minimal Short Trench Coat
ZARA
High Neck Jacket With Tabs
Massimo Dutti
Technical Fabric Sweatshirt With Zip Detail
5. Snake-Print Boots
Style Notes: Leopard may have had its moment last autumn, but this year, it’s all about snake print. From sleek ankle boots to towering stilettos, these python-patterned pairs bring serious style clout to outfits, while they're typically neutral palette of beige and black stops them from feeling over the top.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
Next
Snake Chisel Toe Heeled Ankle Boots
Paris Texas
Lavinia 100 Leather Knee-High Boots
6. Straight Skirts
Style Notes: Summer's softened skirts are being replaced by sharper tailoring for autumn. Structured straight skirts are back in focus both on social media and the runway, and have been modelled in an array of materials. Wool and leather make for sound suggestions for the months ahead.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.