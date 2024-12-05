6 Pretty Colour Trends That Will Overthrow Brown and Burgundy in 2025
After spending weeks (and I say that without a hint of exaggeration) researching spring/summer 2025's biggest fashion trends, I think it's safe to say my mind is firmly fixed on the horizon, for now I know all of the delights that await us come March. While some pieces will have to wait for temperatures to thaw to make them viable outfit contenders, one thing that we can all consider when trying to make our outfits feel more 2025 is colour.
Colour is one of the easiest and quickest ways to hit a style refresh. If, like me, you tend to favour a neutral palette, then imagine the impact that switching in a bright or, at the very least, sugary colour will have on how you present yourself and how others see you.
This idea becomes especially impactful after winter, where many of us find ourselves reaching for darker pieces that mirror what's going on outside. And while colours like black, navy and brown can look elegant year round, the spring/summer 2025 collections are taking a different approach.
Looking at 2025's palette, one thing is clear—pastels are at the heart of it. There's a joy and playfulness to the season which this pretty spectrum captures. So, press pause for a moment and take in the six biggest fashion colour trends of 2025, which I've assembled for you below.
6 Fashion Colour Trends That Will Rule 2025
1. Barely Butter
Style Notes: Let's ease ourselves in, shall we? All across the runway, we saw shades of very, very light yellow—so pale they looked like cream in some lights—take over as the new neutral of note. Where beige and brown will always be chic, this shade of buttery yellow will instantly make your outfits feel fresh and shiny, and that's precisely how I want to look for the start of the spring/summer 2025 season.
2. Candy Pink
Style Notes: While burgundy has dominated autumn/winter, it seems the shade is now ready to pass the trend baton on to another tone in its colour family. Easily the most predominant shade on the spring/summer 2025 runways, soft powder pink is ready and waiting in the wings to make your new-season outfits feel fabulous.
3. Sky Blue
Style Notes: The ultimate palate cleanser, this invigorating blue tone is a sharp contrast to the moody shades that have taken hold over the course of the last year. The sheer volume of it on the runways tells me that designers are resounding in their message—that 2025 is the year to let joy in. And what a stylish way to do so.
4. Silver Spectrum
Style Notes: One of the biggest colour comebacks of the past few seasons has to be silver. The metallic tone had long fallen out of favour to gold (and, for a minute, rose gold). After a tentative return via jewellery, silver is now bursting onto the 2025 fashion scene, covering everything from trousers and jackets, as well as more expected items such as dresses and shoes.
5. Warm Tan
Style Notes: The colour brown has left a permanent and very elegant mark on fashion, so don't worry, it's definitely going to stick around for 2025. If, however, you'd like to see an update to the chocolate brown hues that have been everywhere for a while, then look no further than the rusty tans we're seeing come through for spring/summer. Just as expensive looking yet lighter feeling, I expect to see this colour sweeping through brands early in the season.
6. Seafoam Green
Style Notes: Seafoam green is the understated yet no-less-captivating colour trend that I'm expecting to see much more of in 2025. This muted tone feels relaxed yet sophisticated, perfect for those who love a more grounded palette. From flowing dresses to relaxed cardigans, seafoam is extremely versatile and works well with both light neutrals and deeper tones—personally, I love it with burgundy.
