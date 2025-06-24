Italian Fashion People Are the Chicest—These 5 Trends Are Taking Off in Milan Right Now
From emerging colour trends to inspired accessorising, discover the five key street style trends that took off at Milan Fashion Week Men's.
Setting the tone for the season’s menswear mood, Milan Fashion Week Men's kicked off this week, making the Italian capital a magnet for the industry's most stylish, drawing them in with the promise of new-season Prada, Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani—not to mention sunshine and gelato.
Whilst the runways offered a vision of what’s to come, it was the streets that painted a real-time portrait of how fashion is being worn right now. Undeterred by the scorching temperatures, attendees kept their cool, indulging in new-season trends and elegant staples in equal measure.
From easy elegance to textured delights, these are the five street style trends that took over Milan this week.
The 5 Chicest Street Style Trends From Milan Men's Fashion Week
1. Summer Shirting
Style Notes: While Londoners are embracing lace-trimmed blouses and romantic embroidery, Milan’s style set is taking a more streamlined approach, pulling their inspiration straight from the menswear runways. Think boxy, short-sleeved tailored shirts, styled with swishy skirts, sharp trousers or laid-back denim.
Shop Short-Sleeve Shirts:
2. Teeming with Texture
Style Notes: Milanese dressers have a sixth sense for drama, and this season, that manifested in the form of tactile texture. From sweeping fringing to frothy ruffles, Milan's streets were crowded by swishy steps.
Shop the Texture Trend:
3. Get Your Greens
Style Notes: After a week of dashing between shows in the summer heat, sustenance comes in many forms—and this time, it was the style set’s take on a healthy dose of green. From vibrant dill to earthy olive, bold green pieces added freshness en masse.
Shop the Green Colour Trend:
4. Heatwave Hair
Style Notes: The chicest way to handle heatwave hair, the Milanese style set resisted the urge to scrape back their hair in frizz frustration and instead wove elegant cotton and silk scarves around their heads. A simple accessory, yes—but one that added instant polish and personality. Expect to see this everywhere as we move through the summer months.
Shop Headscarves:
5. Haute Halternecks
Style Notes: Farewell to basic tanks—this season’s key summer top trend is the halterneck. With its subtly sculptural neckline and breezy fit, it’s the fashion insider’s shortcut to looking pulled-together while staying cool. Paired with everything from tailored trousers to fluid skirts, it lends just the right amount of retro allure to the modern summer wardrobe.
Shop Halterneck Tops:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
