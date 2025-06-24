Italian Fashion People Are the Chicest—These 5 Trends Are Taking Off in Milan Right Now

Setting the tone for the season’s menswear mood, Milan Fashion Week Men's kicked off this week, making the Italian capital a magnet for the industry's most stylish, drawing them in with the promise of new-season Prada, Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani—not to mention sunshine and gelato.

Whilst the runways offered a vision of what’s to come, it was the streets that painted a real-time portrait of how fashion is being worn right now. Undeterred by the scorching temperatures, attendees kept their cool, indulging in new-season trends and elegant staples in equal measure.

From easy elegance to textured delights, these are the five street style trends that took over Milan this week.

1. Summer Shirting

Style Notes: While Londoners are embracing lace-trimmed blouses and romantic embroidery, Milan’s style set is taking a more streamlined approach, pulling their inspiration straight from the menswear runways. Think boxy, short-sleeved tailored shirts, styled with swishy skirts, sharp trousers or laid-back denim.

Shop Short-Sleeve Shirts:

Prada Poplin Shirt £820 SHOP NOW Style this buttoned-up with trousers or wear undone over a simple tank. COS Boxy Short-Sleeved Poplin Shirt £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in white. Mango Short Sleeve Linen-Blend Shirt £33 SHOP NOW This lightweight layer is perfect for high-summer styling.

2. Teeming with Texture

Style Notes: Milanese dressers have a sixth sense for drama, and this season, that manifested in the form of tactile texture. From sweeping fringing to frothy ruffles, Milan's streets were crowded by swishy steps.

Shop the Texture Trend:

Arrange Fringe Embellished Minimal Column Midi Dress in Monochrome Print £180 SHOP NOW Style these with tall heels or take a relaxed approach and pair with simple Mary Janes. H&M Frayed Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS—4XL. Farm Rio Fringed Printed Satin Midi Skirt £280 SHOP NOW Wear this with the matching top or style with a simple tee.

3. Get Your Greens

Style Notes: After a week of dashing between shows in the summer heat, sustenance comes in many forms—and this time, it was the style set’s take on a healthy dose of green. From vibrant dill to earthy olive, bold green pieces added freshness en masse.

Shop the Green Colour Trend:

Reformation Belma Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish. H&M A-Line Dress £19 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it actually is. Zara Combined Pleated Knit Skirt £46 SHOP NOW Style with the matching vest or pair with a simple white tank.

4. Heatwave Hair

Style Notes: The chicest way to handle heatwave hair, the Milanese style set resisted the urge to scrape back their hair in frizz frustration and instead wove elegant cotton and silk scarves around their heads. A simple accessory, yes—but one that added instant polish and personality. Expect to see this everywhere as we move through the summer months.

Shop Headscarves:

Eugenia Kim Gigi Satin Head Scarf £150 SHOP NOW This elegant satin scarf offers such an easy way to elevate your styling. Zara Striped Scarf With Embroidered Flowers £18 SHOP NOW I can't see this pretty scarf styling in stock for long. Massimo Dutti Paisley Print 100% Silk Bandana £40 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light beige shade.

5. Haute Halternecks

Style Notes: Farewell to basic tanks—this season’s key summer top trend is the halterneck. With its subtly sculptural neckline and breezy fit, it’s the fashion insider’s shortcut to looking pulled-together while staying cool. Paired with everything from tailored trousers to fluid skirts, it lends just the right amount of retro allure to the modern summer wardrobe.

Shop Halterneck Tops: