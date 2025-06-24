Italian Fashion People Are the Chicest—These 5 Trends Are Taking Off in Milan Right Now

From emerging colour trends to inspired accessorising, discover the five key street style trends that took off at Milan Fashion Week Men's.

Mens Fashion Week SS26 showgoes wear summer trends.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Setting the tone for the season’s menswear mood, Milan Fashion Week Men's kicked off this week, making the Italian capital a magnet for the industry's most stylish, drawing them in with the promise of new-season Prada, Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani—not to mention sunshine and gelato.

Whilst the runways offered a vision of what’s to come, it was the streets that painted a real-time portrait of how fashion is being worn right now. Undeterred by the scorching temperatures, attendees kept their cool, indulging in new-season trends and elegant staples in equal measure.

From easy elegance to textured delights, these are the five street style trends that took over Milan this week.

The 5 Chicest Street Style Trends From Milan Men's Fashion Week

1. Summer Shirting

Mens Fashion Week SS26 showgoer wears a white short sleeve shirt over a black top with a black pleated skirt and square-toe black mules.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: While Londoners are embracing lace-trimmed blouses and romantic embroidery, Milan’s style set is taking a more streamlined approach, pulling their inspiration straight from the menswear runways. Think boxy, short-sleeved tailored shirts, styled with swishy skirts, sharp trousers or laid-back denim.

Mens Fashion Week SS26 showgoer wears a blue button-down short sleeve shirt with brown tailored trousers and brown velvet loafers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Mens Fashion Week SS26 showgoer wearing a blue shirt tucked into a brown textured miniskirt with brown rope sandals and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shop Short-Sleeve Shirts:

Poplin Shirt
Prada
Poplin Shirt

Style this buttoned-up with trousers or wear undone over a simple tank.

Boxy Short-Sleeved Poplin Shirt
COS
Boxy Short-Sleeved Poplin Shirt

This also comes in white.

The Boyfriend: Linen, Storm Blue
Mango
Short Sleeve Linen-Blend Shirt

This lightweight layer is perfect for high-summer styling.

2. Teeming with Texture

Menswear SS26 showgoer wears a textured butter yellow two-piece with apple green satin shoes in Milan.

(Image credit: Launcmetrics)

Style Notes: Milanese dressers have a sixth sense for drama, and this season, that manifested in the form of tactile texture. From sweeping fringing to frothy ruffles, Milan's streets were crowded by swishy steps.

Menswear SS26 showgoer wears a black textured dress with pointed toe black shoes with a multi-coloured tote bag.

(Image credit: Launcmetrics)

Menswear SS26 showgoer wears an open-weave sleeveless top with floor-length tassels layered over a black skirt with black fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: Launcmetrics)

Shop the Texture Trend:

Arrange Fringe Embellished Minimal Column Midi Dress in Monochrome Print
Arrange
Fringe Embellished Minimal Column Midi Dress in Monochrome Print

Style these with tall heels or take a relaxed approach and pair with simple Mary Janes.

Frayed Skirt
H&M
Frayed Skirt

This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Fringed Printed Satin Midi Skirt
Farm Rio
Fringed Printed Satin Midi Skirt

Wear this with the matching top or style with a simple tee.

3. Get Your Greens

Milan Mens Fashion Week showgoer wears green in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: After a week of dashing between shows in the summer heat, sustenance comes in many forms—and this time, it was the style set’s take on a healthy dose of green. From vibrant dill to earthy olive, bold green pieces added freshness en masse.

Milan Mens Fashion Week showgoer wears green in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Mens Fashion Week showgoer wears green in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shop the Green Colour Trend:

Belma Linen Dress
Reformation
Belma Linen Dress

The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

A-Line Dress
H&M
A-Line Dress

This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Combined Pleated Knit Skirt
Zara
Combined Pleated Knit Skirt

Style with the matching vest or pair with a simple white tank.

4. Heatwave Hair

Milan Mens Fashion Week Showgoer wears a headscarf over her hair outside on the streets in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The chicest way to handle heatwave hair, the Milanese style set resisted the urge to scrape back their hair in frizz frustration and instead wove elegant cotton and silk scarves around their heads. A simple accessory, yes—but one that added instant polish and personality. Expect to see this everywhere as we move through the summer months.

Milan Mens Fashion Week Showgoer wears a headscarf over her hair outside on the streets in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Mens Fashion Week Showgoer wears a headscarf over her hair outside on the streets in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shop Headscarves:

Gigi Satin Head Scarf
Eugenia Kim
Gigi Satin Head Scarf

This elegant satin scarf offers such an easy way to elevate your styling.

Striped Scarf With Embroidered Flowers
Zara
Striped Scarf With Embroidered Flowers

I can't see this pretty scarf styling in stock for long.

Massimo Dutti, Paisley Print 100% Silk Bandana
Massimo Dutti
Paisley Print 100% Silk Bandana

This also comes in a light beige shade.

5. Haute Halternecks

Milan Mens Fashion Week showgoer wears a halterneck top with trousers in Milan

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Farewell to basic tanks—this season’s key summer top trend is the halterneck. With its subtly sculptural neckline and breezy fit, it’s the fashion insider’s shortcut to looking pulled-together while staying cool. Paired with everything from tailored trousers to fluid skirts, it lends just the right amount of retro allure to the modern summer wardrobe.

Milan Mens Fashion Week showgoer wears a halterneck top with trousers in Milan

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Milan Mens Fashion Week showgoer wears a halterneck top with trousers in Milan

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shop Halterneck Tops:

Reese Linen Top
Reformation
Reese Linen Top

Every great summer wardrobe starts with a dose of fresh white linen.

Open Back Halter Top
Massimo Dutti
Open Back Halter Top

I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Still Here Halter Cami
Free People
Still Here Halter Cami

This also comes in nine other colours!

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

