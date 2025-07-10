In Paris, This Extremely Elegant Sandal Trend Just Kicked Ballet Flats to the Curb

Paris may be known for its ballet flats—the shoe practically synonymous with the city’s signature brand of understated elegance and has become a regular sighting whenever I peruse street style from the French capital—but this week, during Couture Fashion Week, a different style has been stepping into the spotlight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gold heeled summer sandals have quietly but confidently established themselves as the footwear of choice among the best-dressed attendees at various shows, and while they may lack the practical appeal of flats for navigating cobblestones and dashing between runways, what they offer in return is something distinctly Parisian: instant polish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ve seen them styled with everything from sharp, structured minidresses to sweeping, floaty maxi skirts and, in every instance, they’ve elevated the overall look in a flash. There’s something about a gold heel that makes you feel put together when you wear them, so I can certainly see the appeal. They're a natural fit for the couture calendar, where a touch of luxury is practically a non-negotiable, but that's not to say the gold sandal should only be relegated to the world of high fashion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those of us observing from afar, gold heeled sandals feel like a trend worth taking note of. They’re a clever capsule wardrobe addition: timeless enough to wear again and again, yet impactful enough to transform an outfit. Picture them paired with jeans for summer dinners, or with wide-leg linen trousers to make a daytime look feel just a little more special and you'll soon start to see their versatility.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I might not have the social calendar nor bank balance to justify investing in a couture creation but, for a slice of that chic, expensive-looking French style, I've sourced an edit of the chicest gold heeled sandals below.

Shop Gold Heeled Sandals