6 Early Autumn Trends Girls Who Know What’s What Are Already Wearing
It may still feel like summer for the most part but any fashion person worth their salt is looking forward to (and already wearing) autumn's key trends. Be an early adopter and use the below looks as inspiration for your own outfits this month.
If there’s one season I always look forward to dressing for, it’s autumn. As much as I enjoy leaning into the ease of summer, by the time August rolls around, I start to feel ready for structure again—tailoring, texture, layering. The idea of pulling on something a little more considered (even if it’s just a blazer or a fully-enclosed shoe) is always a welcome change after months of living in linen trousers, strappy sandals and billowing dresses.
And I know I’m not alone. Amongst most of the style set, autumn is the most anticipated fashion season of the year. It always brings a kind of reset: not as heavy as winter dressing but with more room for experimentation than warm-weather ensembles. While the temperatures haven’t dropped fully just yet, I’ve already noticed that fashion people are beginning to shift their capsule wardrobes accordingly—subtly swapping out summer pieces for more transitional staples, showcasing at what’s to come in the season ahead, making for a more reliable forecast than what we're used to.
I’ve already broken down the biggest autumn/winter 2025 fashion trends, but this story is more about what’s happening in real wardrobes (and on social media) right now. Scroll on to see and shop the early autumn 2025 trends I’ve seen emerging among the most stylish dressers.
6 Early Autumn 2025 Trends People in the Know Are Already Wearing
1. Suede Coats
Style Notes: Few outerwear pieces usher in the new season quite like a suede coat. Whether in the form of a trench or a more minimalist piece, suede always feels rich and refined. This season, fashion people are leaning into warm browns and soft tans—tones that pair beautifully with everything and bring a polished finish to even the most casual look. That said, I am seeing some interesting colours come into play, too.
Shop the Trend:
River Island
Brown Suede Trench Coat
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Long Coat - Limited Edition
RÓHE
Double-Breasted Suede Trench Coat
2. Toted Jumpers
Style Notes: It’s still too warm for full-on knitwear, but fashion people are already finding clever ways to work jumpers into their looks. Draped across the shoulders or knotted at the waist, a fine knit adds texture and visual interest and gives you an extra layer to throw on if the weather turns.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper
3. Barrel-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Barrel-leg jeans have been big for a few seasons, but now the silhouette is evolving into tailoring. These structured, slightly voluminous trousers are cropping up in smarter fabrics and expensive-looking tones, offering a more elevated take on the shape that still feels directional.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Pleated Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
ALTUZARRA
Dash Pleated Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Trousers
4. Pops of Red
Style Notes: Red is a colour that transcends seasons, but it somehow always feels most at home in autumn. It’s currently being used in subtle, clever ways, like a cherry red knit over beige trousers or a red accessory paired with a black skirt and white top, to add impact to otherwise neutral outfits.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Hannah Shoulder Bag
H&M
Patterned Scarf
LIE STUDIO
Carnelian Jade Beaded Necklace
5. Collarless Blazers
Style Notes: One of the sleekest jacket shapes I’m seeing right now is the collarless blazer. Clean and minimal, it gives tailoring a modern twist and looks far more expensive than some of the options on the market actually are. I’m predicting this will be the blazer shape of the season.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
KHAITE
Jameson Crepe Jacket
6. Loafers and Socks
Style Notes: If the rise in Google searches is anything to go by (which it always is), loafers are having a moment again, but this time they’re being styled with more intent. Think contrast socks peeking out from leather and suede loafers, worn with everything from dresses and skirts to tailored trousers.
Shop the Trend:
Whistles
Burgundy Manny Slim Loafer
ARKET
Chunky Knit Socks
AEYDE
Lana Suede Loafers
Biarritz
Ivory Rainbow Fleck Thick Socks
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.
We regularly try pieces ourselves, everything from bestselling jeans to designer shoes, speak to external experts and fashion insiders and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.