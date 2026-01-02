Not a Flap Bag, Not a Tote: This IYKYK Handbag Will Reign Supreme in 2026

Once upon a fashion cycle, one key handbag trend will emerge and be spotted on the coolest, most discerning dressers around the world. This year, I predict that style will be nothing new, but rather a handbag that has been stealthily rising in the ranks. I've clocked it taking over the catwalk and being swung on the arms of some of Who What Wear's favourite influencers. Yes, it is the camera bag, and more specifically, Acne Studios' Camero, which I know will take the crown this spring.
Equal parts practical, chic and sturdy, the camera bag is structured to house, yes, you guessed it, cameras. Camera bags have been around since the cameras themselves became handheld, mobile and transportable, needing protection from the elements and general wear and tear. These days, fashion people are using this geek-chic style to contain their daily hauls, with the multiple outside pockets adding to its utilitarian appeal, and the versatile strap allowing for shoulder or cross-body wear.
Acne Studios debuted their take on the camera bag on their spring/summer 2025 catwalk, naming it the 'Camero', offering it in large, medium and mini sizes, as well as glossy croc-effect, supple leather and tactile suede fabrications. It taps into their off-kilter, slightly grungey, but wholly Scandi brand identity beautifully, and the fash-pack are adopting it now, ahead of it hitting mainstream this year.
I have taken note of the style set favouring classic colour ways, including black, rich browns, white, burgundy and taupe. Acne Studios has also started making seasonal updates in violet, pillar-box red and cobalt blue. What is also noticeable about the Camero bag is its supple, calf-leather material. This gives a slight lived-in, slouchy feel to the bag, meaning it doesn't appear box fresh—it's tactile and inviting to use immediately as it feels like you've owned it, and cherished it, forever. The logo-engraved key charm offers a modern hallmark and calling card to the brand, with silver rivets, buckles and zips adding to the luxe look and feel.
Keen to check out your next forever bag? I sure am! I've rounded up the best Camero bags available to shop now, plus some other chic camera bags you don't want to miss. Happy shopping!
Shop The Acne Studios Camero Bag:
Acne Studios
Camero Camera Suede Shoulder Bag
This bright red version will turn heads, I just know it.
ACNE STUDIOS
Small Shearling-Trimmed Leather Shoulder Bag
You can't go wrong with a classic black shoulder bag, especially when it comes with a fuzzy charm.
Acne Studios
Camero leather shoulder bag
Rich, chocolate brown shades will never go out of style.