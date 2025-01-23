7 Elevated Basics That Will Make Your Leggings Look Very Chic This Season
I think it's safe to say that many of us will have at least one pair of leggings in our wardrobe, and that we reach for them more than we ever would have a decade ago. Over the past few years, leggings have expanded their horizons beyond the gym to become a staple that many people—including fashion types—regularly wear with other basics. And yet, even with their mass acceptance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that even the best leggings just aren't the most exciting thing that lives in your closet.
Don't, however, overlook them or neglect to give your leggings outfits thought—they can look incredibly chic and provide you with a level of comfort that many other trousers just can't match. The easiest way to fall back in love with leggings is, ultimately, with fresh dose of outfit inspiration.
I took to Instagram to see how some of the most stylish people I follow have been wearing their leggings lately and, get this, their styling doesn't centre around anything too trendy either! Those basics I mentioned? They're coming in especially handy for wearing with leggings right now.
From roomy knits to sleek tailoring, scroll on to see the basics to wear with leggings that'll make you look put-together this season.
7 Chic Basics to Wear With Leggings
1. Blazers
Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to elevate any trainer look is with a blazer. Much more refined looking than any puffer, the balance of something tailored with something that's considered to be very casual makes for a compelling ensemble.
2. Button-Down Shirts
Style Notes: Another item associated with formality that loans itself well to the lowkey styling of leggings is that of the button-down shirt. Look for classic colours such as blue and white, or even a timeless stripe, to give leggings outfits instant polish.
3. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: There are two shoes that have made my basics to wear with leggings edit, but this one is my personal favourite. Be they heeled or flat, by wearing your leggings with a pair of knee-high boots, you create a sleek silhouette that looks incredibly high end.
4. Trench Coats
Style Notes: Trench coats will always give your look an air of sophistication, and that goes for any leggings outfit, too. From chunky trainers and a hoodie to ballet flats and a silk shirt, this is the outerwear solution that works for all.
5. Roomy Jumpers
Style Notes: Counter the close-knit fit of leggings with something roomier up top to create a cool contrast. Relaxed-fit jumpers and cardigans are the first thing that spring to mind.
6. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: While knee-high boots offer a sleekness to leggings that's hard to match, there's something just so elegant about a leggings-and-ballet-flat pairing, too. More formal looking, this is a combination that you can wear for dinners out or chic errands running.
7. Simple Necklaces
Style Notes: If elevating your leggings is the goal, then you should give some consideration to the accessories you pair with them. In terms of jewellery, nothing makes something look polished quite like layering some simple strands together. A tennis necklace is also ideal for giving any look an expensive-looking quality.
