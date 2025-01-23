I think it's safe to say that many of us will have at least one pair of leggings in our wardrobe, and that we reach for them more than we ever would have a decade ago. Over the past few years, leggings have expanded their horizons beyond the gym to become a staple that many people—including fashion types—regularly wear with other basics. And yet, even with their mass acceptance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that even the best leggings just aren't the most exciting thing that lives in your closet.

Don't, however, overlook them or neglect to give your leggings outfits thought—they can look incredibly chic and provide you with a level of comfort that many other trousers just can't match. The easiest way to fall back in love with leggings is, ultimately, with fresh dose of outfit inspiration.

I took to Instagram to see how some of the most stylish people I follow have been wearing their leggings lately and, get this, their styling doesn't centre around anything too trendy either! Those basics I mentioned? They're coming in especially handy for wearing with leggings right now.

From roomy knits to sleek tailoring, scroll on to see the basics to wear with leggings that'll make you look put-together this season.

7 Chic Basics to Wear With Leggings

1. Blazers

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to elevate any trainer look is with a blazer. Much more refined looking than any puffer, the balance of something tailored with something that's considered to be very casual makes for a compelling ensemble.

Shop the Basic

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £35 SHOP NOW The gold buttons give this a luxury feel.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW This stylish blazer comes in an array of classic colours.

& Other Stories Wool Blazer £175 SHOP NOW The belted blazer will be a huge trend this year.

Shop Leggings

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant £88 SHOP NOW These have the flawless-looking fit.

2. Button-Down Shirts

Style Notes: Another item associated with formality that loans itself well to the lowkey styling of leggings is that of the button-down shirt. Look for classic colours such as blue and white, or even a timeless stripe, to give leggings outfits instant polish.

Shop the Basic

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW The ideal way to dress up leggings and jeans.

Arket Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW A red striped shirt is just as classic, rest assured.

John Lewis Cotton Relaxed Shirt £45 SHOP NOW No need to size up—this has a perfect roomy fit.

Shop Leggings

John Lewis ANYDAY Plain Leggings £12 SHOP NOW These are reviewed so well.

3. Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: There are two shoes that have made my basics to wear with leggings edit, but this one is my personal favourite. Be they heeled or flat, by wearing your leggings with a pair of knee-high boots, you create a sleek silhouette that looks incredibly high end.

Shop the Basic

STAUD Wally Leather Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW The perfect knee boot doesn't exi...

Russell & Bromley Intouch Pull-On Knee Boot £445 SHOP NOW If you prefer flats, this sleek pair is the way to go.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £150 SHOP NOW These look so high end.

Shop Leggings

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Airism Leggings £25 SHOP NOW I really rate Uniqlo's leggings.

4. Trench Coats

Style Notes: Trench coats will always give your look an air of sophistication, and that goes for any leggings outfit, too. From chunky trainers and a hoodie to ballet flats and a silk shirt, this is the outerwear solution that works for all.

Shop the Basic

Toteme Signature Trench Khaki £870 SHOP NOW The double-breasted buttons set this trench coat apart from the rest.

Whistles Khaki Petite Riley Trench Coat £199 SHOP NOW Switch things up with a khaki style.

John Lewis Trench Coat £125 SHOP NOW As classic as trench coats get.

Shop Leggings

Leset Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings £180 SHOP NOW Elevate your leggings collection with a stirrup pair.

5. Roomy Jumpers

Style Notes: Counter the close-knit fit of leggings with something roomier up top to create a cool contrast. Relaxed-fit jumpers and cardigans are the first thing that spring to mind.

Shop the Basic

H&M Collared Cable-Knit Jumper £43 SHOP NOW Such a great H&M find.

Sisterhood Elowen Knit £155 SHOP NOW Would you look at those sleeves!

LORO PIANA Napier Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan £2610 SHOP NOW A high-end cardigan option.

Shop Leggings

SPANX Stretch-Ponte Leggings £98 SHOP NOW Our editors swear by these Spanx leggings.

6. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: While knee-high boots offer a sleekness to leggings that's hard to match, there's something just so elegant about a leggings-and-ballet-flat pairing, too. More formal looking, this is a combination that you can wear for dinners out or chic errands running.

Shop the Basic

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW If timeless if your vibe, black ballet flats won't fail you.

Reformation Brenna Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Suede pairs feel especially 2025.

AEYDE Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats £270 SHOP NOW I love this cocoa bean shade.

Shop Leggings

H&M Stirrup Leggings £20 SHOP NOW An affordable stirrup option.

7. Simple Necklaces

Style Notes: If elevating your leggings is the goal, then you should give some consideration to the accessories you pair with them. In terms of jewellery, nothing makes something look polished quite like layering some simple strands together. A tennis necklace is also ideal for giving any look an expensive-looking quality.

Shop the Basic

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Necklace £1495 SHOP NOW This is on my dream-wardrobe wish list.

Azora Gold Fine Chain Necklace £75 SHOP NOW Fine necklaces are so elegant.

Astley Clarke Gold Celestial Snake Chain Necklace £98 SHOP NOW Mix the widths of your layering necklaces to make the look more unique.

Shop Leggings