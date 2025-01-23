7 Elevated Basics That Will Make Your Leggings Look Very Chic This Season

I think it's safe to say that many of us will have at least one pair of leggings in our wardrobe, and that we reach for them more than we ever would have a decade ago. Over the past few years, leggings have expanded their horizons beyond the gym to become a staple that many people—including fashion types—regularly wear with other basics. And yet, even with their mass acceptance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that even the best leggings just aren't the most exciting thing that lives in your closet.

Don't, however, overlook them or neglect to give your leggings outfits thought—they can look incredibly chic and provide you with a level of comfort that many other trousers just can't match. The easiest way to fall back in love with leggings is, ultimately, with fresh dose of outfit inspiration.

I took to Instagram to see how some of the most stylish people I follow have been wearing their leggings lately and, get this, their styling doesn't centre around anything too trendy either! Those basics I mentioned? They're coming in especially handy for wearing with leggings right now.

From roomy knits to sleek tailoring, scroll on to see the basics to wear with leggings that'll make you look put-together this season.

7 Chic Basics to Wear With Leggings

1. Blazers

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @kimturkington_ wears leggings with trainers and a blazer

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to elevate any trainer look is with a blazer. Much more refined looking than any puffer, the balance of something tailored with something that's considered to be very casual makes for a compelling ensemble.

Shop the Basic

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

The gold buttons give this a luxury feel.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

This stylish blazer comes in an array of classic colours.

Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Wool Blazer

The belted blazer will be a huge trend this year.

Shop Leggings

lululemon, Align™ High-Rise Pant
lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant

These have the flawless-looking fit.

2. Button-Down Shirts

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @dawn.tan wears leggings with an Oxford shirt, puffer coat and knee boots

Style Notes: Another item associated with formality that loans itself well to the lowkey styling of leggings is that of the button-down shirt. Look for classic colours such as blue and white, or even a timeless stripe, to give leggings outfits instant polish.

Shop the Basic

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

The ideal way to dress up leggings and jeans.

Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt
Arket
Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt

A red striped shirt is just as classic, rest assured.

John Lewis Cotton Relaxed Shirt
John Lewis
Cotton Relaxed Shirt

No need to size up—this has a perfect roomy fit.

Shop Leggings

John Lewis Anyday Plain Leggings
John Lewis ANYDAY
Plain Leggings

These are reviewed so well.

3. Knee-High Boots

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @symphonyofsilk wears a pair of black knee-high boots over leggings

Style Notes: There are two shoes that have made my basics to wear with leggings edit, but this one is my personal favourite. Be they heeled or flat, by wearing your leggings with a pair of knee-high boots, you create a sleek silhouette that looks incredibly high end.

Shop the Basic

Wally Leather Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots

The perfect knee boot doesn't exi...

Russell & Bromley Intouch boots
Russell & Bromley
Intouch Pull-On Knee Boot

If you prefer flats, this sleek pair is the way to go.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

These look so high end.

Shop Leggings

Ultra Stretch Airism Leggings (with Pockets)
Uniqlo
Ultra Stretch Airism Leggings

I really rate Uniqlo's leggings.

4. Trench Coats

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @lusyalston_ wears a pair of leggings with ballet flats and a trench coat

Style Notes: Trench coats will always give your look an air of sophistication, and that goes for any leggings outfit, too. From chunky trainers and a hoodie to ballet flats and a silk shirt, this is the outerwear solution that works for all.

Shop the Basic

Signature Trench Khaki
Toteme
Signature Trench Khaki

The double-breasted buttons set this trench coat apart from the rest.

Khaki Petite Riley Trench Coat
Whistles
Khaki Petite Riley Trench Coat

Switch things up with a khaki style.

John Lewis Trench Coat
John Lewis
Trench Coat

As classic as trench coats get.

Shop Leggings

Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings
Leset
Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings

Elevate your leggings collection with a stirrup pair.

5. Roomy Jumpers

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @nlmarilyn wears a cream cable knit jumper with leggings

Style Notes: Counter the close-knit fit of leggings with something roomier up top to create a cool contrast. Relaxed-fit jumpers and cardigans are the first thing that spring to mind.

Shop the Basic

Collared Cable-Knit Jumper
H&M
Collared Cable-Knit Jumper

Such a great H&M find.

Elowen Knit - Oat
Sisterhood
Elowen Knit

Would you look at those sleeves!

Napier Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan
LORO PIANA
Napier Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan

A high-end cardigan option.

Shop Leggings

Stretch-Ponte Leggings
SPANX
Stretch-Ponte Leggings

Our editors swear by these Spanx leggings.

6. Ballet Flats

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @trendingwithtinsley wears leggings with ballet flats, a grey cardigan and maxi coat

Style Notes: While knee-high boots offer a sleekness to leggings that's hard to match, there's something just so elegant about a leggings-and-ballet-flat pairing, too. More formal looking, this is a combination that you can wear for dinners out or chic errands running.

Shop the Basic

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

If timeless if your vibe, black ballet flats won't fail you.

Brenna Ballet Flat
Reformation
Brenna Ballet Flat

Suede pairs feel especially 2025.

Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats

I love this cocoa bean shade.

Shop Leggings

Stirrup Leggings
H&M
Stirrup Leggings

An affordable stirrup option.

7. Simple Necklaces

Basics to Wear With Leggings: @_jessicaskye wears leggings with a white top and layered necklaces

Style Notes: If elevating your leggings is the goal, then you should give some consideration to the accessories you pair with them. In terms of jewellery, nothing makes something look polished quite like layering some simple strands together. A tennis necklace is also ideal for giving any look an expensive-looking quality.

Shop the Basic

Gold Vermeil Lab Grown Diamond Essential Tennis Necklace Adjustable 41-46cm/16-18' - Lab Grown Diamond
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Necklace

This is on my dream-wardrobe wish list.

Gold Fine Chain Necklace
Azora
Gold Fine Chain Necklace

Fine necklaces are so elegant.

Gold Celestial Snake Chain Necklace
Astley Clarke
Gold Celestial Snake Chain Necklace

Mix the widths of your layering necklaces to make the look more unique.

Shop Leggings

Freesoft High Rise Legging 25
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging 25

Brown leggings are every inch as chic as black.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

