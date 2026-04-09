A Rhode x Justin Bieber Collab Is Coming—Here's a First Look Ahead of Its Coachella Debut

This is not a drill.

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A collage of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber wearing the under eye masks and spot stickers from the Rhode x The Biebers collection
(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey and Justin Bieber wearing matching Rhode eye patches.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

The time has come. Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, is releasing a limited-edition collaboration with her husband, Justin Bieber, timed with his upcoming Coachella performance. ICYMI, he's headlining the 2026 music festival, performing on 11 and 18 April in Indio, California. It might sound like something out of my millennial daydreams (yes, my Bieber fever is still going strong), but the brand just made it official by dropping a sneak peek at the three limited-edition products ahead of the 13 April launch. Keep scrolling to get your first look at the highly anticipated Rhode x The Biebers collaboration and join the waiting list.

Spotwear

Justin Bieber wears Rhode&#039;s Spotwear.

Justin Bieber wears Rhode's Spotwear

(Image credit: Rhode)

Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel

Justin Bieber wears the Rhode Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel.

Justin Bieber wears the Rhode Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel

(Image credit: Rhode)

Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana

Justin Bieber with Rhode&#039;s Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana.

Justin Bieber with Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana

(Image credit: Rhode)

The Rhode x The Biebers Set

5 Rhode Skin & Makeup Essentials

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.