The time has come. Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, is releasing a limited-edition collaboration with her husband, Justin Bieber, timed with his upcoming Coachella performance. ICYMI, he's headlining the 2026 music festival, performing on 11 and 18 April in Indio, California. It might sound like something out of my millennial daydreams (yes, my Bieber fever is still going strong), but the brand just made it official by dropping a sneak peek at the three limited-edition products ahead of the 13 April launch. Keep scrolling to get your first look at the highly anticipated Rhode x The Biebers collaboration and join the waiting list.
Spotwear
Rhode x The Biebers
Spotwear
Rhode is launching pimple patches as part of this exciting collaboration. The brand has been teasing these for months—Hailey has even posted pictures of herself wearing them on IG. The pimple patches will be available in five exclusive shapes designed in collaboration with Justin, including the music festival–inspired mushroom and daisy designs.
The hydrocolloid material is clinically proven to minimise the appearance of breakouts by absorbing excess oil and gunk from the pores. The patches are also waterproof, sweatproof and designed to offer a second-skin feel that stays put all day or night.
The brand recommends applying them as the last step in your skincare routine on clean, dry skin. For best results, wear them for six to eight hours. Thanks to a resealable pouch, they're travel-friendly and ready whenever you need them.
Spotwear will be a core item for Rhode in the future, but these specific Bieber-approved designs are a limited-edition release for spring and summer 2026. If you want in on them, you'd better join the waiting list now.
Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel
Rhode x The Biebers
Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel
Rhode released its Peptide Eye Prep Patches in October 2025. Since then, they've become an internet favourite under-eye patch. The Rhode x The Biebers collaboration is introducing a new, limited-edition look with the Banana Peel Peptide Eye Prep. It offers the same clinically proven eye-area benefits (hydrating, brightening and de-puffing) with a new yellow-and-brown look.
Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana
Rhode x The Biebers
Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana
Last but not least, the Rhode x The Biebers collaboration will introduce a new, limited-edition Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana. It will include the same nourishing formula as the other Peptide Lip Treatments (peptides, shea butter and vitamin E) with a sweet banana scent.
The Rhode x The Biebers Set
Rhode x The Biebers
Set in Daisy
Oh, and if you'll be attending Coachella, keep an eye out for Rhode. The brand is heading to Indio to make its desert debut with an exclusive activation during the music festival. Until then, shop some of my favourite Rhode products below.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.